10 Boomer Travel Habits That Younger Generations Hate (And For Good Reason)

Generational divides are nothing new. The previous generations' war cry of "back in my day..." has been a permanent fixture of the cultural conversation for years, with millennials (born 1981-1996) as guilty as their Generation X (born 1965-1980) and baby boomer (born 1946-1964) elders of romanticizing their own virtues. It won't be long until Generation Z (born 1997-2010, although this generation is young enough that its end year is not yet definite, as generations typically aren't fully defined until the cohort reaches adulthood) starts berating their successors, Generation Alpha (loosely considered as being born after 2010 for now), for their own habits.

But when it comes to travel, millennials, Gen Z, and even a significant portion of Gen X are united in their disdain for boomer tendencies. To the younger crowd, boomer habits represent everything that was wrong with the sudden propagation of global travel: mass market tours, surface-level cultural dealings, and a refusal to adapt to modern times.

It's not that the younger generations think they have it perfect — according to SkyScanner, younger travelers admit the most guilt about some travel behaviors compared to just 7% of boomers, speaking to a broader issue of self-awareness — but there's just something about the way they go about their adventures that rubs the young-uns up the wrong way. With that said, it's vital for us to remember that this doesn't apply to every single boomer. Many are considerate travelers, with brilliant views on the world, respect for the cultures they experience, and an adventurous spirit.