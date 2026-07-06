9 Celebrities That Love Traveling To The UK (And Where They Visit)
It shouldn't be surprising that the UK is popular with celebrities. The nation gave us Shakespeare, one of the world's most famous playwrights, who helped establish London's world-famous theater scene and literary reputation. Later authors from Northern Ireland and Wales are responsible for epic movies such as "The Chronicles of Narnia" and "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory." Today, the region's heritage in the arts and entertainment is firmly established. The UK has some of the world's leading theaters, a thriving music scene, and a reputation for fantastic filming locations. When you combine this with historic architecture and cultural attractions, it's almost a given that our entertainment icons would make the nation their destination of choice.
Sometimes they're visiting in professional capacities — the dramatic natural features in Scotland remain some of the best places to shoot movies, and though New York City has its share of iconic movie spots, London's are almost as famous. Other times, they're taking vacations. But more often than not, they're mixing business with pleasure.
Regardless of why they're visiting, one thing is certain: the superstars on this list thoroughly enjoy the UK. Although Wales isn't represented, the destination's other countries — England, Scotland, and Northern Ireland — make the list. Well-known faces have been spotted at palaces and markets in London. They've also been seen eating out in Northern Ireland and in Glasgow, Scotland. One celebrity even visited an ogre's cottage in the Scottish Highlands.
Will Ferrell (Glasgow, Scotland)
Comedian Will Ferrell seems to always have a reason to travel to Scotland. Sometimes it's a golfing trip. At other times, he's visiting the Loch Ness Monster's home to film one of his comedic masterpieces. And then there are the times when he's in Scotland because he seems to simply enjoy visiting. During his trips, the movie star is often spotted eating out in Glasgow.
Not only is Glasgow one of the world's best 'second-cities,' but it's also known for stunning architecture, rolling hills, and a food scene that majors on hearty fare. The city's restaurants are particularly popular with Will Ferrell when he visits. The celebrity was in Scotland filming a movie in 2019 when he dined at the highly rated steakhouse The Spanish Butcher. Accompanied by his brother, Ferrell ordered a dry-aged steak, a cut of Chateaubriand, and Manchego mac and cheese, calling his steak "cooked to perfection," according to The Daily Record. As you would expect in a steakhouse known for its Galician steaks, the Chateaubriand was sourced from Northern Spain. The rest of the menu also reflects Mediterranean and Spanish influences, with items like gazpacho and grilled Abanico Iberico Pork.
The comedian was once again spotted eating out in Glasgow during his leisure visit in 2025. This time, his eatery of choice was Papercut Coffee on Glasgow's west end. While the details of his order aren't known, the cafe serves coffee, sandwiches, sourdough toast, and more. Breakfast items like pancakes and bacon, scrambled tofu and the crispy tofu sandwich get good reviews, and the coffee has been called "smooth and bold" by a Tripadvisor patron.
Tom Cruise (London, England)
With many of his "Mission: Impossible" movies set in the UK, movie icon Tom Cruise is a regular visitor to the nation. These professional trips left quite an impression on the star, who spoke of his fascination with Britain: "It is breathtaking and I found myself wanting to explore more and more. That's the reason I have made a few other visits in my own time that have nothing to do with work," ( via The Mirror). By 2021, the actor had fallen in love with our neighbor across the pond so deeply that he moved to London and stayed until 2026, when he returned to the U.S. During his many travels and temporary relocation, Cruise enjoyed some of the city's most quintessential attractions.
London is one of the world's most visited cities. Historic landmarks, an amazing culinary scene, and British sensibilities make it a favorite among vacationers. Few things are as British as Buckingham Palace and the Tower of London, and Tom Cruise enjoys visiting both. The regal Buckingham Palace is worth a trip, if only for the architecture. From its intricate columns to the iconic balcony where the royal family greets the crowds, the palatial building really is a sight to see. Fans of the monarchy and its traditions will especially enjoy the spectacle and pomp of the daily changing of the guard.
Nearby, the famous Tower of London is also an architectural wonder. The tower was once a fortress, and today it continues its protective role. But the treasures it now protects are the Royal Jewels, which visitors can view if they don't mind joining a long line. History buffs will want to book a Yeoman Warder Tour for fascinating stories from the fortress's past.
