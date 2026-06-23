The World's 12 Oldest Restaurants Offer History Alongside Can't-Miss Cuisine

New and cutting-edge restaurants get a lot of hype. Diners are always looking for the next best thing, whether it's the hottest cuisine or the chicest ambiance. However, new isn't always better. Some restaurants don't need to follow the trends because they've already proven their worth by standing the test of time. That's the case for some of the oldest eateries that span the globe, which serve everything from Peking duck to beef Wellington.

These places have been around long before anyone had ever heard of a Michelin star or a Yelp review, cooking up bratwurst to burgers and more. They date back centuries, sometimes being so old that payment was accepted in the form of labor or even artwork back in the day. If the walls of these restaurants could talk, they would tell the stories of emperors, celebrities, and important figures that we can only read about these days. And, most importantly, they continue to serve delectable eats, even generations later. That includes everything from elevated French cuisine to classic British eats to traditional American fare.

Islands rounded up the oldest restaurants in the world, reaching all the way from the United States to China. To determine which were the oldest, we researched their histories to see which date back the longest — although in some cases, an exact year can't even be established — so we can only go by when a restaurant was first mentioned in writing.