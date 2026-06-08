10 Celebrities Who Visit Italy Often (And Where They Like To Hang Out)
Back in 2009, American film and theater director Rob Marshall spoke to The New York Times about Italy. "It's a different feeling," he said. "There's a freedom and a joy. It's about food, clothing, style. It's about life."
That sentiment still appears to resonate with celebrities. Whether it's the glitzy party circuit of Sardinia or Capri, or the quieter charms of villa-studded shores of Lake Como and Liguria, or the more pastoral nooks of Puglia, Italy has long been a major draw for the rich and famous. Some arrive aboard superyachts for a summer escape, while others purchase homes, restore historic estates, celebrate milestone birthdays, or spend months at a time immersed in local life. Italy seems to offer that rare combination of natural beauty, artistic heritage, world-class food and wine, and a luxury scene that can be as discreet as it is glamorous.
This balance between prestige and privacy has made Italy a favorite among Hollywood stars, music icons, and even former heads of state. For this list, we reviewed media reports, interviews, paparazzi sightings, and social media buzz to identify celebs with an established connection to specific Italian destinations rather than those simply passing by on vacation. Some own homes in the country, others return year after year. Here are 10 celebrities and the Italian destinations they keep returning to.
Dakota Johnson, Rome
Dakota Johnson has frequently been spotted in Rome. Whether it's being photographed wandering through the city's streets or grabbing a bite with a friend, the actor has often been linked to the Italian capital's stylish but understated social scene. In 2025, she was spotted dining with close friend Kate Hudson at Pierluigi, one of Rome's most premium seafood restaurants, near Piazza Navona, long favored by international celebrities.
Founded as a small Roman osteria in Piazza de' Ricci in 1938, Pierluigi later evolved into the seafood institution that it is today, while retaining its historic Renaissance-era setting. Building a reputation on high-end seafood featuring clams, oysters, squids, and intricate seafood pastas, aside from their raw bar dishes, Pierluigi has cemented a spot among its well-heeled clientele. Over the years, it has also made more sophisticated additions, like an expansive wine cellar exceeding 1,500 varieties, and an American-style cocktail bar with an equally thorough and creative drinks menu.
The setting adds to its aura. Around Piazza Navona, one of the most beautiful Baroque town squares in Rome, cobbled lanes spill into elegant piazzas lined with wine bars and trattorias that feel cinematic without trying too hard. Pierluigi itself sits inside a historic quarter where Renaissance architecture and outdoor dining form part of the experience. For travelers, the neighborhood offers an easy way to tap into Rome's glamorous side. And Johnson seems to have a thing for classic Roman restaurants that prioritize their old-world atmosphere and authentic food over spectacle. She's also been seen dining at Rocco Ristorante with Valentino designer Alessandro Michele. Another well-guarded local favorite known for its classic Roman pasta dishes, Rocco also leans towards the more understated than flashy.
Leonardo Di Caprio, Sardinia
Leonardo DiCaprio has become a familiar presence along Costa Smeralda, the glamorous stretch of northeastern Sardinia known for its yacht culture, waterfront nightlife, and celebrity-filled summers. Frequently photographed aboard luxury yachts around Porto Cervo and Emerald Coast, the actor's recurring appearances in the region have even earned him the nickname "King of Sardinia" in parts of the Italian media. His holiday in this region with close friend Tobey Maguire made quite a splash with the paparazzi, as did his appearance on Jeff Bezos' superyacht at Nikki Beach with girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti. He's also been seen eating at Casa Fiori Chiari in the luxury marina town of Porto Cervo.
For travelers, Costa Smeralda offers a more polished and private side of the Mediterranean compared to Italy's busier celebrity hubs. The region is dotted with marina towns, upscale beach clubs, hidden coves, and seaside restaurants where, outside the yacht life, luxury feels more understated than performative. Its 50-kilometer coastline (approximately 31.1 miles) is defined by its gorgeous granite landscape, secluded coves, and sandy beaches lining remarkably clear emerald waters that lend the stretch its name. Even without DiCaprio-level yacht access, visitors can experience the area through boat excursions, waterfront dining, and long strolls on its emerald coastline.
