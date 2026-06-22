Arizona's 11 Most Historic And Geologically Stunning National Monuments

Arizona is home to dozens of federally recognized parks, historic sites, recreation areas, and trails, a whopping 19 of which fall into the category of national monuments. Thirteen are managed by the National Park Service, while the other six fall under the jurisdiction of the Bureau of Land Management. Some have been recognized formally for more than a century, while others, like the Grand Canyon-Parashant National Monument and Baaj Nwaavjo I'tah Kukveni-Ancestral Footprints of the Grand Canyon, have been designated in just the past few decades. And while striking desert landscapes and cultural treasures abound in all of the state's parks, there are some true standouts for those who are fascinated by American Indigenous heritage and spectacular geology, which often go hand in hand in this diverse region.

From the reconstructed 12th-century pueblo of Wupatki National Monument to the dramatically balanced rock pinnacles of Chiricahua National Monument, Arizona boasts a wide array of deeply historic and culturally significant sites that are ideal for day trips from major cities or longer overnight stays. Traverse volcanic landscapes, ancient communities, and delicate desert ecosystems, and enjoy a range of outdoor recreation opportunities — not to mention great photo ops along scenic drives.

We've tapped into the author's experience visiting most of these parks, plus NPS.gov, BLM.gov, Arizona tourism resources, blogs, and visitor reviews to share the most impressive and memorable monuments in the region. Far from an exhaustive list, the roundup below can be a great way to get the itinerary-building wheels turning and help you plan your next road trip through red rocks, canyons, mountain roads, and forests.