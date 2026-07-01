9 Celebrities Who Love Traveling To The Bahamas (And Where They Like To Visit)
With thousands of remote islands and a smattering of members-only resorts, The Bahamas is a favorite among celebrities seeking incognito escapes and private island seclusion. Beyonce and Jay Z are reputed to own at least one private island in the haven. Comedian Eddie Murphy owns another. And Tim McGraw and Faith Hill had their own paradise island for decades before they sold it. In addition, Tyler Perry, Tiger Woods, Tom Brady, and Jennifer Lopez all stay on their own private islands or members-only communities when they visit.
Having every amenity within reach in a secluded enclave makes it easier to enjoy privacy. It also means the superstars don't need to venture out to the public attractions around the islands as much. That made it challenging to find places our favorite icons like to visit. But we dug deep and uncovered a few who couldn't resist The Bahamas' temptations.
Whether it's sampling rum in a local bar, getting up close to adorable pigs on a famous beach, or exploring the fishing in one of the distinct groups of islands in The Bahamas, these superstars show what's special about the destination.
Johnny Depp (Great Guana Cay, Exumas)
There's no place more fitting for our favorite Hollywood pirate to own an island than in The Bahamas, a Caribbean paradise known to have harbored real pirates in the past. Depp was in the nation, filming the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise, when Little Halls Pond Cay in the Exumas district stole his heart. "I don't think I'd ever seen any place so pure and beautiful," he explained in a Vanity Fair article. He went on to praise the island he now owns for helping him decompress after each role.
Around Little Halls Pond Cay, six beaches, a tropical lagoon, and plenty of snorkeling spots keep Depp occupied on his trips to the Bahamas. When he does venture out, he has been seen enjoying libations at High Tide Cafe in the tiny village of Black Point on Great Guana Cay, also in the Exumas. With around 250 residents and plenty of beaches, the town makes it easy for visitors to snag a secluded piece of sand for themselves. Other diversions, like fishing expeditions, banana boat rides, and paddleboarding, are also available. For grub, Black Point has a few eateries, including Lorraine's, beloved for its coconut bread and authentic Bahamian cuisine.
High Tide Cafe is part of Lorraine's and sits next to the ocean, so sea views come with a meal. When Johnny Depp visits, he likes to order rum punch, but other mixed drinks and beer are served. Everybody knows everybody in the small town, and Johnny Depp is no exception, as videos of him socializing with locals show. Thanks to its good anchorage, Black Point is most frequented by cruisers, who use it as a base to explore the Exumas, but a few rentals are available.
Tiger Woods (New Providence Island)
Tiger Woods doesn't hide his adoration for The Bahamas. The golf icon got quite sentimental in a 2017 press conference that aired on ABC: "I come down here quite a bit and I always will. I love coming down to Albany. I love coming down to The Bahamas." Albany refers to Albany, Bahamas, a luxury resort on New Providence Island that Woods is invested in and co-owns. Unsurprisingly, Albany, Bahamas, has an 18-hole championship golf course that is the main reason for the celebrity's constant presence in the nation.
In 2015, Woods moved his annual golf tournament, The Hero World Challenge, to the Albany Championship Golf Course. Since then, he's traveled to The Bahamas often to host the event and practice his swing — if he's competing. When he visits, he stays in a home he owns in the resort. Albany, Bahamas, offers villas that come with private pools, private beach access, or ocean views. Other luxury features include cabanas, rooftop terraces, and golf cart garages. Marina and private residences are even more upscale, with private theaters, easy access to a mega-yacht marina, and more. While it's unclear whether Woods owns a residence or a villa, it's certain that he lives in the lap of luxury when he visits.
The amenities around the resort include an interactive waterpark for the kids, pools, watersports, snorkeling, and luxury shops where everything from jewelry to bathing suits can be purchased. Apart from enjoying these attractions, Woods likes to take his kids free diving for lobsters in his downtime, sometimes posting his latest catch on social media. He has also gushed about The Bahamas' beaches and laid-back locals.
Justin and Hailey Bieber (Great Guana Cay, Abacos Islands)
"There's no place like the Bahamas." Those words aren't the latest slogan from The Bahamas' tourist board. And they don't come from a billboard advertisement for the destination. They come straight from Hailey Bieber's Instagram account and were posted while she and her superstar hubby, Justin Bieber, were vacationing in the nation. When you combine these sentiments with their previous visits, it's clear the two are big fans of The Bahamas. The couple seems partial to the members-only Baker's Bay Golf & Ocean Club resort, which has been their home base on multiple trips.
