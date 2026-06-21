Forget Lake Tahoe, Visit California's Underrated Gems With Gorgeous Mountain Campsites And Crystal-Clear Waters
There's something restorative about dipping your toes into a crystal-clear alpine lake, and California is particularly known for gem-like specimens that satisfy the soul with soothing mountain vistas and bracingly cold, clear waters. For decades, Lake Tahoe, the largest natural alpine lake in North America, has been California's playground. But overtourism has taken its toll in recent years, with awareness of the problem growing ever since Fodor's put Lake Tahoe on its 2023 No List, citing epic traffic jams and threats from overpopulation to the lake's famed clarity. Since then, the problem has only worsened.
Fortunately, California's mountain ranges harbor a plethora of stunning, less-traveled alternatives just waiting to be discovered. Here we've made an effort to single out destination-worthy alpine lakes across California, some you may have passed right by, and others that you may never have heard of. Choosing just nine was hard. California has plenty of famously popular, big-ticket lakes, like Shasta, Havasu, Arrowhead, and Big Bear, but we've made an effort to highlight lesser-known gems with classic camping experiences and crystal-blue waters you can dive into, paddle across, or cast a line into. All of these have family campgrounds or cabins you can reach by car — without the Tahoe traffic jams.
Wright's Lake
There's something quintessential about Wright's Lake, a pretty, peaceful gem tucked into the El Dorado National Forest at 7,000 feet. A hiker's paradise, it serves as a gateway to California's majestic Desolation Wilderness. Two hours northeast of Sacramento off Highway 50, the rustic lakeside campground is open from late June through October. There are no hookups or showers, but after you hike the Twin Lakes Trail right from camp to sample Desolation's unique scenery, you can take a refreshing dip in the lake.
Saddlebag Lake
Perched high in the Sierra above 10,000 feet, the campground at Saddlebag Lake has the distinction of being the highest campground in California you can drive to. Just outside the Tioga Pass entrance to Yosemite National Park, in the Inyo National Forest, it's a great alternative if the popular Tuolumne Meadows Campground inside the park is full, as it's first-come, first-served. This is the gateway to the stunning 20 Lakes Basin, which you can reach by hiking around the lake, or you can take a water taxi for a shorter excursion. Open June 1st through October 15th, weather permitting.
June Lake
A natural lake just like Lake Tahoe, June Lake is one of the largest lakes in the Eastern Sierra region, with 320 acres of fishing, boating, and sandy beaches. Two campgrounds with water and restrooms (but no hookups) grace its shores. The smaller of the two is near the town of June Lake, but the Oh! Ridge Campground on the Eastern shore has a swim beach and incredible views of mountains soaring over the lake. The scenic loop drive, at 14 miles, is a popular road biking route. At 250 miles from San Francisco and 325 miles from Los Angeles, June Lake's remoteness deters crowds.
Convict Lake
Convict Lake earned its name after a bloody shoot-out between escaped prisoners and lawmen, but it's a peaceful oasis today, with an eerie, lunar-like landscape carved out by glaciers. Just ten miles outside the popular weekend destination of Mammoth Lakes (175 miles from Reno and 300 miles from Los Angeles), it's just off iconic Highway 395, one of California's most underrated scenic road trips. There is a small campground and a rustic resort with a restaurant. Few of the Eastern Sierra's alpine lakes are available year-round, but the Convict Lake Resort has rental cabins that never close.
Lake of the Woods
Not to be confused with Oregon's popular mountain lake retreat, Lake of the Woods, this tiny, hidden gem sits in the Tahoe National Forest 35 miles north of Lake Tahoe. And best of all, camping at any of its 15 lakeshore campsites is free. The dirt road you'll use to access this secret spot is long and rough, but nothing a passenger car can't handle. Bring everything you need, including drinking water, as all you'll find here are vault toilets. But oh, the solitude. The only thing to do here is hang a hammock, grab a fishing rod, or inflate your paddleboard, and relax in the alpine sun.
Sardine Lake
This secret lake in the Tahoe National Forest forms the headwaters of the Yuba River, with bracingly cold and clear waters. Sardine Lake Campground is a small, intimate gem with just 29 spaces, a boardwalk over marshy grasses to the lake, and hiking in the craggy granite of the Sierra Buttes nearby. It's best known, however, for the picturesque log cabins at Sardine Lake Resort, offering an elevated glamping experience.
Lake Almanor
Instead of following the crowds from the San Francisco Bay Area to Lake Tahoe, hang a left in Sacramento and head for Lake Almanor, 165 miles further north. At 4,500 feet, this hidden gem shares a neglected corner of Northern California with the highly underrated Lassen Volcanic National Park. Lake Almanor has all the sailing, swimming, fishing, and kayaking Lake Tahoe does, and the mountain views are just as jaw-dropping. Camp at several privately owned campgrounds, or the public Almanor Campground, nestled right on the Lake Almanor Recreation Trail for a fun walk or bike ride.
Lake Siskiyou
You can't take a road trip between California and Oregon without getting an eyeful of scenic Lake Shasta, California's largest man-made lake. It's a recreation mecca and, like Lake Tahoe, quite the opposite of a hidden gem. But keep driving north to seek out pristine Lake Siskiyou, 50 miles further on, in the shadow of Mount Shasta. You'll find all the same lake amenities, like boating, swimming, and camping, with panoramic views from the clean, 70-degree water. Lake Siskiyou Camp Resort has cabins to rent, RV and tent camping, boat rentals, and an inflatable splash park for kiddos.
Donner Lake
The secret of California's hidden recreational paradise, Donner Lake is zealously guarded by Tahoe locals, who relish this placid beauty in the Tahoe National Forest just 20 miles from Lake Tahoe off of Highway 80. While it lacks Tahoe's wide, sandy beaches, Donner Lake has a unique feature in the 37 first-come, first-served public piers that line the North Shore. Who doesn't like to cannonball off a pier into a frosty alpine lake on a hot summer's day? Claim one early, and you can have it to yourself to fish, swim, and paddle. The huge Donner Memorial State Park Campground, open Memorial Day through Labor Day, has over 150 cool, shady sites and its own beach.