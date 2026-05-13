10 Popular All-Inclusive Resort Brands Ranked Worst To Best

Melia Hotels International ranks at the bottom of our list based on low aggregated ratings and frequent guest complaints across multiple platforms. On Trustpilot, the budget brand has an overall rating of just 1.9 stars, with reviewers consistently noting problems with poor customer service, unkempt or rundown facilities, and a general sense that the brand's properties do not offer the amenities they advertise. In some cases, dismissive treatment from Melia staff is serious. One Trustpilot reviewer described a situation in which their request for medical accommodation due to a respiratory disability was largely disregarded. They noted they were "harassed to the extent the Scooter got broken" by staff members at one of Melia Hotels' Spanish resorts.

Another Trustpilot traveler who had planned a 40th birthday bash for a friend experienced "misrepresentation [that] set the tone for the entire disastrous day." This particular reviewer dealt with everything from lost restaurant reservations to subpar spa treatments that were nothing like they had been promised to staff members saying, "There's not much we can do," to make their friend's birthday memorable.

This negative sentiment extends to both Tripadvisor and Reddit, where more vacationers urge others to skip Melia Hotels International. One Tripdvisor reviewer who stayed at the brand's Caribe Beach Resort said to "avoid this hotel at all costs." They lamented, "the toilet in our room doesn't work and the room smells like musty cigarettes." A Redditor expressed disappointment at the company's inflexibility. They inadvertently booked a non-refundable, zero-flexibility rate instead of the flexible option. Upon trying to fix the error "within minutes," the Melia team refused to assist. The traveler, who decided to eat the bill rather than visit the property, urged others to "look elsewhere when booking their holiday in Tenerife as well."