Sitting at the heart of Costa Smeralda's luxury scene is Porto Cervo, built around an elegant marina lined with mega-yachts and premium boutiques. During summer, its cafés, beach clubs, and nightlife spots become one of the Mediterranean's most recognizable celebrity circuits. Beyond Sardinia, DiCaprio has also been spotted at Brescia Castle with Ceretti. The sprawling medieval hilltop fortress overlooking the northern Italian city of Brescia is known for its panoramic views, historic museums and centuries-old stone ramparts.
Mariah Carey, Capri
Among its many steady celebrity presences adding oodles of glam to Capri's Mediterranean summers is Mariah Carey. The American pop diva has long been linked to Capri, where entertainment coverage and paparazzi reports have repeatedly placed her within the island's yacht-and-terrace summer scene. Often arriving aboard a superyacht, the singer appears especially drawn to Capri's polished mix of waterfront glamour, dramatic coastal scenery, and late-night dining culture.
Among her best-known Capri haunts is Aurora, a historic restaurant frequently associated with celebrities and luxury travelers, with both media reports and the restaurant's own social media documenting her visits over the years. This family-run restaurant is known to be a crown jewel of Capri with a legacy spanning 130 years. Its premium outdoor seating continues to be a key draw for its prestigious clientele that return for its famous Pizza all'Acqua and its exclusive wine cellar containing some of the rarest vintages in Italy. Such is Carey's connection with Aurora, it is rumored that the restaurant plays only her music while she dines there, with the singer even said to make her entrance to her own songs.
Carey has also been spotted at Villa Verde, another long-time Capri institution known for its lively atmosphere, garden setting, and old-school celebrity appeal. A fine blend of natural beauty and high-profile social scenes lies at the beating heart of Capri. The generous dash of glam aside, the island is known for dramatic views of the Faraglioni, boat excursions around sea caves, and cliffside dining experiences that keep visitors coming back.
Sir Elton John, Venice
Away from all things mainstream Venice, British music icon Elton John shares a deep, enduring connection with the island of Giudecca, which sits across the Giudecca Canal, cutting it off from the city's busiest tourist quarters. Along with his husband David Furnish, the music legend purchased a one-bedroom apartment in a 17th-century palazzo in the early 2000s, ushering in an era of premium residences in this southern island of Venice, putting this hitherto little-known corner on the map. His love for Venice appears to run deep — he once offered to perform for free at Piazza San Marco to help raise funds for the restoration of the city's historic landmarks.
During the Middle Ages, the elongated island of Giudecca, no more than 2 kilometers (1.25 miles) long, earned the moniker "Spinalonga" meaning "long fishbone" in local Venetian dialect. The Renaissance period saw sprawling villas and gardens being built here by wealthy residents who transformed the medieval landscape. Today, Giudecca is largely a residential region, with an offbeat tourist appeal, known for its quieter canals, secluded atmosphere, and waterfront promenades offering splendid views of the main island of Venice. Giudecca is also known for its elegant 16th-century churches like the Chiesa del Redentore and Zitelle.
The island is also home to legendary luxury stays like Belmond Hotel Cipriani, whose discreet lagoon setting and panoramic terraces have made it a favorite among its high-profile guests for decades. Another longtime celebrity magnet linked to Elton John's Venice orbit is the iconic Harry's Bar, famous for its Bellinis, a frozen-in-time charm, and a storied guest list that stretches from Hollywood stars like Rita Hayworth and Nicole Kidman to literary icons like Earnest Hemingway.
George Clooney, Lake Como
Few celebrities are as closely tied to a destination as George Clooney is to Lake Como. Ever since purchasing Villa Oleandra in the lakeside village of Laglio, the Hollywood star has helped transform the region into one of Europe's most recognizable celebrity enclaves. Urban legend has it that Clooney serendipitously came upon the villa when his motorbike broke down right outside its gates. The 18th-century architectural splendor is today one of Lake Como's most sought-after sights, courtesy Clooney's imprint, aside from its awe-inspiring Art Nouveau build. While the villa itself is not open to the public, it is possible to admire it from the lake while on a boat tour.
