The Fastest Road Trip Between Yosemite And Sequoia National Park (And What You'll See Along The Way)
California's Sierra Nevada Mountains are a veritable wonderland of wildlife, recreation, inviting towns, high-altitude views, and of course, a few iconic national parks including Yosemite, Sequoia, and Kings Canyon. Kings Canyon and Sequoia are often grouped together because they share a boundary, but even Sequoia and Yosemite are only about 140 miles apart — around a two-and-a-half to three hour drive nonstop if you don't run into any traffic — so they're wonderful to link together for a longer road trip.
While a few hours doesn't seem like much, you'll actually pass through a wide range of wonderful places along the way, and you're in the right spot to learn about funky attractions, welcoming towns, and activities to either break up your drive or extend your itinerary with unique stops. Below, find nine attractions and destinations along the road, which hangs a route shaped like a backwards "J" starting from Yosemite's Mariposa Grove Welcome Plaza to Sequoia's Ash Mountain Entrance, following the fastest route based on Google Maps.
You'll encounter quite a few towns in between, from gold rush gems like Oakhurst and Coarsegold to larger hubs like Fresno and Visalia. From mountains to fields and back again, work your way south, then east, through California's agricultural hub of the San Joaquin Valley, following California State Route 41 to Route 99, then Route 198. To compile this list, we traced the route on Google Maps in addition to referencing regional tourism websites, government sites like BLM.gov and NPS.gov, and reviews left by visitors on Tripadvisor and Google to make sure we're sharing attractions well worth the visit.
Hop aboard a train through Sequoia National Forest from Sugar Pine, California
As you descend through the trees from Yosemite's Mariposa Grove area along California State Route 41, the small community of Fish Camp is the first little developed area you'll encounter, where a few houses dot the edge of the highway and you'll find a smattering of vacation rentals and an upscale lodge called Tenaya at Yosemite. Tenaya features hotel-style or cabin stays all year-round, plus a spa, outdoor equipment rentals, and two to four dining spots depending on the season. Grab a casual bite and a chilled beverage at Jackalope's Bar & Grill, dig into pizza or barbecue, or sit down next to the hearth for an upscale dinner at Embers.
Fish Camp General Store is a funky little retro gem on the roadside, where you can grab snacks and staples for the road. Take in gorgeous views of the Sierras as you continue south, and stop for a refined bite at the Aroma Restaurant and Buffalo Bar at the Narrow Gauge Inn in Sugar Pine. A stone's throw south of there is the Yosemite Mountain Sugar Pine Railroad, where between April and November, train enthusiasts of all ages can hop aboard scenic, themed rides through Sierra National Forest. Dogs are even welcome onboard as long as they're well-behaved and leashed.
The most frequent ride is the Logger Steam Train journey, which takes about an hour and includes a narrated experience through an area that was historically prized by timber barons. Other options include the Moonlight Special, a three-hour experience that includes dinner at the station before departure, plus musical and holiday-themed journeys.
Fuel up in Oakhurst
Just about 20 minutes' drive south of the railroad in Sugar Pine is a charming and scenic gold rush town in California known as Oakhurst. The town is a little bit larger than the smaller communities between there and Yosemite National Park, so it's a great gateway spot to fill up the car — and the belly! Oakhurst is home to a number of popular restaurants like El Cid, Smokehouse 41 BBQ, South Gate Brewing Company, and more. The Elderberry House at Château du Sureau offers a more upscale experience, and there are several other inns and lodges in the area that make a great basecamp for exploring the area.
Oakhurst has an artsy side if you're interested in local creativity or finding a unique, handmade souvenir to take home with you. Yosemite Gateway Art Center comprises a handful of galleries including Stellar Gallery, Williams Gallery West, and more. It's also home to Fresno Flats Historical Village & Park, where you can explore relics of 19th-century California like pioneer homes, schoolhouses, covered wagons, and a couple of jails. The park is open seven days a week from sunrise to sunset, making it a great place to stop for a picnic and have a look around. Between April and December, the gift shop is open and tours are available most days of the week. And when you're ready to wind down for the evening, head to Idle Hour Winery & Kitchen on the north end of town for a pinot noir (or whatever wine you fancy).
Visit the rodeo town of Coarsegold
A secret gateway town with lovely Sierra Nevada charm, Coarsegold is about 9 miles south of Oakhurst and bursting with great eats and quirky stops. By now, tall pines have mostly given way to golden grasses and oaks as your descent takes you closer to the San Joaquin Valley. Stop at family-owned Wild Fig Kitchen for casual favorites, especially brunchy items like pancakes, as well as burgers and brisket. It sits within a bath house that used to belong to the Coarsegold Inn, which first opened in the late 19th century.
