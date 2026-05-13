10 Popular All-Inclusive Resort Brands Ranked Worst To Best
There are some key rules you should know before visiting your first all-inclusive resort, including the fact that not all of these properties are created equally. Much like how cruise lines have their own personalities, all-inclusive resort brands have specific traits, and it's important to choose the right all-inclusive resort for your travel style. In fact, selecting the right brand for your party can make or break your vacation. At the end of the day, some all-inclusive properties are simply better than others. In regard to things like service quality, food, cleanliness, and overall guest atmosphere, there are notable differences between companies. In this guide, we've ranked 10 popular all-inclusive resort brands from worst to best using a combination of factors, including aggregated star ratings and reviews from past travelers.
Primary rankings here are based on Trustpilot scores, since they represent collective brand reputation rather than the reputations of specific properties, which can vary even within a single all-inclusive brand. When Trustpilot ratings were unavailable, we used the average Google star rating across multiple properties to determine guest satisfaction with the brand as a whole. Additionally, since star ratings don't tell the whole story of any hotel brand, we also incorporated details from real guest experiences as shared on Reddit, Google reviews, and more.
Melia Hotels International
Melia Hotels International ranks at the bottom of our list based on low aggregated ratings and frequent guest complaints across multiple platforms. On Trustpilot, the budget brand has an overall rating of just 1.9 stars, with reviewers consistently noting problems with poor customer service, unkempt or rundown facilities, and a general sense that the brand's properties do not offer the amenities they advertise. In some cases, dismissive treatment from Melia staff is serious. One Trustpilot reviewer described a situation in which their request for medical accommodation due to a respiratory disability was largely disregarded. They noted they were "harassed to the extent the Scooter got broken" by staff members at one of Melia Hotels' Spanish resorts.
Another Trustpilot traveler who had planned a 40th birthday bash for a friend experienced "misrepresentation [that] set the tone for the entire disastrous day." This particular reviewer dealt with everything from lost restaurant reservations to subpar spa treatments that were nothing like they had been promised to staff members saying, "There's not much we can do," to make their friend's birthday memorable.
This negative sentiment extends to both Tripadvisor and Reddit, where more vacationers urge others to skip Melia Hotels International. One Tripdvisor reviewer who stayed at the brand's Caribe Beach Resort said to "avoid this hotel at all costs." They lamented, "the toilet in our room doesn't work and the room smells like musty cigarettes." A Redditor expressed disappointment at the company's inflexibility. They inadvertently booked a non-refundable, zero-flexibility rate instead of the flexible option. Upon trying to fix the error "within minutes," the Melia team refused to assist. The traveler, who decided to eat the bill rather than visit the property, urged others to "look elsewhere when booking their holiday in Tenerife as well."
RIU Hotels & Resorts
RIU Hotels & Resorts does not fare well, especially in regard to customer service and room quality. On Trustpilot, RIU also has a rating of 1.9 stars. Reviews often mention issues with staff responsiveness and room cleanliness. One Trustpilot traveler shared a dismal experience at the Costa Del Sol property, writing: "Poor service throughout the hotel with old crockery and drinks not being cleared." That same reviewer, though, noted that they had a much more pleasant experience at the brand's Montego Bay hotel. Another person who left a one-star Trustpilot rating said simply, "RIU Gran Canaria- food was disgusting. Basic rooms." The brand's lack of customer relations for altering reservations is also mentioned repeatedly, with one Trustpilot user even saying, "DO NOT book with them unless you have no need to ever use customer service!"
RIU's poor reputation also shows up on Reddit. In a discussion about the Antillas resort, one Redditor said, "Just got back from a 7 days stay. It wasn't horrible but I wouldn't waste your money." They found the facilities to be dirty and small, and the beach to be wildly underwhelming. Another person on Reddit noted a decline in service, stating that during their most recent stay, "the key cards kept deactivated every single day, sheets and pillow cases was stained." Yet another vacationer on the same Reddit thread had stronger feelings, calling their stay "the trip from hell."