Pierce Brosnan (Belfast, Northern Ireland)
Pierce Brosnan's main reason for traveling to Northern Ireland may be professional, but by all indications, his Irish background inspires warm sentiments on his visits. "It took me back to an Ireland that I didn't know," he said in an interview on UPI. He has traveled back to the region at least twice to film movies. In 2022, he traveled to shoot "The Last Rifleman," and in 2023, he visited to film "Four Letters of Love." While there, Brosnan likes to stop at a few attractions in Belfast, Northern Ireland's capital city.
Belfast is every bit a cosmopolitan city, with museums, history, shopping, and interesting attractions. The Metropolitan Arts Center Belfast (MAC) is one such attraction. From hybrid art exhibits to live music and dance, the MAC is an artsy one-stop where visitors can easily enjoy an exhibit, then head to a dance performance without ever leaving the building. When Brosnan visited, he enjoyed it so much that he took to social media to recommend it to his followers.
The actor has also visited Deane's Love Fish, a seafood eatery established by Michelin-starred chef Michael Deane. It has since been re-branded Mr. Deanes, and the menu remains a seafood lover's dream. Fish and chips are on offer, along with beer-batter prawns, a seafood tagliatelle, and renditions of squid and crab. Red meat and chicken are also available, and an unbelievable wine list provides the perfect accompaniments to a meal.
Olivia Rodrigo (London, England)
Olivia Rodrigo speaks about London in the way one speaks of a lover. "I'm the best version of myself when I'm there. I wrote lots of the album in London," the star revealed in a Dazed interview where she discussed an upcoming album. Over the years, the Grammy award-winning songstress has traveled to the city for performances and vacations. And by all indications, she's loved every moment. With her 2025 purchase of a home in the city, Rodrigo has taken the next step in her love affair, so she can spend time between the beloved city and the U.S. While she's visited many of the city's touristy sights, the historic Hampstead Heath gets a lot of her love. She's also been spotted at the famous Wimbledon Tennis Championships.
Covering around 800 acres of green space in North London, Hampstead Heath provides respite from big city sights. Visitors find their escape in meadows sprinkled with wildflowers and untamed areas where moles, hedgehogs, deer, and almost 200 bird species live. The Heath also offers typical park delights. Children's playgrounds, tennis courts, a bandstand, and grassy fields attract millions every year. If you visit, consider booking a guided walk to see the heath's best spaces.
Rodrigo has also visited the iconic Wimbledon Tennis Championships, where her retro outfit earned her headlines. Wimbledon takes place over two weeks between June and early July at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, London.
Jason Momoa (Manchester and London, England)
Jason Momoa has been spotted in London and Manchester, and the "Aquaman" and "Game of Thrones" star squeezes as much as possible out of the cities. He called London one of his favorite vacation destinations in a Falstaff Travel article and went on to list the eateries and pubs he likes to frequent with the kind of depth you would expect from a local. He's also visited Manchester, where he was observed partaking in as much of the city's charms as he possibly could. Still, there are a few places in both cities that the star seems to enjoy above all others.
Manchester may be best known for its football teams, but it's also a treasure trove of theaters, museums, pubs, and more. Jason Momoa is a big fan of the world-famous Manchester United Football Club, and he watched them play at Old Trafford, the team's home ground. Fans can tour a museum where United's history and achievements are on full display.
In London, Momoa loves to indulge in the pubs and restaurants. One of the pubs he enjoys most is The Toucan. The bar is the destination for live music, energetic crowds, and Guinness — the pub's main offering. When Momoa visits, he has a Guinness, of course, but other libations are on the menu as well.
Zendaya (West London, England)
Zendaya has taken to traveling to England frequently to be with her Spider-Man co-star and fiancé, Tom Holland. Holland was born in London and owns a home in Richmond, West London. She's visited so often that, according to her, while London isn't her permanent home, "it does feel like a home to me" (via Hola).
In 2024, Zendaya was spotted strolling through Portobello Road Market in Notting Hill. The market and its wide assortment of goodies attract visitors looking to score special finds and one-of-a-kind pieces. On the weekends, stalls offer antiques, vintage pieces from names like Burberry and Ralph Lauren, and other collectibles. Food stalls serving baked goods, curries, and other delicious treats are always present.
