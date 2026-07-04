What Visiting Las Vegas Was Really Like In The '70s

The Las Vegas we know today is a city of mega-resorts, millions of visitors, and price tags that would make anyone who had visited 50 years ago squirm. Walk down the Strip now, and you'll find restaurants with world-class chefs, hotel suites running into tens of thousands of dollars, and security systems that monitor chip movements across casino floors. It's slick, it's corporate, and it's impressively efficient. But it wasn't always this way.

The world's best city for nightlife in 2025 began life as little more than a railroad stop in the middle of the Nevada desert. While there were widespread laws against gambling in the U.S. in the early 20th century, Nevada became the only state with legal casinos in 1931, transforming Vegas almost overnight. It was the Mafia who saw the opportunity well before Wall Street did. For decades, organized crime ruled, building casinos, running showrooms, and deciding who got comped and who didn't.

But by the time the '70s arrived, the mob's vice-like grip was already showing signs of cracking. Corporations were buying in, federal prosecutors were swooping in, and the city that was once run entirely on cash and connections began its slow transformation. The mob-run version of Vegas held its ground for the remainder of the decade, but by the early 1980s, it had mostly been run out of town. We've consulted firsthand accounts from visitors, as well as newspaper archives and specialist publications, to capture what it must have felt like to visit Las Vegas during this era. Here is what we discovered.