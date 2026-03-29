The Best Places In North Carolina For A Beer-Centric Trip
The United States is the undisputed home of craft beer. With almost 10,000 breweries, brewpubs, microbreweries, and taproom breweries around the country, you're spoiled for hoppy choices. North Carolina, while not as much of a powerhouse as California or Oregon, is frequently mentioned in the upper echelons of brewing states. With as many as 400 breweries operating within its borders (varies by source), and enough beer produced to satisfy three gallons per adult age 21 and over, it's earned its reputation.
Some of its cities are well-regarded beer towns in their own right, while others are just emerging — some are already legendary. But they're also as varied culturally as the IPAs, stouts, and lagers they ply to thirsty customers. From the Blue Mountains to the Atlantic Coast, with a smattering of big city life, college towns, and rejuvenated gems in between, North Carolina is a delight on all fronts.
By pairing its high-brewery density with the scenery, food, culture, or a mix of all of the above, you've got a recipe for a hop-heavy holiday. Whether your visit revolves around a tap with the guys or you need some balance for your other half, these are the best places in North Carolina for a beer-centric trip.
Asheville
Asheville's reputation as the Carolinas' Beer City and a modern craft brew mecca is nothing new. It was always going to be No. 1 on this list and would make a similar national roundup without any dissent. Nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains, it was once a mountain playground for the social elite, before the Great Depression halted development in its tracks. Over the following decades, things went from bad to worse, before artists were drawn in by its affordable rent and stunning spacious apartments.
A strong arts scene often goes hand in hand with brewing, and since the first brewery, Highland, opened its doors in 1994, Asheville's beer scene has exploded. It now has one of the highest numbers of breweries per capita in the country, with small operations like One World and Burial epitomizing the town's spirit, Wicked Weed serving as a great craft beer success story, and even major names like Sierra Nevada building enormous campuses nearby. The downtown area, specifically South Slope, is the heart of it all, where you'll find the first three mentioned above, plus other well-known pints like Hi-Wire, Green Man, and Catawba. Many of them have outstanding bites, too, like Asheville Brewing Co.'s brilliant pizza.
An entire week could be devoted solely to Asheville's beer scene (not recommended for the liver), and weekends frequently are. But it's the frenetic mix of bohemian spirit, art galleries, music venues, and Art Deco architecture that elevates a visit here. Not to mention it's also one of the five best cities in North Carolina for foodies. It's a tremendous beer scene in arguably North Carolina's coolest city.
Charlotte
As the largest city in the state by a considerable margin, it would be a shame for Charlotte not to have an impressive craft beer scene. And as it's only two hours from Asheville, the culture swiftly bled into its own up-and-coming neighborhoods. It now has the highest number of breweries in the state, with more than 50 depending on where you draw the city limits.
While breweries and taprooms are found all over the city, from the lively center to Charlotte-Douglas Airport, it's the South End and NoDa neighborhoods that remain the epicenters of the craft beer scene. NoDa (or North Davidson) is the city's arts district, centered around an old industrial and mill hub in the city. It's a little outside the city center, reachable by tram, and has long held its own laid-back atmosphere. NoDa Brewing Co. is one of Charlotte's early beer pioneers, opening in 2011 along with Birdsong. Divine Barrel Brewing is a slightly newer face that's become immensely popular in recent years. South End, on the other side of the city, has also undergone a recent rejuvenation, exploding to life after years of industrial slumps. It's a more manicured neighborhood than NoDa, but the atmosphere is far livelier, and it boasts its own excellent lineup of taprooms, including Wooden Robot and Sycamore, as well as some Asheville transplants like Hi-Wire.
The rest of Charlotte is growing, too. With an NFL, MLS, and NBA team, the NASCAR Hall of Fame, several other nightlife hubs, brilliant restaurants, and one of the best-connected airports in the country, it's got the potential to be one of the most perfect guys' trip destinations in the U.S. It's just a shame the Wells Fargo Museum is gone ... Okay, it maybe wasn't one for a beer trip.
Wilmington
Wilmington is growing fast. In fact, it's one of the fastest-growing cities in the U.S., and it's not terribly hard to see why. Its downtown, made famous around the world by teen melodrama "One Tree Hill," is a historic riverfront gem packed with locally owned shops and food, while its Atlantic beaches are long, sandy, and beautiful, and to top things off, it's home to one of the most underrated beer scenes in the country.
Front Street Brewery, located on, you guessed it, Front Street, is one of the oldest breweries in the state, predating most of the modern craft spots found dotted around the city today. It's a stunning spot, set in a historic downtown building that's housed countless businesses since 1865, and hones in on traditional styles. Its calling card, the Amerjack English Ale, is a must-try, as is the Port City IPA and whatever seasonal offerings they have. The food is as hearty as you'll find anywhere, too. Just down the road, in the Brooklyn Arts District, you'll find the ever-quirky Flytrap Brewing and the expansive Ironclad Brewery, set in a disused industrial factory. There's even Pour, a tap-your-own beer spot with as many as 62 beers and ciders to try, plus a few wines. From there, you'll need to branch out. Wilmington Brewing Co., home of Tropical Lightning IPA — a tap you'll find in almost every bar in the city — is a wonderful hangout, as is Flying Machine's stunning taproom and Waterline, set under the town's iconic bridge.
