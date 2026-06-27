Indiana's 6 Best Lakeside Beaches For Classic Midwest Summer Fun

Going to the beach in the summertime is one of life's great pleasures. Building sandcastles with friends, cooling off in the water, and enjoying a cold drink and snack — so long as the ice in the cooler holds out — are all solid beach bucket list items. But what if you don't live near the ocean or can't get away for a week to the coast? Never fret, Midwesterners. Indiana may not border an ocean, but it still has plenty of lakeside beaches to enjoy summer fun. In fact, Lake Michigan's sandy beaches along Indiana's northern border have all the fun of an ocean beach but without the salty water.

While the Indiana Dunes along Lake Michigan's shoreline boast the most popular beaches in Indiana according to TripAdvisor, there are other lakes in the state that deserve a spot on your summer must-visit list, too. They're not as crowded as the dunes and get you closer to some of Indiana's most unique cities and towns. Whether you're looking for an ocean-like beach experience or you just want a fun spot to enjoy a game of cornhole in between dips in the lake, here are six of Indiana's best lakeside beaches to enjoy this summer.