Justin proposed to Hailey at Baker's Bay in 2018. And the two later returned to the resort for a romantic beach escape. Sitting on over six miles of private, powdery coastline on Great Guana Cay, in the Abacos Islands region (not to be confused with Great Guana Cay in the Exumas), Baker's Bay Club can only be accessed by members and their guests. The promise of privacy draws celebrities to enjoy an exclusive beach, a golf course, a spa and wellness center, restaurants, and a beach club. The clubhouse and beach were popular with the famous couple who were spotted having long talks on the sand and enjoying a sunset.
Baker's Bay may have everything needed for an escape, but the Biebers sometimes head out to enjoy the rest of the island. On one such occasion, the two were seen partying at Nippers Beach Bar and Grill, also on Great Guana Cay. A group of kids had reportedly challenged Justin to a dance-off. He happily took the challenge to show off his moves with the locals while Hailey watched with her drink. The beach bar serves strong drinks, flavorful eats, and all-day parties that last until 7 p.m.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce (Harbour Island)
With pink sands kissing the brightest blue waters, Harbour Island sets a pretty backdrop for romance. That may be why the island was the destination of choice when lovebirds Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wanted an amorous escape. The NFL star and his superstar fiancée seemed to enjoy the island's renowned Pink Sands Beach most, but they were also spotted enjoying other activities. Home was the posh Rosalita House, a no-expense-spared beachside villa with every amenity needed for a luxury escape. Swift may have an affinity for this particular area of The Bahamas, as the superstar spent a previous vacation in the nearby twin island of Eleuthera.
At over 3 miles long, award-winning Pink Sands Beach is Harbour Island's crowning glory. But the colored sand is only partially responsible for the numerous awards the beach has won. Calm waters and a smooth, sandy seafloor that make for comfortable beach days are often cited as other outstanding features. And Taylor Swift and Kelce took full advantage, embracing each other and splashing in the ocean, with just a little PDA thrown in for good measure.
The rest of Harbour Island is lined with pastel-colored buildings, seaside eateries, and establishments offering water adventures. Resorts and villas are also well represented. Visitors wanting the beach at their fingertips will find Pink Sands Hotel, The Dunmore, and Coral Sands Inn & Cottages right on the rose-colored sands. Rosalita House, where the couple stayed, is itself a beachfront compound with six bedrooms, ocean-facing terraces, a pool, a gym, and pretty tropical gardens. To ensure vacation mode is never interrupted, three butlers, housekeepers, a chef, a house manager, and other staff come with the rental.
DJ Khaled (Paradise Island)
DJ Khaled has a soft spot for the Caribbean. From crediting Jamaica with inspiring his unique flavor of rap music to trips to the Turks and Caicos, the Grammy-winning DJ and rap star enjoys spending his downtime in the region. This includes The Bahamas, where he spends time working hard and playing even harder. One of the celebrity's earlier visits to The Bahamas was to celebrate his hit song, 'Hold You Down,' reaching number one on the charts. From popping champagne to jet-skiing, and everything in between, Khaled enjoyed every moment. In 2025, the star visited again, this time for both business and pleasure. His accommodation of choice was the family-friendly Atlantis Paradise Island resort in The Bahamas, known as one of the best places to spot celebrities in the Caribbean.
The resort had contracted DJ Khaled to be the surprise guest performer at their spectacular New Year's Eve party. With its open bar and adult content, the party was aimed at a more mature audience, and it seemed the star delivered. Nightlife and parties aside, the rest of Atlantis is a family playground. Four of its five hotels offer family-friendly accommodations, and its waterpark is one of The Bahamas' most popular attractions. The resort is also known for its amazing family pools and marine animal encounters, and DJ Khaled didn't miss the opportunity to sprinkle in some family time. He and his family were spotted enjoying close-up encounters with the dolphins at Dolphin Cay and generally having a great time.
Adults wanting a more mature experience can also enjoy the resort. Adult-only pools and gambling activities are reserved for grown-ups. And nightclubs and bars offer more mature fun when the sun disappears. For daytime, a golf course, spa, onsite shopping, and boating excursions add excitement.
Kim Kardashian (Great Major Cay, Exumas)
Kim Kardashian is no stranger to The Bahamas. While she was married to Kanye West, the reality TV star enjoyed a family getaway to the exclusive Bakers Bay Club resort, a celebrity fave where many of the other stars on this list have stayed. She visited again to tour properties at the resort, so the islands must have left a favorable impression on her. On another trip, Kim and then boyfriend, Pete Davidson, vacationed in The Bahamas, with the two spotted on a boating excursion and on the beach. One beach the star visited on one of her many trips was Pig Beach on Great Major Cay in the Exumas.
