9 Once Thriving Appalachian Towns That Regressed Into Eerie, Abandoned Beauties

Thousands of years before European settlers ventured into Appalachia – which spans parts of 13 states across the eastern U.S. from New York down to Mississippi — the Cherokee nation and other Indigenous peoples enjoyed the mountains' rich resources. Beginning in the 19th century, these resources drew industrialists seeking fortune. Rich deposits of coal attracted mining operators who would establish company towns with homes and services for their miners. The plentiful timber would inspire logging outfits to do the same. Many of the towns prospered. And when their fortunes waned, they somehow adapted. Others weren't so fortunate. As times changed, they decayed into eerie, abandoned towns.

The national parks were one of Appalachia's most significant changes. The Great Smoky Mountains National Park, New River Gorge National Park, Pisgah National Forest, and others sprang up in the 19th century with the goal of conserving the parts of the mountains under their control. Sometimes this meant the end of a town. Other times, a town had already been abandoned and came to be part of a park later. Regardless of the reason, many of these abandoned towns can be found in our national parks. Others are scattered around other states within Appalachia, no longer thriving but showing signs that they once existed.

Some sit in eerie ruins inspiring ghost stories that draw visitors looking to satiate their paranormal cravings. Others are more preserved, but uncannily silent and perfect for history buffs looking to explore history in a more curated way. One burning ghost town in Pennsylvania's section of Appalachia has been on fire for decades! Regardless of which you visit, you'll find they each have fascinating background stories, as we consulted historical sources, news reports, and national park records to help compile this list. We also made sure each town is worth visiting. Tourism websites helped with this in some cases.