The World's 12 Oldest Restaurants Offer History Alongside Can't-Miss Cuisine
New and cutting-edge restaurants get a lot of hype. Diners are always looking for the next best thing, whether it's the hottest cuisine or the chicest ambiance. However, new isn't always better. Some restaurants don't need to follow the trends because they've already proven their worth by standing the test of time. That's the case for some of the oldest eateries that span the globe, which serve everything from Peking duck to beef Wellington.
These places have been around long before anyone had ever heard of a Michelin star or a Yelp review, cooking up bratwurst to burgers and more. They date back centuries, sometimes being so old that payment was accepted in the form of labor or even artwork back in the day. If the walls of these restaurants could talk, they would tell the stories of emperors, celebrities, and important figures that we can only read about these days. And, most importantly, they continue to serve delectable eats, even generations later. That includes everything from elevated French cuisine to classic British eats to traditional American fare.
Islands rounded up the oldest restaurants in the world, reaching all the way from the United States to China. To determine which were the oldest, we researched their histories to see which date back the longest — although in some cases, an exact year can't even be established — so we can only go by when a restaurant was first mentioned in writing.
St. Peter Stiftskulinarium, Salzburg, Austria
No one is 100% sure when St. Peter Stiftskulinarium in Salzburg, Austria, was first founded. One thing we can be sure of, however, is that it's been around at least since 803 C.E. The restaurant is mentioned as being inside a 7th-century Benedictine monastery by Alcuin of York, an advisor to Charlemagne (yes, the Charlemagne). Ipso facto, this place is widely considered to be the world's oldest restaurant.
In the beginning, at least, it provided free meals to religious travelers, who "paid" for their meals through work for the monastery. It also has the historic ambiance to match its long-standing reputation, boasting 11 dining rooms that can hold a whopping 850 people. Its spaces include the Baroque Hall and the "citizens' room," called Prälatenstube. Today, the restaurant serves some traditional Viennese dishes that are mostly seasonal and locally sourced, as well as internationally-inspired fare.
The best way to get a literal historic taste of St. Peter Stiftskulinarium is to grab a table during the nightly Mozart Dinner Concert in the Baroque Hall. During these three-course meals, dishes that harken back to the 17th and 18th centuries are served alongside performances of pieces by Mozart, performed by musicians clad in historic-inspired garb. "You feel like in magical place, great ambience, light, a mix of tradition and modern times influences, mystic, great food and on the top, you can visit the great halls and get a dinner with music of Mozart's period and his compositions," wrote one past visitor on Tripadvisor.
Wurstkuchl, Regensburg, Germany
From 1135 to 1146, builders were constructing the Steinerne Bridge in Regensburg, Germany. But right when they were finishing the job in 1146, Wurstkuchl opened in a former construction office near the site. The humble food stand served fare to local dock workers, sailors, and builders. No one would have thought the eatery — whose name translates to "sausage kitchen" — would still be around as one of the oldest restaurants on the planet, and run by the same family for more than two centuries at that.
Not much has changed throughout history at this storied eatery, either. The homemade sausages solely made from pork — with a recipe only known by the restaurant's master butcher — are still cooked over an open charcoal grill. They're also still perfectly paired with sauerkraut made from white cabbage aged in wood barrels in the in-house fermentation room. Wurstkuchl also makes its own mustard — made with a dash of horseradish — and potato soup.
Wurstkuchl always has a long line of people waiting for its delectable German eats. A whopping 6,000 sausages are sold every day at the cash-only business. Customers can eat their sausages indoors or outdoors at one of the picnic tables. "Always a pleasure," wrote one guest on Tripadvisor. "Here tradition meets love for quality. The food is regional, down to earth and prepared with love, the Service attentive."
The Old House 1147, Llangynwyd, Wales
One would think that a restaurant dating back to 1147 — making it possibly the oldest pub in Wales — would look like it might need a good sweeping. However, that's not the case for The Old House 1147 in Llangynwyd. Instead, this destination that has been visited by Richard Burton, Elizabeth Taylor, and David Bowie, is completely renovated. But don't worry, every seat still has a view of the Welsh countryside, and plenty of original details remain, such as the thatched roof, fireplaces, and flagstone walls.
Customers here dine from a menu of local, traditional eats, including Welsh lamb rump, country vegetable pie, and beef wellington, as well as other hearty offerings. If you want to make a night of your visit to the Old House 1147, the structure is also an inn. The rooms, which feature original wood beams and cottage-style windows, have a mix of traditional and modern styles.
"Wow! Where do I even start!" wrote one past visitor on Tripadvisor. "What a fantastic visit to The Old House 1147. From the moment we entered we were made to feel so welcome. The food was wonderful, I'd go as far as to say their pie was the best I've ever had!"