Wilmington is having a moment, but its beer scene has been fostering a brilliant community for years. Combining its tremendous food, the beaches, the Riverwalk, and that craft beer setup, it's setting any hop hobbyist up for an epic weekend.
Raleigh
Raleigh is an odd city. Despite being the state capital, it's overshadowed as a destination by pretty much every city already mentioned on this list. That's owed in part to its spread-out nature. Instead of a well-connected inner city with different neighborhoods, it sprawls across low-density suburbs. In short, it's not the easiest city to get around in a car. But that doesn't mean it should be skipped, especially where its beer scene is concerned.
A glance at the map shows how spread out Raleigh's beer offerings are. So this isn't going to be as simple as stumbling 10 yards to the next taproom on Asheville's South Slope. For the simplest day of eating and drinking beer, the downtown core and Warehouse District are your best bet. Trophy Brewing & Pizza, Burial's Raleigh taproom (yes, the same Asheville one), and Crank Arm Brewing are all found in that rough area, hidden among some of the city's best restaurants, making it a simple Uber or even a bike ride if you're feeling energetic between them. Moving up the road toward Glenwood South, you'll find Wye Hill and Incendiary Brewing, as well as some solid taprooms like State of Beer and Raleigh Beer Garden. Around the Five Points area and along Capital Boulevard, you'll also find revered breweries like Big Boss and Compass Rose, but these don't make for the simplest day out — more of an Uber out, have a few and head back.
Raleigh is an interesting place and flies well under the radar compared to the state's other offerings. Its culinary scene is severely underrated, the North Carolina Museum of Art and the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences are brilliant, and it's perfectly situated for exploring the rest of eastern North Carolina. The breweries here complement that, offering laid-back afternoons, instead of messier evenings that taproom-dense cities can lead to.
Durham
Thanks to Raleigh-Durham International Airport, Durham is unfairly lumped in as a district of Raleigh. In reality, it's got its own unique soul, bursting with creative energy and fueled by one of the most diverse populations in N.C. Better yet, its brewing scene is largely found within its compact historic tobacco district.
Compared to Raleigh, Durham has the potential to be a true brewery-hopping destination. It may have fewer of them, but they're all dotted within walking distance of each other. Ponysaurus might be the highlight, especially on a fall afternoon, thanks to its expansive outdoor beer garden, while Bull Durham might have a shout at being the coolest, thanks to its in-stadium setup — seriously, check out the Durham Bulls converted tobacco factory stadium. Fullsteam is another top option, focusing on hyperlocal sourcing with an agricultural slant, and Durty Bull (not a typo) is super experimental. Hi-Wire (apparently set on conquering the state) makes yet another appearance, but really, it's best to focus on the innovative local options.
Durham isn't huge, but it packs a punch on multiple fronts. The food scene doesn't get the hype it deserves, but it can rival Asheville's on every front. Its young, diverse population, with a solid impact from nearby Duke students, keeps things lively, and the varied cocktail bars and coffee shops give a less hoppy alternative if you've had your fill of ales. Combine it with a Raleigh visit, or stick to the tobacco district alone — you won't regret it. And check what's on at DPAC, the state's top theater.
Boone
If anyone has a criticism of Asheville, it's that it might have become a little too aesthetic compared to its bohemian roots. Boone feels like the scrappier, less varnished, outdoorsy cousin. Perched high in the Blue Ridge Mountains and revolving around Appalachian State University, it has the energy of a college town and the scenery of a postcard. Winters are cold, summers are cool, and the air's crisp enough to make every malty sip feel like the first. Everyone knows beer tastes better at elevation anyway.
Appalachian Mountain Brewery is the headliner, and for good reason. It was one of the first in the region to lean hard into sustainability and community-focused brewing, and its lively taproom often feels like the town's living room. They've expanded well beyond beer, too, selling ciders and even THC-infused mocktails. Booneshine Brewing Co. has built a loyal following thanks to its punchy IPAs and brilliant outdoor space, while Lost Province Brewing Co. pairs wood-fired pizza with easy-drinking beers that make it dangerously simple to linger for hours. There's a distinctly Southern feel about Boone's breweries, reminding you you're in the Carolinas — something you might forget in Asheville.
Of course, Boone isn't just about the beer. The Blue Ridge Parkway, one of the best drives and oldest scenic byways in America, is right there, while waterfalls and hiking trails are in abundance, and in winter nearby Banner Elk turns into a ski hub. A weekend here balances pints with fresh air and mountain trails that might be necessary given how tempting it is to hop between taprooms.
