10 Dollywood Restaurants, Ranked From Mouth-Watering To Meh

Dolly Parton's eponymous theme park, Dollywood, is a Smoky Mountain favorite that topped the 2025 list of best theme parks in the country at Tripadvisor. It is known for being a great alternative to larger, more expensive parks like Walt Disney World Resort. While some people don't think of Dollywood as the same type of destination as a Disney park, it truly offers something for everyone! The Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, theme park even has trailblazing rides to delight thrill seekers, as well as its own water park called Splash Country. And, perhaps best of all, rather than serving generic, bland theme park fare, many of this theme park's restaurants focus on down-home, Southern cooking with Appalachian flavors, family recipes from Dolly's life, and Tennessee barbeque.

Of course, as with any amusement park, not every Dollywood dining spot is created equally. Certain spots have earned cult status among Dollywood regulars, while others leave a little something to be desired and are best for a quick bite, not an incredible dining experience. Here, we help you decide which spots should be on your "must eat" list by ranking 10 Dollywood restaurants from mouth-watering to meh. To put together this guide, we turned to the official pages for each restaurant on the Dollywood website, reviews and star ratings on Google and Tripadvisor to assist with the ranking order, as well as blog reviews from theme park goers on Laughing Lindsay, Simply Touring, and SmokyMountains.com.