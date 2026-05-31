America's 'Most Endangered' River Is An East Coast Stunner With Trails, Kayaking, And Waterfront Dining

Anyone who's visited Washington, D.C., is likely already familiar with the Potomac River – the section that flows through the nation's capital is considered one of the best urban paddling trails in America. The East Coast waterway is also well known for its historic sites, smaller riverside communities with outdoor dining, and islands with hiking trails and rushing waterfalls. But many are unaware that the Potomac is in jeopardy. In a report, the conservation organization American Rivers ranked it first on the list of the country's "most endangered rivers."

The nonprofit group, which works to protect and restore rivers, released its annual list of "America's Most Endangered Rivers" in April 2026. The Potomac River takes the lead in the latest roundup, due in part to pollution. There's also a newer factor at play: the proliferation of data centers along the waterway. As of March 2026, the Potomac Basin has the largest concentration of data centers in the world, per the Interstate Commission on the Potomac River Basin (ICPRB).