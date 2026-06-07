Amusement Park Employees Reveal The Most Absurd Things They've Seen Visitors Do

There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon at an amusement park. Whether you're heading to the Happiest Place on Earth or you're planning to spend the day at a quaint, under-the-radar, nostalgia-filled theme park like Lake George Expedition Park in New York, it's bound to be a good time. From the fabulous food to the thrilling rides and entertainment, you just know you're signing up to lock in a good handful of memories. What you don't expect is for those memories to involve other park guests acting unhinged.

From the moment we walk through those glittering turnstiles, most of us tend to be on our best behavior and follow the rules. No matter how frustrating navigating long theme park lines gets, or how many kiddos are having meltdowns around us, most folks are willing to give a little grace knowing we're all just there to unwind and spend time with our friends or families. And along those same lines, most guests are more than happy to be a friendly face in a crowd without drawing too much attention to ourselves.

But ask just about any theme park employee, and they'll tell you not everyone gets the memo — there's always someone (or several someones) who stands out as a cautionary tale for the worst reasons. According to Reddit's amusement park worker community, here's a breakdown of the most patently absurd guest behavior they've seen.