On the day of her visit to the market, Zendaya's lunch was from nearby Ottolenghi Notting Hill, a renowned eatery helmed by Yotam Ottolenghi, famous for his inventive takes on veggies. Colorful desserts and doughy pastries are the first things that catch the eye upon entering the bright eatery. But Ottolenghi's extensive menu also has sandwiches, salads, and entrees with names like saffron and orange chicken and roasted tomato quiche. The star ordered a feta and honey-roasted carrot salad, so if you're a fan who's thinking of stopping by, you may want to try that for lunch.
Gordon Ramsay (Cornwall, England)
With his abrupt manner and colorful language, one could easily forget that Gordon Ramsay is an award-winning chef with a long list of Michelin-star establishments, quite independent of his well-acclaimed TV shows. The Scotland-born celebrity chef and TV star leads a busy life, traveling between his homes in Los Angeles and London. But when it's time for vacation, it's his holiday property in the village of Rock, in Cornwall, that he likes to head to.
The county of Cornwall is a premier vacation destination, with a gorgeous coastline and scenic villages. Nestled near the Camel Estuary, Rock is one of these villages, but it's more of an upscale enclave for its wealthy residents and second-home-owning vacationers than it is a local hamlet. Rock's location provides views of tranquil blue waters and a long, sandy coastline. Visitors will find paddleboarding, kayaking, water skiing, and more on the calm waters of the estuary, while the sandy shore is perfect for relaxing beach days.
Visitors will also find other pursuits, including golf, hiking, and boating. Also, a broad range of eateries offers leisurely sit-down meals or to-go service for those wanting to picnic in one of the village's beautiful sites.
Rita Ora (Badenock and Strathspey, Scotland)
When singer Rita Ora isn't traveling to Scotland to perform, she's painting herself green and heading out to the misty Scottish highlands to stay in a creepy cottage. In fact, it's her trip to the cottage that delighted her most. "I had THE MOST incredible time in Scotland!! ... We both loved exploring and living the Shrek fantasy. Feeling refreshed and recharged," the star raved in the Daily Record. Shrek Swamp, the cottage in question, sits in the middle of Ardverikie Estate in the Badenoch and Strathspey region of the Highlands.
From destinations where you can hear bagpipes in the wild to a breathtaking waterfall that's been featured in Harry Potter, the Scottish Highlands is a place for memorable experiences. In the midst of the region, Badenock and Strathspey beckon with gorgeous mountains where wildlife sightings, hiking, and other outdoor pursuits are the main draws for visitors. The district is also home to the historic Adverikie Estate and its many holiday cottages. One of these rentals is Shrek Swamp, an Airbnb designed to replicate the home shared by Shrek and Fiona in the popular Shrek movie franchise.
If you haven't seen the movies, imagine a cottage with rustic walls built from the roots of a tree, and signs like 'Beware the Ogre' leading the way to the door. Inside, the floor looks like mud, and the ceilings and walls are covered by ominous-looking tree bark. There's even an outhouse to resemble the one Shrek uses in the movie. The Airbnb was a special promotion when Rita Ora and hubby, Taika Waititi, visited, and is listed as sold out at the time of this writing. But if it does reopen for bookings, you may just enjoy living like an ogre!
Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker's relationship with the UK may be largely professional, but she's picked up a few hangout spots along the way. In 2024, the Sex and the City star flew to London for an extended visit to perform in the play Plaza Suite, which was staged at the Savoy Theater. And in 2025, she attended the Booker Prize awards ceremony as a judge. On both occasions, the actress mixed business with pleasure and headed into the city to enjoy pints at a pub and take in some art.
On one of her trips, the Sex and the City actress gushed about the Van Gogh exhibit at The Tate, calling it "fantastic" in a social media post (via The Standard). The Tate is a collection of museums dedicated to exposing the public to British Art and international works. With four locations across England, visitors have some of the world's best art at their fingertips. Tate Britain – the one Sarah Jessica Parker visited – is a repository of contemporary and older paintings in Millbank, London. While contemporary pieces from the 21st century are on display, collections by Picasso, Warhol, and Monet can also be explored.
Parker spent lots of time in a pub called The Gatehouse during her extended stay for her role in Plaza Suite. She became something of a fixture, downing pints with husband Matthew Broderick after plays. The pub sits in Highgate, a historic North London village, with cobblestone streets and gorgeous architecture. The pub is itself historic, if its boast that Charles Dickens visited is to be believed. While the celebrity was seen drinking, the Gatehouse has a serious menu with fare like roasted rabbit and beer-battered haddock.