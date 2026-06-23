10 Vacation Destinations Just A Day Trip Away From Chattanooga, Tennessee
Its central location in the southeastern corner of Tennessee puts Chattanooga just a day trip away from fun vacation destinations in the Volunteer State. Of course, sitting just across the Georgia-Tennessee state line and only about 30 minutes from Alabama means Chattanooga isn't far from vacation hotspots in these nearby southern states as well. So, whether it's a city like Nashville or a smaller retreat like Blue Ridge, Georgia, that excites you, Chattanooga makes a great launching point for your next trip. Choosing where to spend your weekend (or week-long) getaway when you have so many options can be a little overwhelming, but we've gathered together the ultimate list to help you make a decision.
Knowing what you're looking for in the ideal vacation can help you narrow down the places near Chattanooga that appeal to your interests. This list includes details about both big cities and small towns that are all less than a three-hour drive from Chattanooga. Because these places are well within driving distance, you'll have time to enjoy your destination once you arrive unfatigued by a long travel day. The vacation spots on this list offer a spontaneous escape from Chattanooga, where you'll find everything from exciting entertainment venues and tasty dining options to scenic landscapes and cozy accommodations.
Knoxville, Tennessee
From Chattanooga, Knoxville is just over two hours away by car. Before you go, make sure to look into the secret spots in Knoxville most tourists miss if you want to avoid crowds and experience the city like a local. Outdoorsy types and nature lovers might want to stop by the 44-acre Knoxville Botanical Garden and Arboretum to stroll through 18 display gardens along 2 miles of trails. Foodies can hit up Knoxville's Turkish Market & Deli, a place with authentic Turkish coffee and dishes. Downtown, you'll have plenty of hotel options to choose from, or stay in a vacation rental on the outskirts of Knoxville for a more peaceful vacation.
Nashville, Tennessee
There are some unwritten rules you should know before visiting Nashville, but they shouldn't interfere with your vacation to Music City. Reaching Nashville from Chattanooga only takes about 2.5 hours, making it a relatively quick drive that leaves you plenty of time to catch a show at the Grand Ole Opry or stroll down the iconic Honky Tonk Highway, where music pours into the street from local venues. A visit to the Musicians Hall of Fame, Country Music Hall of Fame, or Johnny Cash Museum will help round out your trip.
Manchester, Tennessee
Manchester is just over an hour's drive northwest of Chattanooga, but it feels like a world away. Sitting adjacent to Old Stone Fort State Archaeological Park, Manchester is an excellent destination for history buffs. The historic park not only features an ancient Native American earthwork enclosure where you can experience what it was like for those who inhabited the area long ago, but the park also has scenic riverside hiking trails and gorgeous cascading waterfalls within its 782 acres. Plan your trip around the annual Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival for a song-filled vacation that you're not likely to forget anytime soon.
Dayton, Tennessee
Between Chattanooga and Knoxville is the growing city of Dayton, a place renowned for its fishing and downtown fun. You can drive to Dayton from Chattanooga in about 45 minutes, which should leave you more than enough time to visit local attractions, dine at local eateries, and delve into what makes Dayton unique. A shining example of Romanesque Revival architecture, the Rhea County Courthouse is a historic building in downtown Dayton that was built in 1891. Today, the building hosts a museum dedicated to the historic Scopes Trial of 1925, a landmark case about teaching evolution that can add an educational aspect to your vacation.
Atlanta, Georgia
Dynamic, vibrant, and only about a two-hour drive from Chattanooga, Atlanta, Georgia, is just a day trip away from vacation fun. This well-known Southern city is home to Pemberton Place, an urban hub of entertainment where you'll find the Georgia Aquarium, World of Coca-Cola, and the National Center for Human and Civil Rights. A visit to one of the best parks in Atlanta, such as Centennial Olympic Park, which once hosted the Olympics, or Grant Park, Atlanta's oldest surviving city park, can be a relaxing way to spend the day on your vacation.
Blue Ridge, Georgia
Wildly charming, artsy, and scenic, Blue Ridge, Georgia, is a renowned mountain paradise that's less than two hours from Chattanooga. Here, you'll find the starting point of the famous Appalachian Trail, more than 100 miles of trout streams, and plenty of mountain cabin rentals with stunning views and privacy. Outdoor dining options are abundant around Blue Ridge thanks to its fresh air and mild weather. Enjoying an al fresco dinner under the 200-year-old oak tree at Black Sheep is a romantic experience, while Blue Ridge Mountain Bar-B-Q is a casual spot to sit and savor true southern cuisine.
Cartersville, Georgia
Head south from Chattanooga toward Atlanta for about an hour and 20 minutes, and you'll come to Cartersville, a charming Georgia town with a rich history. Learn about the town's culture at one of its many museums. The Booth Western Art Museum is the only museum of its kind in the southeast, and its permanent and temporary exhibits of contemporary Western art let you explore America's heritage from an artistic perspective. Etowah Indian Mounds State Historic Site and Red Top Mountain State Park are educational yet outdoorsy places near Cartersville that make it a true vacation destination.
Birmingham, Alabama
Whether it's a family-friendly trip to the McWane Science Center for some hands-on learning fun or a romantic stroll through the peaceful Birmingham Botanical Gardens that draws you, the drive to Birmingham, Alabama, is under two and a half hours from Chattanooga. The Sloss Furnaces — a national historic landmark — are often cited as the birthplace of Birmingham and are free to visit, helping to tell the story of iron production and how the industry shaped the city. Abundant green spaces throughout Birmingham mean lots of opportunities to get outside, and the Birmingham Zoo has exciting events and experiences happening all year.
Huntsville, Alabama
It won't take you more than two hours to drive from Chattanooga to Huntsville, Alabama — home of the U.S. Space and Rocket Center. The unique museum features interactive indoor exhibits, a planetarium, virtual reality experiences, rides, and a large outdoor display of rockets and other military equipment. Of course, there's more to Huntsville than rockets, and you might want to put hiking, biking, or picnicking at Monte Sano State Park on your list of things to do. The park also offers camping and glamping options if you're looking for a unique stay close to nature.
Guntersville, Alabama
If you want a more rural vacation destination not far from Chattanooga, then make the less than two-hour drive southeast to Guntersville, Alabama. Here, you'll find some of the best fishing in the southeast at Guntersville Lake, Alabama's largest lake. If you fancy spending the night, reserve a room at the lodge in Guntersville Lake State Park, where you're virtually guaranteed a lake view, or you can rent a cabin, mountain-top chalet, or campsite. Head into Guntersville for local bites at the Rock House Eatery or explore Cathedral Caverns State Park, tucked on the outskirts of town.