Its global reputation notwithstanding, Lake Como has largely retained the discreet elegance that first drew Clooney there — think grand villas tucked into the hills, prestigious waterfront hotels, and quiet boat rides, to replace the overt flashiness of other Mediterranean hotspots in Italy. Alpine backdrops frame historic towns like Bellagio, also known as "the pearl of Lake Como," and Cernobbio, sitting near the Swiss border with its century-old villas and manicured gardens. This medieval village also houses Villa d'Este, one of the most celebrated hotels in the world. A stately Renaissance retreat, it's not just famous for its celebrity patrons, but also a declared World Heritage site by UNESCO. Clooney, whose villa in Laglio is a short drive away, is known to be among its regular patrons. Il Gatto Nero, an elegant terrace restaurant overlooking Lake Como, has also hosted the Clooneys on several occasions.
Helen Mirren, Puglia
Having restored a 16th-century "masseria," a traditional fortified farmhouse estate typical of Puglia, Helen Mirren has developed a deep connection with this slower-paced corner of Italy's boot. Along with husband Taylor Hackford, she renovated this summer residence in the village of Tiggiano in the heart of Salento, where she spends half the year. A far cry from glitzier celebrity circuits, this region is defined by whitewashed villages, centuries-old masseria estates, olive groves, and a slower coastal rhythm that appeals to celebrities seeking privacy and understated luxury.
Rather than glamorous hotspots, Mirren is more closely associated with Salento's everyday pleasures, wandering through local markets, dining in family-run trattorias, and embracing the unhurried pace of life here. Mirren has also been linked to the cultural scene in nearby Tricase. She co-owns Farmacia Balboa, a pharmacy-turned-cocktail bar housed in the Palazzo dei Principe Gallone, a historic 17th-century fortified residence that is now a townhouse used for exhibitions and performances. The celeb is also a strong presence in local community causes helmed by organizations such as "Save The Olives," following the outbreak of Xylella, a bacterium that has claimed the lives of 21 million trees here. The region was once home to 60 million olive trees, which accounted for 50% of Italy's olive oil.
Beyond its olive groves and rural estates, Salento's appeal also lies in its countryside calm and jaw-dropping Adriatic coastline, with dramatic cliffs and sea caves. The baroque town of Lecce, often called the "Florence of the South" for its ornate stone architecture, is yet another focal point of Puglia. Mirren has her own connection to Lecce, as a vocal supporter of the Lecce Football Club.
Sting, Tuscany
Far from stadium crowds and world tours, Sting has built a quieter rhythm in Tuscany at il Palagio, his countryside estate near Figline Valdarno. This stretch of rural Tuscany, known to be the absolute best destination in Italy for wine lovers, is known for its olive groves, medieval hill towns, vineyard stays, and wine tastings, drawing travelers looking to immerse themselves in Italy's slower, food-and-wine-centric way of life. Sting and his wife Trudie Styler have become deeply woven into the local landscape through a series of hospitality projects on the estate itself. This power couple has made their ultra-premium estate, comprising 16 bedrooms, available to rent to those who can afford it.
In 2021, the couple opened the Farm Shop Pizzeria, a laid-back al fresco dining space on the 741-acre estate, centered around local produce and Tuscan cooking. Set among vineyards and olive groves, surrounded by the Tuscan hills, the 250-seater pizzeria embraces the estate's farm-to-table philosophy, championing local Tuscan ingredients as the mainstay of its Neapolitan pizzas and antipasti. Sting and Trudy followed this up in 2024 with La Taverna dei Lupi, a seasonal pop-up pairing street food and live music, further embracing the Tuscan country milieu. Il Palagio has also become known for its exquisite variety of wines, with Sting and Trudie Styler helping transform the estate into a respected Tuscan winery producing Chiantis, Toscanas, and Vermentinos. Several labels among these — like Message In A Bottle, Sacred Love, and Roxanne — even borrow their names from Sting's iconic hits.
