Unwritten Rules You Should Know Before Visiting San Francisco

San Francisco is a place unlike any other in the world — a city brimming with icons like the Golden Gate Bridge, steep hills traversed by cable cars, the Transamerica Pyramid building, Fisherman's Wharf, Telegraph Hill's slew of wild parrots ... the list goes on. It's seen its fair share of changes over the years. It was founded by Spanish colonists in 1776 and transformed by those who flooded California during the gold rush of 1849 — hence the reason San Francisco's NFL team is named for those who caught the fever, known as the 49ers. The city defined the hippie movement and the "Summer of Love," then became a hub for tech entrepreneurs thanks to its proximity to Silicon Valley. Change as it might, San Francisco always retains its totally eclectic, lovably weird character.

When you're planning your first visit to San Francisco, there are a few things you should know right away. Firstly, it's hilly. Secondly, it's not as warm as you think it might be, at least if you're correlating California with sunshine, due to its summertime marine layer, or fog. There are sunnier spots such as Bayview, with under-the-radar trails, gardens, and eateries, but don't expect endless warm days! Also, Walk Score rates the area's public transit system excellent with a score of 77, so you should definitely use it.

Then, there are some things you might not think of — the unwritten rules that set a visit to San Francisco apart. We've relied on the author's visits to San Francisco over the years, plus numerous discussions on Reddit, articles published by the San Francisco Chronicle, KQED, and others, and local tourism sites. Below, explore 12 things to expect, which will help you pack, prepare, and thoroughly enjoy this one-of-a-kind city.