Winston-Salem
Winston-Salem, affectionately known as Camel City thanks to its roots as a tobacco powerhouse, is in a pleasant state of flux. For years, as with many towns where industry has faltered, it felt a little downtrodden. Its downtown lingered on with empty factories while its suburbs expanded, but with little to do, it was regularly passed over for Charlotte, Durham, or nearby Greensboro. But heavy investment is changing that, and its industrial center is quickly transforming into one of North Carolina's hidden gems — and its beer scene is mirroring that.
While there are breweries and taprooms dotted around the edges of the city, like the aptly named Lesser Known Beer and JoyMongers (also a solid moniker), it's the downtown and innovation districts that steal the show. Foothills Brewing is one of the state's early craft beer innovators and creators of two of the N.C. craft scene's most popular beers — the seasonal, limited-release, Sexual Chocolate Imperial Stout, and the hop-heavy Hoppyum IPA. If you're there earlier in the day, you can grab some of their in-house roasted coffee, too. Just down the road, you'll find the ever-artsy Wise Man Brewing, and also Fiddlin' Fish and Radar Brewing Co. Small Batch is also worth a look, too — try the Brussels sprouts while you're in there.
There's a real feeling of optimism in Winston-Salem these days. And the brewing scene epitomizes that. They've sprung up among other excellent eateries, and have buckets of history to explore, including Bethania, a nearby historic town that feels like a European village. Right now, Winston-Salem feels like a place to discover. Not somewhere to come and rattle off a predetermined checklist. One thing is for certain, though: it's going places.
Greensboro
North Carolinians might chuckle a little at Greensboro's inclusion on this list. It's usually grouped with Winston-Salem and High Point to form the so-called "Triad," but it lives a little in the shadow of the other two. It rarely tops anyone's weekend wish list, but the unflashy reputation suits it just fine. Those who live there love its unpretentious nature, offering more than enough restaurants and things to do, eat, and see. It has the perks of a big city with the feel of a smaller town.
Its beer scene is equally unpretentious but remarkably strong for those willing to seek it out. Founded in 2004, Natty Greene's was one of the early standard-bearers here, becoming something of a community focal point for the city long before craft beer hit the mainstream. Catering to a wide audience, its core beers are easy-drinking, like the Guilford Golden Lager, but they're happy to experiment with wild yeast blends like their 9% ABV traditional Belgian Trickster. The food's excellent, too. Newer breweries like Joymongers and Oden Brewing Co. carry the torch now, too, offering everything from hop-forward IPAs to more European-leaning lagers and saisons. Little Brother Brewing adds a small-batch option. Greensboro's compact enough to get around quickly, especially around downtown and the South Elm corridor. Traffic isn't terrible either, so grabbing an Uber or enlisting a designated driver can make it simple.
Beyond the beer, Greensboro has depth. It was the site of the Woolworth sit-ins, a pivotal moment in the civil rights movement, and the International Civil Rights Center & Museum remains a powerful visit. The Greensboro Science Center is one of the best in the state, and the city's green spaces and lakefront parks throw in a bit of outdoorsy counterbalance. It's not a spectacle-laden visit, but it's a rewarding one.
Hendersonville
If Asheville ever feels like it's trying a little too hard, Hendersonville is the antidote. Located a little south of its famous neighbor, the mountain town has charm by the kegload. Its delightful Main Street is packed with independent shops and nostalgic storefronts, including an old-fashioned soda fountain place that feels torn from the 1950s. It's calmer and slower, owing partly to the lack of Asheville's crowds, but it's impressive in its own way, and that means its beer, too.
Oklawaha Brewing Co. doubles as a social hub for the town, pouring plenty of approachable lagers and pilsners to keep the masses happy while dabbling in some unique brews like their Soft Focus Hazy Oat Cream IPA or their Salted Peanut Butter Porter (nut-free in case you're worried). Southern Appalachian Brewery is another favorite, leaning into its German pilsner roots since 2013, while Guidon Brewing Co. takes the German theme even further by pairing its hefeweizen, pilsner, kolsch, and Schwarzbier styles with a ton of unbelievable German food, too. Despite being only 20 miles away, Hendersonville isn't riding Asheville's coattails. It's very much forging its own identity in the beer world.
And then, of course, there's the setting. Set among apple orchards and the rolling hills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, it's spectacular to visit in the fall. Again, its location makes it perfect for outdoor lovers who can punctuate morning and afternoon hikes with well-earned pints, offering a pleasantly balanced weekend — as opposed to one you feel for the next three days.
Methodology
I lived in North Carolina for a decade, traveling extensively for work and pleasure. I'm also an immense craft beer fan, having visited a significant portion of the breweries mentioned, including almost every one in Wilmington, Asheville, and central Charlotte. For references, I've used well-regarded beer outlets and organizations, as well as travel blogs highlighting what makes them great destinations. To make the list, they needed to have both a strong beer scene and be worthwhile as a destination in their own right.