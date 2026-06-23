10 Vacation Destinations Just A Day Trip Away From Chattanooga, Tennessee

Its central location in the southeastern corner of Tennessee puts Chattanooga just a day trip away from fun vacation destinations in the Volunteer State. Of course, sitting just across the Georgia-Tennessee state line and only about 30 minutes from Alabama means Chattanooga isn't far from vacation hotspots in these nearby southern states as well. So, whether it's a city like Nashville or a smaller retreat like Blue Ridge, Georgia, that excites you, Chattanooga makes a great launching point for your next trip. Choosing where to spend your weekend (or week-long) getaway when you have so many options can be a little overwhelming, but we've gathered together the ultimate list to help you make a decision.

Knowing what you're looking for in the ideal vacation can help you narrow down the places near Chattanooga that appeal to your interests. This list includes details about both big cities and small towns that are all less than a three-hour drive from Chattanooga. Because these places are well within driving distance, you'll have time to enjoy your destination once you arrive unfatigued by a long travel day. The vacation spots on this list offer a spontaneous escape from Chattanooga, where you'll find everything from exciting entertainment venues and tasty dining options to scenic landscapes and cozy accommodations.