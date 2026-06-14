12 Most Jaw-Dropping Train Stations Across The US

Many of us travel in and out of train stations without more than a glance around our surroundings. We're eager to get to our next destination, with our eyes glued only to our phones or a sign sharing which platform our train will arrive at. But if we only stopped to look around, we would see that America's train stations are full of beauty, with many of the nation's best dating back more than a century and full of amazing murals, towering ceilings, sunny skylights, and intricate details molded with care by famed architects.

Islands rounded up the most beautiful of these stations, ranging from Grand Central Terminal in New York City, known for housing the biggest Tiffany-glass clock in the world, to the one-of-a-kind Union Station in Los Angeles, California, sporting a unique Mission Moderne style. To determine which stations made the cut, we evaluated those that have the most jaw-dropping features like grand columns, works of public art, and original details. We also considered which are most often called beautiful by media such as Thrillist and National Geographic, and have also been recognized for their importance, like being named National Historic Landmarks or sites on the National Register of Historic Places.