While some travelers have had acceptable experiences at specific RIU Hotels & Resorts properties, it is wise to be wary of this brand overall, particularly if flexibility and cleanliness are priorities for you. However, the company's hotels can run as low as $95 a night, so you definitely get what you pay for here.
Occidental Hotels & Resorts
Occidental Hotels & Resorts is an all-inclusive brand that has more than its fair share of poor reviews. The brand became part of Barceló Hotel Group in 2015 and, despite the backing of the larger company, has just 1.9 stars on Trustpilot. Key concerns with Occidental properties include outdated rooms and common spaces, poor-quality food, and unpleasant customer service experiences. One Trustpilot reviewer experienced a situation in which there was a major billing issue with Occidental Ibiza. They expressed that they would "never have dreamed we would receive such treatment from Barcelo." Another Trustpilot traveler noted their stay at Occidental Punta Cana "was the worst I have ever experienced," particularly following a massive bedbug infestation.
Redditors agree that Occidental Hotels & Resorts generally leave much to be desired in terms of a luxurious all-inclusive experience. In one Reddit review of Occidental Tucancún, the poster shared that many parts of their vacation failed to live up to expectations, even for a budget stay. They found, for instance, that the food and drinks were of especially poor quality. Specifically, "the bread was all stale, the meats were cold, and a lot of the textures felt off." They also believe an unwashed mojito garnish led to a food poisoning incident. The poster did, however, praise the staff and grounds at this particular Occidental hotel.
While a lack of authenticity is often viewed as the main downside of booking an all-inclusive resort for your Caribbean vacation, Occidental properties also have other issues. Though they are generally affordable and some people have positive experiences, be aware that poor customer service, unclean spaces, and a lack of flexibility could mar your vacation.
Iberostar Hotels & Resorts
As a brand, Iberostar Hotels & Resorts is firmly in the middle of the pack when it comes to their overall all-inclusive guest experience. Trustpilot reviewers have given the company 2.9 stars, which is significantly higher than the lower-tier brands in this guide, but still leaves room for improvement in certain areas. An area where Iberostar receives consistently high marks is customer service. Staff across the brand's resorts are often said to be attentive, kind, and willing to go above and beyond for guests. One Trustpilot traveler gushed, "reception, waiters, chefs, cleaners, bar attendants and lifeguards were amazing, friendly and very helpful." Another person on Trustpilot said, "the staff offered exceptional service. Very welcoming, very helpful and very professional."
However, there are a few things that vacationers believe Iberostar could do better. One Trustpilot guest who stayed at Iberostar Grand Mencey expressed disappointment: "This is marketed as a 5-star heritage hotel; in reality, it is a tired, corporate conference hotel." They dealt with outdated rooms and problems with basic necessities, like functional hot water. On Tripadvisor, a guest at Iberostar Selection Kuriat Palace encountered similar problems. Their room had "visible mold on the walls...the balcony didn't close...the toilet was leaking, and there was water on the floor." Both of these guests, however, still had positive interactions with staff members who attempted to rectify their unpleasant experiences.
Overall, Iberostar Hotels & Resorts offer an affordable all-inclusive experience often under $250 a night, but it is important to be aware that certain properties may be outdated or have issues with basic plumbing.
Sandals Resorts
Sandals Resorts is undeniably one of the most recognizable all-inclusive resort brands in the Caribbean. However, just because you've heard of it doesn't mean it's without its issues. Reviews across platforms vary dramatically depending on the specific Sandals property and the expectations guests had going in. On Trustpilot, Sandals has just a 1.9-star rating, with many complaints revolving around airport transit problems, rooms that didn't feel in line with the brand's luxurious advertising, and booking and flexibility issues.
