10 RV Campsites In The Pacific Northwest, Ranked From Worst To Best
When it comes to regions that make great RVing destinations, the Pacific Northwest is brimming with options. Beaches, national parks, mountains, forests, wine country, pretty small towns with laid-back charm – the list goes on. With so many great places to park the rig, whether for a few days or longer, how does one even begin to choose?
A lot of parks and campgrounds can accommodate RVs, but not all sites are equipped with electricity, water, or sewer. State parks and Bureau of Land Management public lands can offer spectacular stays, for instance, but limited or no hookup sites mean you'll likely have to do what's known as dry camping, or boondocking. These places can often offer more serenity and space, but if you're looking for full amenities, including additional entertainment like games and media rooms, RV parks and resorts are the way to go. And although it's not a hard-and-fast rule, RV "parks" tend to be a little more basic compared to "resorts," which often feature extra perks like club rooms, pools, and even planned events.
To help you pick your next destination, we've rounded up 10 RV campsites spanning Oregon, Washington, and Northern California. We compiled this list by considering ratings and reviews shared by visitors on the likes of Google, Tripadvisor, Campendium, and The Dyrt, plus scores published by Good Sam, a community that provides discounts and services for RVers. Additional information comes from regional tourism boards and government park directories. We've included a range of RV parks that appeal to visitors for different reasons, such as beach access, long-term stays, a mountain setting, historic sites, and more. Far from a comprehensive list, these are nevertheless some of the Pacific Northwest's very best, ranked.
10. Horn Rapids RV Resort (Richland, Washington)
Located directly across the road from Horn Rapids Golf Course, which is open to the public, Horn Rapids RV Resort is ideally situated for some rest and relaxation, plus the nearby amenities of the city of Richland and its surrounding communities. This area is characterized by the confluence of the Yakima River and the mighty Columbia River, making it a great place to put in the kayaks for a paddle, fish, or go for a boat ride. Posting up here for a little while will also put you in the heart of southern Washington's renowned Columbia Valley AVA (American Viticultural Area), where you can sip Chardonnay and Merlot to your heart's content at numerous local wineries.
Horn Rapids RV Resort is on the larger side with 225 sites, which all include 30/50/120-amp electricity, plus water and sewer hookups. The standard nightly rate is $75, or the weekly rate is $350. Good Sam has rated this spot 10/10/10 using its three-point rating system, which specifically covers a site's facilities, restrooms, and overall appeal. That said, reviews on Google and Tripadvisor are just slightly less confident, averaging 4.1 and 3.8 stars, respectively.
New management has stirred the pot a bit for some long-term guests, of which the park consists of a pretty high number — a quality that may also sway your decision-making. It's something to keep in mind, as this can sometimes affect the dynamic of a park. If you'd prefer to be just a little closer to town, you may also want to check out Moon River RV Park, which is also highly rated and hosts both long-term and short-term stays.
9. Bandon by the Sea RV Park (Bandon, Oregon)
If you're looking for a cozy downtown with dramatic coastal views replete with sea stacks, bluffs, and wild surf, Bandon is a great place to start. Located on Highway 101, just 30 minutes south of the underrated artsy city of Coos Bay, this small city is home to the stunning Bandon Beach, the historic Coquille River Lighthouse in Bullards Beach State Park, and excellent places to eat, such as the iconic Tony's Crab Shack with its not-to-be-missed clam chowder. And where do you stay to make the most of all of this? Look no further than Bandon by the Sea RV Park.
The park is situated right across from the tiny Bandon State Airport on Highway 101, less than 3 miles south of downtown Bandon. It's relatively small, but all of its 90 sites include 20/30/50 amp electricity hookups, and 55 of these are pull-through, making for easy access for big rigs.
Your stay also includes cable TV and Wi-Fi access, and its clubhouse even offers occasional events, such as an annual rock and gem show and the Fourth of July international potluck. If you're looking to bring the kids, you may want to note that some visitors claim there's not much to entertain younger visitors and the Wi-Fi can be relatively slow (although others have reported that it's in the process of updating the quality of its connection). The standard nightly rate is $70, and monthly spots are also available for longer-term stays, so you'll find a mix of permanent and temporary RVers.
8. Harmony Lakeside RV & Cabins Resort (Silver Creek, Washington)
For lake vibes in the Pacific Northwest, Harmony Lakeside RV & Cabins Resort may be just the ticket, especially if you're looking for a basecamp for exploring both Mount Rainier and Mount St. Helens. This park has 100 sites, plus a number of cabins, and offers more of a relaxed, family-friendly vacation vibe with direct boating and fishing access on Mayfield Lake. You'll find a volleyball court, swimming pool, horseshoe pits, and a barbecue area onsite, plus an off-leash dog area. Unlike some of the more urban, tightly-packed parks, sites come with fire pits for more of a campground feel. You'll also find modern amenities like Wi-Fi and cable TV hookups for a rainy day or working on the go.
