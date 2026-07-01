9 Celebrities Who Love Traveling To The Bahamas (And Where They Like To Visit)

There's no place more fitting for our favorite Hollywood pirate to own an island than in The Bahamas, a Caribbean paradise known to have harbored real pirates in the past. Depp was in the nation, filming the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise, when Little Halls Pond Cay in the Exumas district stole his heart. "I don't think I'd ever seen any place so pure and beautiful," he explained in a Vanity Fair article. He went on to praise the island he now owns for helping him decompress after each role.

Around Little Halls Pond Cay, six beaches, a tropical lagoon, and plenty of snorkeling spots keep Depp occupied on his trips to the Bahamas. When he does venture out, he has been seen enjoying libations at High Tide Cafe in the tiny village of Black Point on Great Guana Cay, also in the Exumas. With around 250 residents and plenty of beaches, the town makes it easy for visitors to snag a secluded piece of sand for themselves. Other diversions, like fishing expeditions, banana boat rides, and paddleboarding, are also available. For grub, Black Point has a few eateries, including Lorraine's, beloved for its coconut bread and authentic Bahamian cuisine.

High Tide Cafe is part of Lorraine's and sits next to the ocean, so sea views come with a meal. When Johnny Depp visits, he likes to order rum punch, but other mixed drinks and beer are served. Everybody knows everybody in the small town, and Johnny Depp is no exception, as videos of him socializing with locals show. Thanks to its good anchorage, Black Point is most frequented by cruisers, who use it as a base to explore the Exumas, but a few rentals are available.