These 10 Rare Vintage Airline Items Worth More Than You Realize Might Be Hiding In Your Closet

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During the golden age of air travel, flying on a plane was a glamorous experience instead of a mere way to get from Point A to Point B. Iconic airlines like Pan Am, TWA, and United competed to impress passengers with onboard cocktail lounges, designer flight attendant uniforms, custom dinnerware, five-star menus, and branded swag like luggage tags and bags. Because flying in mid-century America was an event, it wasn't at all uncommon for travelers to bring some of the aforementioned items home with them, never imagining these seemingly innocuous airline items would someday become valuable pieces of memorabilia.

Today, vintage aviation memorabilia has become a niche interest for people who are passionate about fashion, commercial flight history, and even mid-century design. Some retro airline items now sell for surprisingly high amounts on online resale and auction sites. Vintage Pan Am flight bags, for example, are regularly listed for a couple of hundred dollars apiece, while decades-old airline travel posters can also go for hundreds depending upon their condition. Even things like luggage tags and toiletry kits can sell for more than you might expect, especially considering these items were originally free! If you, your parents, or your grandparents saved travel souvenirs in a closet, attic, or shoebox, it may be worth taking a close look at what you have right in front of you. Here, we'll peruse 10 rare vintage airline items worth more than you realize.

This guide relied on a variety of sources to create a solid list of rare airline memorabilia that can command higher-than-expected prices on the modern resale market. Facebook, eBay, Mercari, Poshmark, and dedicated aviation resale sites like Concord Mem, Propeller Propaganda, and Concorde Collectables all assisted in finding examples of currently listed or recently sold items. Airline history articles on 12 Tomatoes, Simple Flying, USA Today, the New York Post, WAHS Online, and Worthpoint also provided details.