The Most Underrated Lake Destinations In The Southwest In 2026

Although the American Southwest often evokes visions of cactus-specked deserts and rugged mountains, it's also home to some stunning lakes. Most of these are human-made, typically by damming rivers to control water supplies or produce power. The Colorado River, for example, is sometimes referred to as the "hardest working river in the West" because it's been engineered to store upwards of 60 million acre-feet of water. You'll find Lake Powell, Lake Mead, Lake Mohave, and Lake Havasu, all of which are popular recreation spots — although there are also plenty of places to scope out shores with warm waters and fewer crowds.

If you're looking for something slightly off the beaten path, there are also plenty of other unique lake destinations around the Southwest. This region is generally defined as Arizona and New Mexico, plus nearby sections of their neighboring states: southeastern California, Nevada, Utah, western Colorado, and the western portions of Oklahoma and Texas. Its definitions are a bit fuzzy around the edges, and sometimes it depends on who you ask. But for the sake of this list, we've included lakes across most of these states. We're also defining "underrated" as lakes that may require a little more effort to reach and aren't necessarily visited on a national level like some of their larger counterparts.

In addition to the author's own experiences traveling around the region, we've consulted state and local tourism sites, reviews on Google and Tripadvisor, and official governmental and environmental organizations' sites such as NPS.gov and USFS.gov. From desert oases to alpine tarns, discover 12 fantastic lake destinations to check out across the Southwest.