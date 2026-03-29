The United States is the undisputed home of craft beer. With almost 10,000 breweries, brewpubs, microbreweries, and taproom breweries around the country, you're spoiled for hoppy choices. North Carolina, while not as much of a powerhouse as California or Oregon, is frequently mentioned in the upper echelons of brewing states. With as many as 400 breweries operating within its borders (varies by source), and enough beer produced to satisfy three gallons per adult age 21 and over, it's earned its reputation.

Some of its cities are well-regarded beer towns in their own right, while others are just emerging — some are already legendary. But they're also as varied culturally as the IPAs, stouts, and lagers they ply to thirsty customers. From the Blue Mountains to the Atlantic Coast, with a smattering of big city life, college towns, and rejuvenated gems in between, North Carolina is a delight on all fronts.

By pairing its high-brewery density with the scenery, food, culture, or a mix of all of the above, you've got a recipe for a hop-heavy holiday. Whether your visit revolves around a tap with the guys or you need some balance for your other half, these are the best places in North Carolina for a beer-centric trip.