Reviews are a bit mixed on Yelp, Google, and Tripadvisor. Some cabin visitors claim that the structures need some updates, and service from staff is a little bit all over the board. However, many of the poor reviews are several years old. More recent comments note that the park has recently undergone a change of ownership. While that process always has the potential to be bumpy, and visitors claim that the site occasionally feels under-staffed, more recent visitors rate their experiences more positively than before.
Make the most of a visit to Harmony Lakeside RV & Cabins Resort with a jaunt just 1.5 miles down the road to Ike Kinswa State Park, which also sits on Mayfield Lake and offers wonderful paddling, swimming, and fishing opportunities. Take a hike on the easy, 3.6-mile out-and-back Lake Mayfield North Trail to experience the area's serene, sylvan beauty.
7. Westport Beach RV Park and Campground (Westport, California)
If there's a Northern California destination spot to aim for with the rig, don't miss out on Mendocino County's Westport Beach RV Park and Campground. The ocean sits just beyond your front door — the spot boasts its own private beach, with premium sites lining Wages Creek. Most sites have full hookups, but there are also some dry sites that feature a fire ring and table — ideal for small trailers or tent campers if you don't need power. There are also small log cabins available, which require a two-night minimum stay.
Prices at Westport Beach RV Park and Campground range from $60 to $82 per night for RV spaces, with extra fees applying to pets, more than two people at a site, or additional vehicles. The park's strict application of these fees is something visitors have noted in reviews, which is important to keep in mind.
Westport Beach RV Park and Campground makes for one of the best base camps for exploring California's iconic Highway 1 and the Lost Coast – a stretch of beautiful, rugged, largely undeveloped coastline north of Rockport. It's home to the King Range National Conservation Area and a handful of small communities that are only reachable via narrow roads — not recommended for big rigs but ideal if you have a motorbike or regular vehicle in tow. And just about 30 minutes south of Westport is Fort Bragg, an underrated artsy town full of redwoods and shops.
6. Mt. View RV (Baker City, Oregon)
Located in Baker City, along the historic Oregon Trail, Mt. View RV is an Eastern Oregon haven for pioneer history buffs. In fact, the whole place is themed like a 19th-century town, but not to worry, there are plenty of modern amenities to enjoy! You'll find a heated swimming pool, hot tub, general store, and shaded sites. Good Sam commends Mt. View RV with a 10/10/9 rating — the only point off a perfect score is the park's overall appeal. But don't let that put you off. "It looks a little rustic, but it would surprise you with the many amenities offered," shares a visitor on Tripadvisor.
All sites offer full hookups, plus Wi-Fi and cable. The RV park prides itself on having no freeway noise, despite being right off Interstate 84, but some visitors note that trains can be frequent. Cleanliness is also a big plus, as many note that bathrooms and showers are in great shape. Rates aren't published on the site, and to make reservations, you're encouraged to call the park directly.
In Baker City, pop into the National Historic Oregon Trail Interpretive Center to learn about the iconic route's role in American history, including interactive exhibits, a replica wagon camp, a historic gold mine, and even actual ruts carved into the earth by the original wagon trains. Mt. View RV is also a great place to enjoy the Hells Canyon Scenic Byway and its namesake gorge, carved by the Snake River and clocking in as America's deepest canyon.
5. Ancient Redwoods RV Park (Redcrest, California)
On the iconic Avenue of the Giants in Northern California, Ancient Redwoods RV Park immerses travelers amid these titular, iconic trees. The park is open seasonally from April 1 to mid-October, and the nightly rate, as of writing, is $65.40, with a weekly rate of $354. It's on the more intimate side, with 49 full-hookup sites, the vast majority of which are pull-through. Wi-Fi is complimentary, but cell service can sometimes be less than dependable.
Enough of the brass tacks, though. Ancient Redwoods RV Park is home to the wonderfully quirky Redwood Gift Shop, which doubles as the park store at the entrance — a draw for other travelers, too. Unlike larger resorts, there's no pool or clubhouse, but the unique atmosphere more than makes up for it. You can even pay a visit to The Immortal Tree, a nearby redwood specimen that's at least a millennium old.
Avenue of the Giants was formerly the alignment of U.S. Highway 101, which was then rerouted just a little bit to the east when it was redeveloped as a freeway in the mid-20th century. Fortunately, this means the passers-by can speed on through while the rubberneckers and serenity-seekers enjoy more peace and quiet along what is now California Highway 254. The scenic byway stretches 32 miles along the Eel River, and Ancient Redwoods RV Park is just a couple of miles north of Humboldt Redwoods State Park, which features beautiful old-growth groves.
4. The Cedars RV Resort (Ferndale, Washington)
In Washington State, just about 13 miles south of the Canadian border, The Cedars RV Resort is a Pacific Northwest gem just off Interstate 5 in Ferndale. The city is home to the charming Hovander Homestead Park along the Nooksack River, plus gaming at Silver Reef Casino Resort. The larger, underrated coastal charmer of Bellingham is also just 10 miles south of The Cedars.
