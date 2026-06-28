The Hands-Down Best Breakfast Sandwich Spots In The US

These days, breakfast sandwiches are such a must-have component of any morning menu that it's tough to imagine them ever not being there. But at one time, mornings were without that iconic combination of meat, cheese, and egg between bread. That changed in 19th-century London, England, when factory workers needed a quick, filling meal to get them started before a long day's work. So, the "bap" sandwich was born, named for the bread used to house the sandwich. Later, the satisfying sandwich became a staple for Americans, too, especially among working Americans in the 1950s and 1960s who wanted quick, convenient eats.

In the coming decades, the breakfast sandwich has both changed and stayed the same, depending on who you ask. While you can still get a breakfast sandwich within minutes from any city bodega, you can also find them made with care and locally-sourced ingredients by award-winning chefs. You can find the same range at these hands-down best breakfast restaurants in America.

Islands rounded up the best breakfast sandwich spots around the country, stretching from New York City to Honolulu. To determine which restaurants made the cut, we evaluated those with the highest Google ratings (at least 4.5 stars) and the most media accolades. We also considered which ones have the most interesting and thoughtful breakfast sandwiches for a bite worth standing in line for.