One Trustpilot reviewer, for instance, was not given a refund following Hurricane Melissa in Jamaica. Another person on Trustpilot said it "took hours to set up" one family vacation online, and felt frustrated they weren't told their travel insurance was non-refundable. Another Truspilot reviewer described a situation in which their room at Royal Barbados smelled moldy and they "had to request another mattress" because the springs were so old and saggy. A Tripadvisor reviewer who stayed at Royal Bahamian also experienced horrific mold in their room, noting that "the bad reviews are true."
That said, Sandals also has more than a few loyal fans, specifically at certain properties. In a Reddit thread about whether Sandals is worth it, one commenter said the Grenada property is "our favorite for a relaxing vacation." Another Redditor wrote, "St. Lucia was definitely worth it!" but said they did find the Barbados resort subpar. All in all, past visitors find the guest experience at Sandals Resorts to be inconsistent and incredibly dependent upon which property you choose. Certain reviewers even went so far as to suggest other brands like Secrets and Excellence.
Excellence Resorts
Excellence Resorts receive better overall reviews than the lower-ranked brands on this list, specifically in regard to the overall appearance of their properties. Excellence even has the best Riviera Maya resort in our Readers' Choice Awards! On Trustpilot, reviewers have given the brand a 2.8-star rating, placing it among mid-range all-inclusive options. As with other mid-tier resorts, Excellence receives some mixed reactions. One Trustpilot traveler who stayed at the El Carmen property, for example, described their experience as "lovely and luxurious," specifically praising the food, staff, and amenities. Another Trustpilot reviewer, though, found that the amenities were extremely lacking and customer service was poor at Excellence Coral, one of the brand's priciest hotels.
In Reddit threads, Excellence tends to have a mainly positive reputation. One Redditor shared that they have stayed at many of the brand's hotels and "feel all around I can trust the Excellence brand to deliver exactly what I want in an all-inclusive." Another person on Reddit said they've visited both of the brand's resorts in Cancun and found them "amazing" on all fronts. Yet another Redditor praised the restaurants at the Playa Mujeres location specifically, writing, "food was incredible, drinks were very well crafted."
While many reviewers are happy with the service they receive at their resorts, the Excellence Resorts' overall customer service seems to be its weakest link. One person on Truspilot shared an unfortunate experience in which nothing was done when they booked their trip directly with the resort company, but were somehow overcharged nearly double in a mix-up with Expedia. Another Trustpilot reviewer described their own customer care horror story, in which they were treated poorly by an agent and not offered even a partial refund after an emergency affected their travel plans.
Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts
Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts is a well-reviewed all-inclusive brand that has a good reputation with vacationers. It has a "Great" rating on Trustpilot with 4.1 stars. Across platforms, people who have stayed at Bahia Principe resorts commend the company's friendly staff, clean, high-end atmosphere, and exceptional food. One Trustpilot reviewer had a particularly excellent experience, describing their stay as a "dream vacation," and praising the nightly entertainment and staff attentiveness. Another Trustpilot traveler who admitted they are not a resort person by nature found Baha Principe Tequila to be "flawless" with "pristine" groundskeeping and upkeep, as well as exceptional service from the team.
The positive reviews continue on TripAdvisor, where the Bahia Principe Punta Cana has rave feedback from many vacationers. One Tripadvisor reviewer wrote that the hotel is "an excellent place to visit," with high-quality food, entertainment, and overall service. Another person on Tripadvisor praised this particular resort for prompt customer service even when things went wrong (like a leaky air conditioner) and for an overall exceptional experience, particularly in regard to food and the beach.
It is worth noting that certain Bahia Principe resorts have received criticism for being a bit outdated or run down, but vacationers give the brand generally positive feedback on all fronts.
Secrets Resorts & Spas
Secrets Resorts & Spas has an immensely positive reputation in the all-inclusive space, particularly among couples looking for an upscale, romantic getaway. Although the brand doesn't have a Trustpilot profile, Google Business Profiles for multiple Secrets properties — including Secrets Huatulco, Secrets Royal Beach Punta Cana, and Secrets Hideaway Resort & Spa — all have 4.4 or 4.5-star ratings. One of the things reviewers consistently mention is the luxury feel of this brand's hotels. One Google reviewer who spent a week at the Punta Cana resort said they "could not have been more pleased with our experience!" They raved about the housekeeping staff, food, and overall guest atmosphere.