Right next door, you'll find a cluster of welcoming boutiques known as Coarsegold Historic Village, which incorporates some of the area's local history into a unique shopping destination. You'll find an old well, vintage cabins, and what are purported to be the oldest and largest living grapevines in California, propagated from an 1862 cutting. Pop into Zanders Coffee for a pick-me-up, Mimaw's for fun gifts, Kandie's Candy for freeze-dried sugary morsels, and several other unique spots.
History is alive and well in Coarsegold, which was originally called "Coarse-Gold Gulch" after the kinds of precious nuggets one could unearth in the area. Today, you can still give it a shot in Coarsegold Creek, or you can try a different kind of luck at Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino. You'll find a number of dining options, slots, and table games at this popular stop, plus comfy rooms and a pool if the kids need to burn off some energy. And if you happen to be passing through town during the first weekend of May, you'll find classic events like bronc riding, barrel racing, and roping at Coarsegold's annual rodeo, which has been running for nearly three-quarters of a century.
Relax at Millerton Lake
About 40 minutes south of Coarsegold and less than 15 minutes away from Highway 41 is the blue oasis of Millerton Lake, a reservoir nestled amid the rolling foothills. It's managed as a State Recreation Area with numerous hiking trails, from the 1.2-mile Buzzard's Roost Trail on the northern shore to the nearly 15-mile San Joaquin River Trail. It's an ideal place to fish, swim, boat, and paddle, with more than 40 miles of shoreline to explore. While the lake isn't stocked, it's still a great place to wet a line for catfish, crappie, large-mouth and striped bass, and more.
If you're camping along your road trip and looking for a good basecamp for exploring Fresno, most of Millerton Lake's campgrounds are open year-round and include both full-hookup sites ideal for RVers and standard sites for tent campers. Many of the sites are shaded by mature trees while still offering openness for wonderful views.
Around Millerton Lake and Fresno, you'll be cruising through one of the world's most fertile agricultural regions: San Joaquin Valley. The Mediterranean-like climate is ideal for growing a variety of crops, and that definitely includes grapes. Don't forget to make a stop at one of the area's local wineries, such as Dorval Estate Winery right off of Highway 41 or Solitary Cellars Wine Company on the south end of Lost Lake Park, which borders the San Joaquin River.
Explore Fresno
A bit of a departure from the small town vibes you can experience up to this point, Fresno is an underrated Central Valley city with quirky attractions that's well worth a stop about halfway along the route between Yosemite and Sequoia National Parks. It's home to a little more than half a million residents, clocking in as the fifth largest city in California — and with that comes a wide range of arts and culture experiences, history, parks and gardens, and more. It's known for the Fresno Chaffee Zoo, which has been around for the better part of a century and today is a well-respected destination where its animals are carefully cared for. You can even book a behind-the-scenes experience in advance, such as visiting with a Galapagos tortoise or getting up-close and personal with a giraffe.
Another unique nature experience merges with history at Forestiere Underground Gardens, named for self-taught builder Baldassare Forestiere who constructed a unique home inspired by the architecture of the ancient Romans. Find even more gardens at the expansive Woodward Regional Park, where you'll find ponds and the beautiful Shinzen Friendship Garden, a traditional Japanese oasis that even features a bonsai museum.
In addition, Fresno Art Museum specializes in modern and contemporary art by California artists. But if a taste of the Gilded Age is more your style, don't miss a stop at the Meux Home Museum downtown. This preserved Victorian mansion is top-to-bottom elegance that glimpses what affluent life was like for the Meux family in the late 1800s. When you're ready to grab some grub, walk to Lily's Cafe for comforting American favorites or take a seat outside at La Torta for Mexican fare.
Visit California's Little Sweden
A water tower in the shape of a colorful and charming Swedish coffee pot watches over the town of Kingsburg, known as California's "Little Sweden" with quaint shops and a walkable downtown. The watertower sits just a few blocks east of CA-99 in a small park, surrounded by local shops and eateries. There's a European-influenced half-timber style to a number of the storefronts, giving it all a quaint feel that's ideal for enjoying while you stretching your legs.
North of town, stop by the Sunmaid Market for raisins and other dried fruits galore, taking advantage of the company's headquarters here. When you get into downtown Kingsburg, a number of cafes and bakers are sprinkled around, too, from epic cupcakes and cookies at Bella Bakery to Tom's Donut Shop, which also serves ice cream. Cosaro's Family Pizza is a go-to for Italian pies, or you can get retro with a stop at the classic Kingsburg Drive-In.