Piwnica Świdnicka, Wrocław, Poland
Piwnica Świdnicka in Wrocław, Poland, isn't just a historic place to eat — it's also a historic place to drink. Besides serving fare since 1273 under Old Town Hall in Market Square, Piwnica Świdnicka has also long made its own beer. It's named after Świdnica, a town known during medieval times for making beer, as the restaurant was once Świdnica's official distribution site. All of the restaurant's beers are unfiltered and unpasteurized. They include varieties like Baran, a traditional Bavarian wheat Hefeweizen beer, and the Kozioł, a dark, Munich-style lager. "Great authentic cuisine," wrote one past visitor on Tripadvisor. "Polish and European dishes with a fantastic beer selection."
Customers can enjoy Polish and Silesian food and beer in a historic atmosphere with modern twists at Piwnica Świdnica, with dishes such as sour rye soup, pierogi, and pork knuckle. Through arched doors in an underground space, a dining room outfitted with the juxtaposition of white ceilings and exposed brick walls greets customers who sit at white-clothed tables with dark wood chairs. That underground space is also ideal for storing beer due to its lower temperature, a practice that was used centuries ago before modern refrigeration was invented. Back then, Piwnica Świdnica was patronized by everyone from local merchants to city officials, with past customers including Silesian duke Henryk IV Probus, Bohemian kings, Holy Roman Empire envoys, and University of Leipzig scholars.
La Couronne, Rouen, France
La Couronne — the oldest inn in France — dates back to 1135, and it has seen plenty of action. That includes the torture of Joan of Arc, which could be seen from its Place du Vieux Marche in Rouen (a lesser known cobblestone French town) windows in 1431. The inn and restaurant, first known as The Auberge de la Couronne, has also been visited by many notable figures. Those include American industrialist Cornelius Vanderbilt, French revolutionary Jacques Guillaume Thouret, John Wayne, Salvador Dali, Brigitte Bardot, Sophia Loren, Audrey Hepburn, and Grace Kelly.
These days, guests can choose from a half-dozen dining areas, which include the private Political Fair space on the restaurant's balcony, the wood-laden Sports Fair, and the 70-seat Salon. Within these spaces, they'll indulge in classic Normandy dishes like braised duck leg, sole with wild garlic cream, and white asparagus with gribiche sauce.
"It's one of the best restaurants I've ever been to, and I've been around," wrote one past visitor on Tripadvisor. "Such history, excellent welcome as a walk in with our little dog. Food was amazing. Service was amazing too."
Wierzynek, Krakow, Poland
Wierzynek, in Krakow, Poland — an underrated European destination that foodies love — got a grand start at its 1364 founding. It all began when King Casimir the Great's granddaughter married Emperor Charles IV of Luxembourg in a lavish feast set with gold and silver tableware that included guests like King Louis of Hungary, King Valdemar IV of Denmark, and King Peter of Cyprus. Today, the restaurant continues in that Market Square location with authentic Polish dishes like duck leg with red cabbage and thyme sauce, dumplings with smoked cottage cheese and cranberry, and local trout with beurre blanc sauce. That's only accentuated by the ambiance, as Wierzynek's walls are adorned with historic works by Polish artists.
"This restaurant combines centuries of history with exceptional service and beautifully prepared cuisine, creating an experience that feels both elegant and deeply authentic," wrote one past visitor on Tripadvisor. Three hundred seats are available throughout Wierzynek's seven halls, all surrounded by some of Krakow's most important sites like St. Florian's Gate, St. Mary's Church, St. Adalbert's Church, the Cloth Hall, and the Town Hall Tower.
Bianyifang, Beijing, China
Peking duck is a Chinese staple dish, but nowhere is it more legendary than Bianyifang, which is the oldest Peking duck restaurant in Beijing, China. It makes its roast duck in a brick closed oven and without direct exposure to open flames, resulting in a thin and crispy skin as well as a reddish color and a lack of grease. The cooking method is on the National Intangible Cultural Heritage List.The tender, juicy duck is also served with a show, as servers slice the duck at the table and then show customers how to eat it in thin pancake-like wrappings with sauce and vegetables, including scallions and cucumbers.
"Their roast duck is simply amazing," wrote one past visitor on Tripadvisor. "We paid RMB 139 for the whole duck which is good for 2 people. I've never thought I would say it but the duck skin ... was mouth-watering. Lovely meal!"
Located in the Dongcheng District on Xianyukou Street, this restaurant dates back to 1416 when it was founded during the Ming Dynasty. It picked up its current name in 1552, when historian, past customer, and Ministry of War junior official Yan Jisheng called it Bianyifang, as the word translates to "fair price and attentive service."
U Malířů 1543, Prague, Czech Republic
The name of U Malířů 1543, which translates to "at the painters," in Prague, Czech Republic, is a literal one. Founded by Šic, a painter, in 1543, the restaurant historically accepted works of art — or even work on in-house pieces that lined the eatery walls — from artists who dined there. Even though U Malířů was renovated in 2016, it still maintains a classic essence reminiscent of its past, with red flooring, chandeliers, period furniture, and frescoes lining the vaulted ceilings. As one of the oldest restaurants in the city, a long list of notable guests have enjoyed these digs, supposedly including Emperor Rudolph II.