Susan Sarandon, Sicily
Born to a Sicilian mother, Susan Sarandon's connection to Italy runs deeper than that of a typical visitor, being rooted in family history and a longstanding bond with her ancestral home. The Oscar-winning actor has roots in Ragusa through her maternal grandfather and has spoken about making trips to the island when time permits, to stay connected to that heritage. Ragusa even conferred upon her honorary citizenship. Part of the UNESCO-listed Val di Noto region, the ancient Italian hilltop town is celebrated for its honey-hued Baroque architecture, labyrinthine lanes, and the hilltop town of Ragusa Ibla, where centuries-old churches and palazzi overlook a landscape of rolling countryside. It is here that visitors can experience a more intimate side of Sicily, one shaped as much by local traditions and family histories, much like Sarandon's own.
Going beyond Sicily's breathtaking beaches and luxury hotels, Sarandon seems to gravitate towards the offbeat. She has spoken fondly of Pantelleria, a volcanic island in the Strait of Sicily, describing its rugged landscape as unlike anything she'd ever seen, and one that she dreams of returning to. Formed by ancient volcanic activity, Pantelleria is known for its dark lava cliffs, natural hot springs, a heart-shaped crater lake, and unique stone houses called "damussi," laden with thick lava-rock walls with white dome roofs. Also adding to its appeal is the island's winemaking traditions, which follow cultivation methods dating back to the Phoenicians in the 8th century B.C.E.
The Obamas, Liguria
In 2025, the Obamas were spotted vacationing in Liguria, where they were guests aboard Steven Spielberg's yacht anchored near Portofino. The couple reportedly explored several corners of the Ligurian Riviera, a stretch of coastline known for its colorful harbor towns, dramatic seaside landscapes, and discreet luxury that feels worlds away from the more ostentatious celebrity playgrounds in the Mediterranean. Among their halts was Santa Margherita Ligure, one of the region's most popular seaside resort villages.
While Portofino remains the region's most recognizable name, nearby destinations such as Santa Margherita Ligure and Camogli offer the same postcard-worthy scenery with a quieter, more lived-in atmosphere. Pastel-colored restored houses tumble down to working harbors, coastal hiking trails link one village to the next, restaurants serve some of the freshest seafood in northern Italy, and bakeries turn out the focaccia for which Liguria is renowned. This was Michelle's second visit to Liguria, having visited in 2023.
The couple's itinerary also included stops at San Fruttuoso, a secluded bay where a medieval abbey sits between the sea and dense Mediterranean vegetation, before continuing along the coast toward Camogli, another of Italy's underrated, exquisite, colorful villages on the Riviera, known for its fishing traditions, pastel waterfronts, and maritime heritage.
Kim Kardashian, Florence
Kim Kardashian has been repeatedly linked to Florence through a mix of fashion appearances, holidays, and milestone personal events. In 2025, she was photographed sightseeing around the city's historic center, including the area surrounding the iconic Duomo. The city, considered the most walkable city in the world, served as the backdrop for her 2014 wedding celebrations with Kanye West, culminating at Forte di Belvedere, the 16th-century hilltop fortress overlooking Florence.
Perched above the city, Forte di Belvedere was a fitting choice for the grand wedding celebrations. Built by the powerful Medici family, the fortress combines military history with some of the finest panoramic views in Florence, sweeping across terracotta rooftops, church domes, and the Arno River. Today, it remains one of the city's most striking vantage points, offering visitors the same skyline that made Florence the backdrop for one of the most talked-about celeb weddings of all time.
The Kardashian-West wedding festivities turned Florence into an international spectacle, with guests staying at some of the city's most exclusive hotels and celebrations unfolding against a backdrop of Renaissance architecture and Medici history. While the wedding itself may have put Florence back on the celebrity radar, the city hardly needs the endorsement. Known as the birthplace of the Renaissance, Florence is home to world-famous landmarks such as Ponte Vecchio, the Uffizi Galleries, and Palazzo Pitti, all within easy walking distance of one another.