Reddit users are also big fans of the chain, with one Redditor calling Secrets Impression at Moxche "the best of the best." Other commenters on the thread assured the original poster, who was planning an anniversary trip, that Secrets properties are an excellent choice for couples' trips like anniversaries and honeymoons. A travel agent Redditor even chimed in, saying, "I LOVE the Secrets Playa Mujeres for clients, just booked some people there for a honeymoon."
The positive feedback about Secrets Resorts & Spas continues on Tripadvisor, where one user said the brand's St. Lucia property was "absolutely incredible," with amazing scenery and top-notch service throughout their stay. Another Tripadvisor reviewer echoed this sentiment, posting that her husband said their vacation was "one of the best weeks of his life" from end to end, including the food, grounds, and exceptional staff.
Hyatt Ziva and Hyatt Zilara
As the brand behind the "World's First Destination Resort" in Maui, Hyatt knows a thing or two about cultivating a fantastic guest experience. The hotelier's all-inclusive properties, Hyatt Ziva and Hyatt Zilara, are no exception. These hotels have a great reputation, including 4.6 and 4.7 star averages on Google Business Profiles for Zilara Cancun and Zilara Cap Cana. One reviewer on Google Maps said the Cancun location "truly exceeded all expectations" with gorgeous interior design, excellent food options, and a staff who tried to make every moment memorable. Another person on Google Maps referred to the Cap Cana property as "the best experience," raving about their "spotless" room and the extremely kind staff.
The main difference between Hyatt's two all-inclusive brands is that Zilara offers an adults-only experience, while Ziva is for families. Hyatt Ziva Cancun enjoys the same excellent reviews and rankings as its sister hotel, with a 4.6-star rating on its Tripadvisor page. The location of this resort can't be beat. Thanks to its spot on a peninsula, it's surrounded by stunning water on three sides, with a pier jutting directly into the ocean.
One Tripadvisor reviewer noted that, in their opinion, "Hyatt Ziva wins on all accounts over Excellence. We do travel a lot and try to stay in nicer hotels so we do have a pretty good point of reference." A different Tripadvisor traveler agreed, calling Ziva Cancun "amazing experience, thanks to the incredible team."
Four Seasons All-Inclusive
There's a reason that the Four Seasons is known and celebrated all over the world. The Four Seasons is known for its luxurious properties that can be found in many of the world's most desirable locations. Its all-inclusive options take the top spot on this list simply because the experience they provide is a cut above other all-inclusive brands, especially those that operate in a budget tier. Although Four Seasons only operates a couple of truly all-inclusive-style experiences, Naviva in Punta Mita, Mexico, and Golden Triangle, a tented camp in Thailand, have an exceptional reputation among travelers who enjoy the finer things in life. Google reviewers have given both Golden Triangle and Naviva impressive 4.8 ratings.
The guest atmosphere at these resorts is not focused on busy pool bars and generic beach activities. Rather, Four Season staff have curated experiences that are meant to be simultaneously rejuvenitve and adventurous. One reviewer on Google Maps called Naviva "a sanctuary, a masterpiece of hospitality, and one of the most extraordinary places we have ever stayed." Another person on Tripadvisor felt similarly, saying, "Naviva is not a resort. It's a rebirth. It's what happens when luxury sheds its layers of pretension and becomes presence."
Golden Triangle elicits a similar life-altering reaction from people who trek to Thailand. A reviewer who honeymooned there wrote on Google Maps, "we still can't believe the magic of the entire property." Four Seasons properties also lack the cookie-cutter vibe that some all-inclusive resort brands can fall victim to. They are in a league of their own.