Unexpected Things American Tourists Notice About Europe During Their First Visit

I moved to the United States from Scotland for college when I was just 18. Fresh-faced and ready to take on the world, I arrived in North Carolina and spent the next decade of my life learning all of this country's little (or large) quirks. After a while, I got them used to them, whether that was indulging in a giant soda cup, driving a gas-guzzling car, or the comparatively odd taste of the bread (seriously, you've got to speak to someone about that). In some ways, I admit, I became a little Americanized.

But when I took my American partner on her first Europe trip to see my home country plus the delights of France and Italy, I was reminded of the stark cultural differences. Watching her be baffled by the ins-and-outs of my family's daily life, or navigating as simple a process as ordering a drink at a bar, was amazing, placing every unexpected thing in center stage, and allowing me to enjoy home in a new way.

It's something almost every American goes through on their first trip to Europe. In general, both sides of the Atlantic are similar enough that culture shock doesn't take hold too aggressively. You expect the language barrier. You prepare for the weather. You've mentally and emotionally prepared to be denied a free refill or judged for your fashion sense. Trust me, Europeans always notice American tourists' traits and act accordingly, so removing the shock can go a long way to helping you enjoy your trip to the fullest. If you're reading this before your first trip, consider it part of your preliminary studies. If you've already been, maybe you'll notice something new that you didn't before.