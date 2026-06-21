Forget Lake Tahoe, Visit California's Underrated Gems With Gorgeous Mountain Campsites And Crystal-Clear Waters

There's something restorative about dipping your toes into a crystal-clear alpine lake, and California is particularly known for gem-like specimens that satisfy the soul with soothing mountain vistas and bracingly cold, clear waters. For decades, Lake Tahoe, the largest natural alpine lake in North America, has been California's playground. But overtourism has taken its toll in recent years, with awareness of the problem growing ever since Fodor's put Lake Tahoe on its 2023 No List, citing epic traffic jams and threats from overpopulation to the lake's famed clarity. Since then, the problem has only worsened.

Fortunately, California's mountain ranges harbor a plethora of stunning, less-traveled alternatives just waiting to be discovered. Here we've made an effort to single out destination-worthy alpine lakes across California, some you may have passed right by, and others that you may never have heard of. Choosing just nine was hard. California has plenty of famously popular, big-ticket lakes, like Shasta, Havasu, Arrowhead, and Big Bear, but we've made an effort to highlight lesser-known gems with classic camping experiences and crystal-blue waters you can dive into, paddle across, or cast a line into. All of these have family campgrounds or cabins you can reach by car — without the Tahoe traffic jams.