10 RV Campsites In The Pacific Northwest, Ranked From Worst To Best

When it comes to regions that make great RVing destinations, the Pacific Northwest is brimming with options. Beaches, national parks, mountains, forests, wine country, pretty small towns with laid-back charm – the list goes on. With so many great places to park the rig, whether for a few days or longer, how does one even begin to choose?

A lot of parks and campgrounds can accommodate RVs, but not all sites are equipped with electricity, water, or sewer. State parks and Bureau of Land Management public lands can offer spectacular stays, for instance, but limited or no hookup sites mean you'll likely have to do what's known as dry camping, or boondocking. These places can often offer more serenity and space, but if you're looking for full amenities, including additional entertainment like games and media rooms, RV parks and resorts are the way to go. And although it's not a hard-and-fast rule, RV "parks" tend to be a little more basic compared to "resorts," which often feature extra perks like club rooms, pools, and even planned events.

To help you pick your next destination, we've rounded up 10 RV campsites spanning Oregon, Washington, and Northern California. We compiled this list by considering ratings and reviews shared by visitors on the likes of Google, Tripadvisor, Campendium, and The Dyrt, plus scores published by Good Sam, a community that provides discounts and services for RVers. Additional information comes from regional tourism boards and government park directories. We've included a range of RV parks that appeal to visitors for different reasons, such as beach access, long-term stays, a mountain setting, historic sites, and more. Far from a comprehensive list, these are nevertheless some of the Pacific Northwest's very best, ranked.