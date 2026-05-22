These 10 Rare Vintage Airline Items Worth More Than You Realize Might Be Hiding In Your Closet
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During the golden age of air travel, flying on a plane was a glamorous experience instead of a mere way to get from Point A to Point B. Iconic airlines like Pan Am, TWA, and United competed to impress passengers with onboard cocktail lounges, designer flight attendant uniforms, custom dinnerware, five-star menus, and branded swag like luggage tags and bags. Because flying in mid-century America was an event, it wasn't at all uncommon for travelers to bring some of the aforementioned items home with them, never imagining these seemingly innocuous airline items would someday become valuable pieces of memorabilia.
Today, vintage aviation memorabilia has become a niche interest for people who are passionate about fashion, commercial flight history, and even mid-century design. Some retro airline items now sell for surprisingly high amounts on online resale and auction sites. Vintage Pan Am flight bags, for example, are regularly listed for a couple of hundred dollars apiece, while decades-old airline travel posters can also go for hundreds depending upon their condition. Even things like luggage tags and toiletry kits can sell for more than you might expect, especially considering these items were originally free! If you, your parents, or your grandparents saved travel souvenirs in a closet, attic, or shoebox, it may be worth taking a close look at what you have right in front of you. Here, we'll peruse 10 rare vintage airline items worth more than you realize.
This guide relied on a variety of sources to create a solid list of rare airline memorabilia that can command higher-than-expected prices on the modern resale market. Facebook, eBay, Mercari, Poshmark, and dedicated aviation resale sites like Concord Mem, Propeller Propaganda, and Concorde Collectables all assisted in finding examples of currently listed or recently sold items. Airline history articles on 12 Tomatoes, Simple Flying, USA Today, the New York Post, WAHS Online, and Worthpoint also provided details.
Vintage Pan Am flight bags
Of all the once-thriving commercial airlines that no longer exist, Pan American World Airways is undeniably the most legendary. Despite shuttering permanently in 1991, Pan Am maintains its place as one of the most iconic brands in aviation history. It has long been associated with glitzy international travel, celebrity passengers, and the sheer style of the Jet Age. Thanks to its enduring legacy, authentic, vintage Pan Am items have become sought-after collectables in various circles, from those who simply love aviation history to people obsessed with mid-century American glitz. Pan Am flight bags, in particular, often sell for more than one might anticipate on the modern resale market. The airline's classic blue-and-white shoulder bags and duffels were originally designed as practical luggage for crew members, and were even gifted to certain celebrities, including The Beatles.
Nowadays, these bags that were once standard-issue for stewardesses and pilots can sell for several hundred dollars apiece, depending on their condition and branding. Even bags in only fair condition can command surprisingly high prices from sellers. One royal blue Pan Am duffle bag with slight fraying on the handles and a small hole on the bottom is listed for $300 on Poshmark as of this writing. Another Poshmark bag in the same style and slightly worse condition is going for $200. So, even if you find a Pan Am flight bag in your house that isn't in mint shape, you stand a chance of making a few hundred dollars off of it (even more, of course, if it is pristine!) These bags are a chic part of American aviation history, to the degree that the Pan Am Museum even has one on exhibit, so collectors often jump at the chance to own one of these relatively rare relics for themselves.
Retro airline posters
Decades before online ads bombarded internet users daily and Instagram travel campaigns were only a figment of the imagination, airlines relied on enticing travel posters to convince vacationers to visit exciting destinations around the world. These retro airline advertisements, which were mainly printed from the 1940s through the 1970s, are hugely popular today. If you happen to have any of these hiding in your family's closet or attic, you can expect it to sell for anywhere from $100 to upwards of $5,000, depending on factors like the artist who designed it, which airline it was for, and its current condition. Both aviation history enthusiasts and interior designer aficionados love these posters because they serve as a time capsule that instantly transports one back to the glitzy days of mid-century leisure travel.
While reprinted posters based on original designs by Pan Am and other classic airways can be priced as low as $12, original vintage airline posters cost significantly more. These often wind up not only on the walls of design lovers' homes, but in high-end restaurants and boutique hotels, too. If you're interested in scouting retro travel art before listing your own, one vintage United Airlines poster featuring a tugboat in New York Harbor is priced at $380 on eBay. And, keeping it in the Big Apple, an American Airlines poster featuring a photo of the Twin Towers pre-9/11 is going for a whopping $1,200, also on eBay. Some websites, like Propeller Propaganda, are completely dedicated to retro airline posters, making it easy for potential sellers to research exactly how their items should be priced according to market value.
Vintage flight attendant uniforms
If 1970s airplane lounges made flying luxurious (and we promise, they did!), the stewardesses who worked in them were even more glam. Because flight attendants in the golden age of aviation were considered the pinnacle of sophistication, major carriers invested heavily in their appearance and attire. Pan Am, for instance, tapped Hollywood legend Edith Head to create its uniforms in the mid-70s, while Cristobal Balenciaga worked with Air France in the late '60s. Today, authentic vintage flight attendant uniforms have become highly collectible among fashion history fans and aviation enthusiasts. If you're lucky enough to be the child, grandchild, niece, or nephew of a former flight attendant, or if you were once a golden age stewardess yourself, digging out old uniforms could be surprisingly lucrative.
