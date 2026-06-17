12 National Parks Destinations That Are Wildly Popular With Boomers

With a whopping 63 national parks around the country, there's a destination for every interest, from expansive forests to dramatic canyons and active volcanic landscapes. For visitors of the baby boomer generation (those born between 1946 and 1964), there are some wildly popular parks where it's easy to unwind, soak up beautiful views from accessible paths, and take advantage of nearby local amenities.

This roundup of 12 parks around the country combines some of the most iconic places in the U.S. with parks that have a particularly good handle on accessibility, especially in their most popular areas. Zion and the Grand Canyon, for example, have options for flat, paved paths and easy, scenic drives that still give visitors a really good impression of the park without having to take on a challenging hiking trail — although there are plenty of those, too. The America the Beautiful Senior Lifetime Pass, which is for visitors aged 62 or older and costs $80, is an incredible value if you plan to experience lots of parks or return again and again.

To compile this list, we began with the author's experience visiting most of these national parks, plus resources published by AARP, blogs written by senior national park tourists, NPS.gov, and regional tourism websites. Where relevant, we've also referred to Reddit discussions and reviews focused on attractions and services that are highly rated for older visitors. Thanks to gorgeous vistas, unique heritage, and memorable stays, these national park destinations are a hit with the boomer generation.