Thanks to its adorable resident pigs, Pig Beach is one of The Bahamas' 10 best beaches. According to an article in Hello Magazine, when the Kardashians visited, she joked on social media that she was afraid of the pigs: "I was scared LOL." In reality, the animals are anything but dangerous. Although considered wild, the cute creatures' most frisky moments occur when they approach visitors seeking treats. Visitors who don't have treats simply have to show their open palms, and the pigs will leave them alone. For those who want to interact with the pigs, good treats include apples, watermelon, and carrots. When feeding the creatures, it's important to follow the tour guides' instructions.
Swimming with the pigs is another way to enjoy the creatures. It's one of the Caribbean's most unique experiences and the activity most travelers flock to the beach to enjoy. Visitors who prefer to enjoy the powdery sand can also laze next to the pigs, who are known to snuzzle up to people for naps.
Drake (New Providence Island)
If you went by the lyrics to Drake's song, 'Bahamas Promises,' you would think he got his heart broken in The Bahamas and would rather stay away. But judging from his many trips to the destination, it's clear that the superstar rap artist enjoys visiting the islands. Whether it's filming a music video or celebrating a special occasion, he is regularly photographed enjoying the nation. On some occasions, his activity of choice is gambling. His preferred casino? The one inside the Baha Mar resort on New Providence Island.
Baha Mar is more super complex than a hotel. Apart from having one of the Caribbean's most fun water parks, the massive property houses over 30 eateries and three hotels — including a Grand Hyatt property that is one of The Bahamas' best resorts according to reviewers. Animal lovers have a marine life sanctuary, an aviary, and a flamingo habitat to explore. Foodies will find cooking classes and competitions. And artsy guests have art classes and galleries at their fingertips. Multiple pools, a golf course, tennis courts, a fitness center, and a spa help rejuvenate and relax the body.
Come nighttime, Baha Mar really shines. From Bond, a nightclub with a top-of-the-class sound system, to the New Orleans-inspired Jon Batiste Jazz Club, there's always a spot to spend the night. Those looking for gaming fun can head to the luxury casino for more than 1,000 slot machines and around 120 tables offering baccarat, roulette, and more. Baccarat was the game of choice for Drake when he was spotted gambling with Meek Mill, a celebrity in his own right. On a later trip, fans spotted him at the casino again, so it seems the celebrity is fond of Baha Mar's gaming attractions.
Kourtney Kardashian (Great Guana Cay, Abacos Islands)
Kourtney Kardashian is a long-time fan of The Bahamas. In 2017, the reality TV star escaped to the tropical paradise with her family and admitted that they all wanted to return the moment they left. The star has since kept that promise, returning at least twice to laze on the beach or celebrate a birthday. While she's been seen in a few places, when she was asked to recommend a place to eat in The Bahamas, her enthusiastic suggestion was The Conch Shack, an eatery inside the exclusive Bakers Bay Club resort.
Conch Shack is nestled inside Bakers Bay's Marina Village, a destination with cobblestone lanes and opportunities to learn about The Bahamas' rich culture. The eatery combines a bar and grill, so guests can have cocktails only or a full meal. True to its name, Conch Shack serves seafood, including lobster when the season opens. Those who want to try the celebrity's favorite meal should order the conch fritters, a Bahamian specialty she raves about. With Marina Village being above the marina, while dining (or drinking!), visitors to the open-air eatery are treated to nice views of the docked boats.
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, (Exumas)
Whether it's wowing the crowd at the Academy of Country Music Awards or playing husband and wife in the award-winning TV mini-series, 1883, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are like two peas in a pod. The husband-and-wife team was inseparable again when they showed off their private island in the Exumas region of The Bahamas on Architectural Digest. They must have really loved The Bahamas because they kept the mega-island for more than 20 years before selling it in 2021! While they owned a piece of paradise, Tim McGraw was often seen enjoying the excellent fishing in the waters around the Exumas.
The Exumas are a group of 365 secluded islands known for pristine beaches, empty cays, and the purest, bluest waters. The largely untouched region is one of the most naturally stunning regions of The Bahamas and is home to the nation's oldest national park. Within its waters, schools of fish draw anglers looking to score tuna, marlin, and sailfish. The trough between the Exumas and Cat Island is one of the best spots for a good catch. Tim McGraw has shown off giant hogfish catches and is known to be an avid freediving spearfisher.
The more adventurous form of spearfishing requires freediving skills (without a scuba tank) and patience, as the fish is hunted underwater with a harpoon gun. McGraw seems particularly skilled, as one of his catches was a wahoo, a specimen known for its speed. Visitors planning to fish will want to study The Bahamas' fishing rules, as the extensive regulations limit where spearfishing can be done and include stipulations for rod fishing.