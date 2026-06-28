America's 13 National Parks You Didn't Realize Were UNESCO Heritage Sites

When we think of UNESCO World Heritage sites, ancient treasures like Stonehenge or the iconic Acropolis in Greece may be the first things to pop into our minds. But there are also plenty of UNESCO-honored places in the United States too, and the U.S. has a lot to do with the organization's spectacular list of global properties than you might think. It was through the nation's founding of the world's first national park — Yellowstone — in 1872 that set a new standard for preserving places of astonishing natural and cultural significance. A century later, the U.S. was also the first to ratify the World Heritage Convention, which tended to the need for international cooperation to protect and preserve cultural and natural treasures.

Out of the 1,248 sites officially recognized as of 2026, UNESCO honors 26 in the U.S. on its list of World Heritage Sites — and half of those are national parks. From the Grand Canyon's more than 2 billion years of geological history to Mesa Verde's incredible Ancestral Puebloan cliff dwellings, there's a phenomenal range of dramatic landscapes, biodiversity, Indigenous heritage, and more to discover.

We based this list on official National Park Service resources and the UNESCO World Heritage Sites list. We've drawn on the author's experience visiting many of these parks as well as resources shared on relevant national park and regional tourism websites. Whether you're already planning to head to one of these destinations or you're dreaming of a bucket list itinerary, get ready to discover some of the most jaw-dropping places in the country.