The Fastest Road Trip Between Yosemite And Sequoia National Park (And What You'll See Along The Way)

California's Sierra Nevada Mountains are a veritable wonderland of wildlife, recreation, inviting towns, high-altitude views, and of course, a few iconic national parks including Yosemite, Sequoia, and Kings Canyon. Kings Canyon and Sequoia are often grouped together because they share a boundary, but even Sequoia and Yosemite are only about 140 miles apart — around a two-and-a-half to three hour drive nonstop if you don't run into any traffic — so they're wonderful to link together for a longer road trip.

While a few hours doesn't seem like much, you'll actually pass through a wide range of wonderful places along the way, and you're in the right spot to learn about funky attractions, welcoming towns, and activities to either break up your drive or extend your itinerary with unique stops. Below, find nine attractions and destinations along the road, which hangs a route shaped like a backwards "J" starting from Yosemite's Mariposa Grove Welcome Plaza to Sequoia's Ash Mountain Entrance, following the fastest route based on Google Maps.

You'll encounter quite a few towns in between, from gold rush gems like Oakhurst and Coarsegold to larger hubs like Fresno and Visalia. From mountains to fields and back again, work your way south, then east, through California's agricultural hub of the San Joaquin Valley, following California State Route 41 to Route 99, then Route 198. To compile this list, we traced the route on Google Maps in addition to referencing regional tourism websites, government sites like BLM.gov and NPS.gov, and reviews left by visitors on Tripadvisor and Google to make sure we're sharing attractions well worth the visit.