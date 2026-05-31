America's 'Most Endangered' River Is An East Coast Stunner With Trails, Kayaking, And Waterfront Dining
Anyone who's visited Washington, D.C., is likely already familiar with the Potomac River – the section that flows through the nation's capital is considered one of the best urban paddling trails in America. The East Coast waterway is also well known for its historic sites, smaller riverside communities with outdoor dining, and islands with hiking trails and rushing waterfalls. But many are unaware that the Potomac is in jeopardy. In a report, the conservation organization American Rivers ranked it first on the list of the country's "most endangered rivers."
The nonprofit group, which works to protect and restore rivers, released its annual list of "America's Most Endangered Rivers" in April 2026. The Potomac River takes the lead in the latest roundup, due in part to pollution. There's also a newer factor at play: the proliferation of data centers along the waterway. As of March 2026, the Potomac Basin has the largest concentration of data centers in the world, per the Interstate Commission on the Potomac River Basin (ICPRB).
Data centers threaten the Potomac's water quality
So, what's the problem with data centers using the river's water, and what's at stake for travelers? Data centers may impact water quality and supply, and they could cause environmental issues downstream, which could be a problem for local residents and visitors alike in the event of a summer drought. It could also make some activities along the river less pleasant, from kayaking around shipwrecks at a fascinating Maryland marine sanctuary at Mallows Bay to dining with river views on the Georgetown Waterfront.
What are the best ways to enjoy the Potomac River, and how can travelers help protect it? An obvious place to start is Washington, D.C., where you can rent a kayak at the District Wharf and get out on the water on a group tour or a self-guided adventure. In Georgetown, go for a hike on part of the C&O Canal Towpath, a historic 184.5-mile trail that runs parallel to the river, extending all the way to Cumberland, Maryland. Then dine with water views at Founding Farmers Fishers & Bakers, a lively indoor-outdoor eatery in Washington Harbour.
Enjoy and protect the Potomac
Outside the city, hike or bike near the river while exploring the Potomac Heritage National Scenic Trail, a scenic hiking trail that snakes through Washington D.C. to West Virginia. Visit Seneca Regional Park, Virginia's tucked-away park on the Potomac with serene vibes and hiking trails. Or head to the walkable Old Town of Alexandria, another Virginia city on the Potomac River that's known for its excellent waterfront restaurants, like the upscale Ada's on the River and Jula's on the Potomac. Nearby, you can rent a kayak, canoe, or stand-up paddleboard at Belle Haven Marina, just south of Old Town Alexandria, to get out on a different section of the river.
To support American Rivers' campaign to protect the Potomac, you can take action by filling out a simple form on the organization's website. It's attached to a personalizable letter asking Congress to reauthorize the Clean Water and Drinking Water State Revolving Fund bill and the Sewer Overflow and Stormwater Reuse Municipal Grant program before they expire in September 2026.