Even uniforms from airlines with less cultural cachet than glamorous Pan Am or Air France can sell for more than one might expect. A 1977 American Airlines uniform in good vintage condition is going for $195 on Mercari at the time of publication — not bad for something that was standard issue for flight crew! Many retro flight attendant outfits go for significantly more than this, though. A 1950s Don Loper-designed Eastern Air set that includes a jacket, skirt, and scarf is priced at $699.98 on Etsy. And, on eBay, a brightly colored Continental Airlines outfit that was worn on Hawaiian routes is listed for an astounding $1,295! Part of the fascination with these clothes comes from their close association with the romanticization of the Jet Age. Movies, television shows like short-lived Pan Am, and viral social media videos of people trying on this retro-chic attire have skyrocketed vintage flight attendant uniforms back to relevance.
Retro airline timetables
In the days before the dawn of the internet, when passengers couldn't constantly check flight times online, airlines printed timetables that were available for free at airports and travel agencies. Timetables featured route maps, flight schedules, and destination advertisements intended to inspire travelers. These paper relics existed longer than one might think, with Southwest finally ending production in 2009, signaling the death of physical timetables in the United States. Collectors mourned the end of an era, particularly since timetables were considered disposable in their heyday, so not everyone hung onto them. Today, enthusiasts are willing to pay $20 to $30 on average for a single timetable, which is actually quite a lot of money for a single booklet that was originally free and meant to be thrown away.
At the time of publication, a lot of Eastern Airlines memorabilia, including 1943 timetables and ticket stubs, is listed for $39 on Etsy. Meanwhile, another Etsy listing for a trio of 1960s timetables from SwissAir, United, and America is priced at $24.95. A single American timetable in fair condition from 1959 sold with a listed price of $28.90, also on Etsy. And, of course, Pan Am timetables are among the most desirable, with an Etsy listing for a 1934 schedule priced at $128. As you can see, if you happen to have multiple vintage timetables stuffed in a drawer, you could easily make hundreds of dollars. Websites like Timetable Images and AirTimes, devoted entirely to airline timetable history and preservation, have helped spark interest in these paper souvenirs. It's also fun for history buffs to compare decades-old flight routes to the world's busiest airline routes today!
Vintage airline china
In the golden era of air travel, carriers were in fierce competition with another to offer the most luxurious in-flight experience. That typically included serving meals on custom-designed china. Today, passengers are used to eating on plastic or polycarbonate dinnerware, even in first-class cabins, but that wasn't always the case. Airlines like Pan Am, United, Lufthansa, and Continental all had their own unique china patterns through the decades. In some cases, people ended up taking their dinnerware as a free travel souvenir. If your family happened to do this during their mid-century vacations, you could actually be sitting on a surprising amount of cash! Some patterns, like those produced by famous china manufacturers, are, of course, more desirable than others, but even relatively generic vintage airline china can sell for significantly more than "free," which was the cost for travelers who originally took it home.
A certain extremely rare Pearl Harbor-era American Airlines pattern called DC-3 is particularly rare. One collector shared a tale of offering a mind-boggling $2,500 for a single cup, and ultimately striking out because they simply don't seem to exist anymore. At the time of publication, a set of four pieces of Japan Airlines cutlery — two spoons, a knife, and a fork — is listed for a surprisingly pricey $59 on Etsy. Meanwhile, two small Gwathmey Siegel American Airlines bread plates cost $35 on Etsy, again quite a bit of money for two tiny plates. A set of Pan Am dinnerware that includes a cloth napkin, a fork, a knife, and several espresso mugs with saucers is listed for $265 on Etsy, again proving how popular the brand's memorabilia is. One reason the vintage airline china market thrives is that these items can still be used in kitchens and retro-style home bars today; they don't just sit around collecting dust like some other collectables.
Retro luggage tags and travel stickers
Today, much of the best luggage to buy at Sam's Club, the best luggage to buy at Costco, and the best luggage to buy anywhere, really, has a sleek, minimalist look. During the golden age of aviation, though, travelers loved to decorate their luggage with airline baggage tags and destination stickers to show off the exotic places they had been. These items were often meant to be disposable after a period of time, which is why existing items are popular among travel memorabilia collectors today. Vintage luggage labels from airlines and travel destinations alike can sell for more money than one probably expects, especially considering they were originally free or extremely inexpensive.
On eBay, there are several great examples of luggage tag lots and sticker sets available at the time of publication. A Japan Airlines lot in decent used condition is priced at $75. Meanwhile, a collection of unused vintage Delta bag tags from three dozen U.S. cities is listed for $59.99 on eBay. Even cargo stickers can command high prices. A mint condition set of suitcase stickers from lines like Chicago and Southern and TransCanada sold for $99.99 on eBay. Leather luggage tags can be even more valuable. One eBay seller has listed a single logo-embossed Continental tag for $59.99. If someone in your family has old suitcases or travel scrapbooks, retro stickers and tags could be worth much more than any of you expected!
