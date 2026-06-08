10 Celebrities Who Visit Italy Often (And Where They Like To Hang Out)

Back in 2009, American film and theater director Rob Marshall spoke to The New York Times about Italy. "It's a different feeling," he said. "There's a freedom and a joy. It's about food, clothing, style. It's about life."

That sentiment still appears to resonate with celebrities. Whether it's the glitzy party circuit of Sardinia or Capri, or the quieter charms of villa-studded shores of Lake Como and Liguria, or the more pastoral nooks of Puglia, Italy has long been a major draw for the rich and famous. Some arrive aboard superyachts for a summer escape, while others purchase homes, restore historic estates, celebrate milestone birthdays, or spend months at a time immersed in local life. Italy seems to offer that rare combination of natural beauty, artistic heritage, world-class food and wine, and a luxury scene that can be as discreet as it is glamorous.

This balance between prestige and privacy has made Italy a favorite among Hollywood stars, music icons, and even former heads of state. For this list, we reviewed media reports, interviews, paparazzi sightings, and social media buzz to identify celebs with an established connection to specific Italian destinations rather than those simply passing by on vacation. Some own homes in the country, others return year after year. Here are 10 celebrities and the Italian destinations they keep returning to.