With a heated pool, badminton, volleyball, recreation rooms, and more, there are activities to entertain guests of all ages. "Pool was a great temperature and has stairs for access which was appreciated," shares a visitor on Tripadvisor. And if you happen to book during Canada Day (July 1) and the Fourth of July, you're in for a special treat with the The Cedars Olympics.
Most of the 154 sites at The Cedars don't have trees, but a few do, for a bit of shade. Natural hedges separate the parking spots for extra privacy. Customers have plenty of positive things to say about the service, too. "The hosts are very friendly and the set up is surprisingly private with nice hedges between sites," shares another visitor in a Tripadvisor review. A general store, plus a beer and wine shop, makes it easy to relax even if you've forgotten to bring something. You'll have to call for nightly rates, but extended stays are also an option for monthly rates between $845 and $1,500, depending on the type of site.
3. Bend/Sisters Garden RV Resort (Bend, Oregon)
Rated 10/10/10 by Good Sam, Bend/Sisters Garden RV Resort is an ideal base for exploring the Cascade Mountains, the Deschutes River, and nearby communities like Sisters — to which the resort is closest — Redmond, and Bend. Tree-lined RV sites are complemented by one- and two-room basic cabins and fully furnished cottages. Standard daily RV spots run $71 or $77 during holidays. The park is open year-round, but monthly stays are limited to the period between October and April. The rest of the year, rates are daily or weekly.
Enjoy full hookups, cable TV, Wi-Fi — the park notes it can sometimes be a little unreliable due to its location — a convenience store, seasonal swimming pool, and more. The famous Sisters Rodeo, which takes place every second week in June and is known fondly as "the biggest little show in the world," is one of the most popular local events. However, it's worth noting that Bend/Sisters Garden RV Resort doesn't have any available RV spots during this time due to a "grandfathering" system that gives previous guests first dibs on "forever sites."
That said, it's still a spectacular spot to visit any time of the year. Grab a great burger at the Sisters Saloon, find craft beer and art in breathtaking Bend, and discover numerous outdoor activities in the area, such as fly fishing (right at the resort, if you'd like), and dozens of local hikes to soak up waterfalls, lakes, and mountain vistas.
2. Copalis River RV Park (Copalis Beach, Washington)
Formerly known as Driftwood RV Resort, Copalis River RV Park is a coastal Washington gem at the base of the Olympic Peninsula that provides access to nearby beaches, streams, and inviting small towns. It's located along Highway 109, less than 20 miles from Highway 101. It's also just minutes from the beautiful Griffiths-Priday State Park on the north end of Copalis Beach, which is a splendid place for birdwatching, beachcombing, fishing, and picnicking.
Copalis River RV Park clocks in among the smaller parks on this list at only 50 RV sites in total, plus four tent sites right on the banks of the Copalis River. It's a tranquil escape where you can experience the beauty and calm of nature while also enjoying electricity, fast Wi-Fi, and cable TV. "Beautiful setting, updated everything, large camp sites, friendly staff," shares a visitor in a Tripadvisor review, also adding that they enjoyed hearing the ocean in the distance.
Each site also features a fire pit for a warming camping experience, and if you're visiting during the popular razor clamming season, there's an onsite cleaning station. Razor clams can be dug typically between October and May, when specific time periods and beaches are opened by the Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife for foraging. If you have Fido along, there's also a dog wash to get the sand off after enjoying outdoor adventures.
1. Seven Feathers RV Resort (Canyonville, Oregon)
In picturesque Canyonville, Oregon, Seven Feathers RV Resort's footprint spans 23 acres of scenic trees and lawns in southwestern Oregon, where beautiful mountains can be seen from your site or enjoyed while you relax with family or friends around communal fire pits. The resort consists of more than 190 sites, including options for yurt and cabin stays on both sides of Jordan Creek, and with full hookups and modern conveniences like Wi-Fi and cable, it's truly one of the most comprehensive resorts of its type in the region. "I wish all the RV parks were as clean and friendly as this place," shares a guest in a Tripadvisor review upon visiting for a second time. "It was quiet at night all we heard was the crickets and frogs."
At the resort, a playground and games like cornhole and table tennis will help kids burn off some energy, in addition to an indoor pool, hot tub, and media room. Further afield, if the slots or gaming tables are calling, the RV resort is just across Interstate 5 from the Seven Feathers Casino Resort, which is a major draw in this area. Head about 30 minutes north to Wildlife Safari in Winston, where you can come face-to-face with giraffes, hippos, red pandas, and myriad other delightful critters. Or, if outdoor recreation is more to your taste, the South Umpqua River is ideal for catch-and-release trout fishing between May and September, plus steelhead and coho salmon from December through April.