Vintage airline amenity kits
Airline amenity kits may not seem all that special since many airlines still give them out as freebies today even in economy class, but vintage examples have become surprisingly valuable among aviation collectors. Over the years, the contents of these kits have shifted significantly. While today's often include a toothbrush, a small toothpaste, and maybe a pair of travel slippers (I have a pair from Singapore Airlines that I actually still wear), retro kits sometimes had things like brass razors, tiny glass liquor bottles, and matchbooks. While even used or partially used kits can sell, collectors, of course, are willing to pay a premium for unused airline amenity kits that still have sealed items inside.
At the time this article was published, a 1940s or 1950s KLM amenity kit that contains tweezers, scissors, a nail file, and other grooming tools is listed on Etsy for $174.22, despite the case not being mint. A brand new Singapore Airlines kit from the '70s is also available on Etsy for $47.42. Yet another Etsy listing for a Pan Am memorabilia lot that includes toiletries and an amenity kit is listed at $185. These prices are high considering that amenity kits were complimentary onboard. If you or anyone in your family happens to have vintage airline toiletries stashed in a closet or cabinet, it may be well worth listing them for sale online.
Promotional model airplanes
Before travelers were targeted with digital advertisements every day, airlines often promoted themselves and their destinations with model airplanes that sat in travel agency offices and airports. These miniature aircraft were meant to spark excitement about the newest innovations in travel, and get would-be passengers interested in the latest commercial jetliners on the market. Now, these promotional model planes have become quite collectable. Since they were originally intended purely for advertising purposes, it wasn't uncommon for ticket counter workers and travel agents to dispose of old models when new ones arrived. This means that intact examples are relatively rare today.
Some specific manufacturers, like IWC, are particularly sought-after by modern-day collectors. Market prices, of course, vary based on the condition of the model, what type of jet it is, and whether or not the original packaging is included. It is not uncommon, though, for a single model plane to sell for a couple of hundred dollars. A vintage IWC plane sold on eBay for $224.95, while another similar IWC model is also listed on eBay for $220. And, a 1993 TWA promotional plane made by Remco is also available on eBay at a listed price of $79.99. If a member of your family once worked in travel and was forward-thinking enough to save any advertising models, you might have hundreds of dollars just sitting on a shelf.
Vintage Concorde memorabilia
There is arguably not another individual aircraft in history that has as much cultural significance as the Aérospatiale/BAC Concorde. The supersonic jet, which offered transatlantic flights at over double the speed of sound, remains a global symbol of luxury, status, and the future of international travel, even though its routes were retired in 2003 after 27 years. The plane simply wasn't profitable due to the high price of tickets and stringent travel regulations related to its sonic boom. While it is almost certain that the Concorde itself will never return, cementing its legendary legacy, there have been strides in other forms of supersonic air travel, so passengers may someday be able to board these types of jets again. Among aviation enthusiasts, Concorde memorabilia is particularly sought-after in online resale circles.
On eBay, a single blank Concorde flight certificate, given to all passengers as proof of their journey, is listed for $30, which is notable for an item that was a free token. Additionally, a set of three Concorde flight attendant ties is priced at £35 (around $47) on eBay. A larger eBay lot of 1981 Concorde memorabilia — including a pen, a menu, a shirt, a framed image of the jet, and more — is priced at £80 (around $107). Perhaps the most surprising cost is attached to an eBay listing for a 1990 Air France Concorde safety card, priced at £139.99 (around $190). Sites like Concorde Collectables can help you research pricing if you happen to own any Concorde items. Flying on the aircraft was one of the most glamorous travel experiences in history, so collectors are often willing to pay quite a bit for even the tiniest pieces of memorabilia.
Retro airline menus
It's fascinating to consider what in-flight meals in the '60s looked like. Mid-century air travel came with a side of luxury dining, with many airlines curating five-star menus that included multi-course meals with things like steaks, veal mignon, lobster tail, upscale cocktails, and elegant desserts. In addition to exceptional food, the menus themselves were aesthetically appealing. Many airlines worked with popular artists and designers to create eye-catching covers, so some passengers took their menus home as mementos rather than discarding them. If you happen to have any vintage airline menus stashed in your family home, you might be surprised by how much aviation lovers, foodies, and art enthusiasts may be willing to pay for them online.
Some retro aircraft menus can sell for three figures on auction websites. At the time this guide was published, a vintage United Airlines menu with Helen de Werd cover art was listed on eBay for $129. A 1990 Pan Am menu from the first-class cabin is also on eBay for $123. And, a lot of six menus from lines including Cathay and United can be purchased on eBay for $65. Even as airlines like American are revamping their in-flight menus to try to recapture some of the magic of the golden age of aviation, there is still a certain glitz to mid-century menus that simply can't be replicated in the 21st century.