U Malířů 1543's menu of seasonal Czech eats made with French techniques is prepared by Chef Miroslav Doležal. Options include beetroot carpaccio with figs, goat cheese, and macadamia nuts; slow-roasted pork with smoked carrots; and quail galantine with pistachio stuffing, grilled foie gras, gingerbread dumplings, and red cabbage. For the full experience, customers can opt for the four or six-course tasting menu. The menus are complemented by a long and varied wine list that has been recognized by the Association of Sommeliers of the Czech Republic.
"The restaurant has rich history and even better wine selection," wrote one person on Tripadvisor. "The service was excellent and the food exquisit." Or, pair your meal with a beer, as Prague is one of the destinations around the world with a surprisingly good beer scene.
La Tour d'Argent, Paris, France
For some restaurants, age is the most noteworthy thing about them. But that's not the case for La Tour d'Argent in Paris, France, which has many notable accolades. Besides dating back to 1582, the restaurant — with views of Paris landmarks like the Notre Dame Cathedral and the River Seine — also has one Michelin star. Plus, it has a 300,000-bottle wine list — making it one of the largest wine collections on the planet. To no surprise, then, the destination restaurant in the culinary capital has been visited by figures that include John F. Kennedy and Angelina Jolie, delighting tourists and locals alike.
La Tour d'Argent's modern success can be attributed to the Terrail family, who have owned the restaurant — which began as an inn — for more than a century. They have helped the restaurant's ambiance remain fittingly classic, with wood paneling and antique furniture, and food that's just as traditional. Dishes made by Chef Yannick Franques in an open kitchen include the iconic duckling Frederic Delair, which is served with a numbered certificate, as well as the tableside-prepared Crepes Mademoiselle.
"Splendid cuisine, exquisite service, and the glittering, elegant ambience all made for a memorable and very special evening," wrote a satisfied guest on Tripadvisor. "We feel very lucky that a place like La Tour d'Argent still exists, with its sense of history, place, and tradition and also just-right modern updates to the menu and decor."
La Petite Chaise, Paris, France
Since 1680, Le Petite Chaise — whose name translates to "The Little Chair" — has been a culinary staple of Paris, France. It attracted diners on horseback back in the day and attracts those arriving by Uber these days. That equestrian tradition is why a grid for tying horse bridles still stands outside. During those past centuries, horseback hunters including French playwright Jean Racine, as well as notables like the Duke of St-Simon and Eugène-François Vidocq, who helped found France's security police, visited La Petite Chaise.
Today, customers can choose from a menu of French eats, including sole meunière, lamb shoulder confit, foie gras, and onion soup. It's all to be savored in a cozy dining space with plush red banquettes as well as books and knick-knacks lining the walls. "The food was excellent, you can dress casually, and the atmosphere is like you're stepping into history," wrote one past visitor on Tripadvisor.
The White Horse Tavern, Newport, Rhode Island
The United States doesn't have as many old buildings and businesses as Europe, but it still has some storied restaurants that give their European counterparts a run for their money. Those include the White Horse Tavern in Newport, Rhode Island, which, founded in 1673, is the oldest tavern in America. A National Historic Landmark and on the National Register of Historic Places, the structure began as Francis Brinley's home before it was converted into a tavern. While a tavern, it was also used as the meeting place of the Colony's General Assembly, Criminal Court, and City Council.
These days, it still features colonial details, such as clapboard walls, a gambrel roof, and plain pediment doors. It also has a few supposed ghosts, including a man dressed in colonial clothing, a little girl, and a woman. "The atmosphere and history of the White Horse Tavern are beyond compare," wrote one past visitor on Tripadvisor. "They make for a truly special and unique dining experience. And the food and service are fabulous."
Despite its age, the White Horse Tavern knows how to keep up with the times where it counts. It's known for its international wine list that has earned the Wine Spectator Best Award of Excellence as well as a food menu that includes local cheese, honey, meats, and seafood. Customers can choose from dishes from Chef Kevin DeMarco, such as lobster ravioli, confit duck legs, beef Wellington, and tons of raw bar items.
The '76 House, Tappan, New York
America's oldest restaurant is the '76 House in Tappan, New York, which has seen plenty of distinguished guests since its 1668 founding, including George Washington. The '76 House is also where the American Revolution's infamous spy, Major John Andre, was held when he was captured after he was caught conspiring with Benedict Arnold. The event earned the '76 House the nickname "America's Spy Prison." Andre was executed right outside the tavern doors.
Thanks to restorative efforts performed by the Norden family, who still own it today, the '76 House looks like no years have passed since colonial times. The restaurant still features exposed wood beams, wood details, candlelight, a brick façade, and four fireplaces, making it a cozy eatery that's older than America itself. But of course, American flags are still around every corner. The '76 House's menu is just as old-school, with dishes such as chicken pot pie, fish and chips, and meatloaf.
"Attentive wait staff, delicious food at reasonable prices, and a tavern rich with history," wrote one past visitor on Tripadvisor. "Live music was playing the night we went, which was a nice addition to a great evening."