If you're passing through during midday on a Saturday, head just east of downtown to Kingsburg Historical Park, which preserves an old school, barns, bottle shop, gas station, and more, plus a heritage building that houses numerous historic vehicles and other artifacts. Round out the afternoon with a tasting at Ramos Torres Winery, where you can book a private tasting any day of the week except Monday or drop in on Friday or Saturday during the tasting room's regular open hours.
Visit downtown Visalia
Considered the first major gateway to Sequoia National Park on CA-198, Visalia is a vibrant city with shops and artsy charm just about 25 minutes southeast of Kingsburg. It makes a great stop for picnic in one of its public parks, hitting the green at Valley Oaks Golf Course, or grabbing a bite to eat. If you've got kiddos along for the ride and are looking for a way to break up the drive and keep their minds active at the same time, head to ImagineU, a children's museum chock full of hands-on exhibits. Alternatively, head to Sky Zone Trampoline Park, where they can literally bounce off some energy.
Visalia is a great lunch or dinner stop, plus a good spot to resupply before heading into Sequoia National Park. Grab a Southern-inspired brunch at Butter + Milk Biscuit Bar or find all-day fare at the woodsy-themed Black Bear Diner, the 1950s-inspired Dimples Diner, or The Planing Mill Pizzeria & Taproom — plus many more. When you're ready to walk off those few extra calories, get artsy at Arts Visalia Visual Arts Center or Brandon Mitchell Gallery, both of which feature local artists.
Hop in the car and head 5 miles south of town to Mooney Grove Park, in the center of which is the family-friendly Tulare County Museum. Learn about regional agricultural practices, explore a large basket collection, and wander around a pioneer village full of historic buildings. Or, if you're in town on a Friday evening during the warmer months, take in a race at Plaza Park Raceway, with different types of vehicles on the track depending on the race and occasional weekend-long bonanzas like the KKM (Keith Kunz Motorsports) West Showdown for micro-sprint dirt racing and the Annual Mark Hagopian Memorial event.
Relax at Lake Kaweah
A beautiful reservoir in the foothills of the Sierras, Lake Kaweah is well worth a stop just about 30 minutes east of Visalia. You'll be able to see it from the road as you head toward Sequoia National Park, skirting the lake's southern boundary for gorgeous views. But it's also a wonderful spot to take a brief detour for a paddle or lunch by the water. There are three recreation areas to choose from, all of which are easily accessible from the main route: Lemon Hill, Horse Creek, and Slick Rock.
At Lemon Hill, Kaweah Marina offers boats, kayaks, aqua cycles, and SUP boards for rent, making it easy to get out onto the water even if you don't have your own watercraft along. Anglers will delight at the opportunity to catch spotted bass, crappie, catfish, and sometimes even rainbow trout. Horse Creek features a campground at the mouth of the Kaweah River that can be reserved in advance, although there are periods during the year when water levels in the reservoir predictably rise, during which time the campground temporarily closes.
Slick Rock is named for its uniquely river-smooth boulders, and it's a popular spot to take a quick dip on a hot day. From here, it's also a great opportunity to take a short 2.3-mile out-and-back hike along the southern shore to soak up views of the mountains. And if you plan to stay a night or make the area your basecamp for your visit to Sequoia, right next door to the Slick Rock area is the rustic and charming Lazy J Ranch Motel.
Experience historic Three Rivers
Slick Rock Recreation Area on Lake Kaweah marks the start of Three Rivers, a community situated along the Kaweah River and a picturesque destination just outside of Sequoia National Park. This is a popular hub for folks who want creature comforts in local inns and lodges with easy access to the national park entrance just minutes away. You'll find national chain hotels and local vacation rentals, plus indie lodges like Rio Sierra River Resort and Buckeye Tree Lodge & Cabins.
Head to the Three Rivers Historical Museum, which doubles as the area's visitor center, to explore the area's heritage and find information about getting around. Veer north along North Fork Drive to take a look at the charmingly historic Kaweah Post Office, which measures only 12 by 15 feet and was constructed from local timber in 1910. Or, if you're up for hoofing it on a bit of a nature adventure, set out on a hike into what locals generally refer to as Salt Creek, or the Case Mountain Extensive Recreation Management Area, which is protected by the Bureau of Land Management and contains six sequoia groves totaling 444 acres. Head out on the Skyline Loop, a 2.1-mile return trip rated moderately challenging that's also popular with mountain bikers.
Back in town, choose from numerous restaurants to refuel, such as River View Grill & Bar for — you guessed it — great views of the water while you dine or Sequoia Coffee & Kitchen for light bites, lunch, and espresso drinks. There are also a number of other casual options like Sierra Subs & Salad, Tony's Taverna Food Truck — there's a brick-and-mortar Tony's Taverna just up the road, too — and Sasquatch Snow for shaved ice.