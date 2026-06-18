Ohio's 7 Most Charming College Towns

Ohio's major cities are a big draw. Tourists can choose from popular metropolises like the lakefront city of Cleveland or the historic capital of Columbus. But the Buckeye State's understated college towns are also worth a visit, bringing travelers into the heart of Midwestern charm with fewer crowds than neighboring destinations.

Ohio's academic institutions breathe fresh energy into their communities with a regular rotation of professors, students, and researchers contributing to local culture and commerce. It's not uncommon to find buzz-worthy Main Street strips, independent theaters and bookstores, and special events in these academic hotspots. And their urban centers take visitors back in time with their historic brick buildings and tree-lined walkways, well-preserved and easy to navigate in smaller walkable cities.

If you're planning a trip to Ohio and looking for the most charming college towns to visit, there are several worthy additions for your next adventure. Each of these college towns offers its own unique character, blending historic landmarks and cultural attractions with the energy of some of the country's most notable universities. Expect a selection of destinations recommended by official tourism boards and city websites alongside local favorites based on reviews, helping you plan memorable stops along the way.