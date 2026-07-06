9 Celebrities That Love Traveling To The UK (And Where They Visit)

It shouldn't be surprising that the UK is popular with celebrities. The nation gave us Shakespeare, one of the world's most famous playwrights, who helped establish London's world-famous theater scene and literary reputation. Later authors from Northern Ireland and Wales are responsible for epic movies such as "The Chronicles of Narnia" and "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory." Today, the region's heritage in the arts and entertainment is firmly established. The UK has some of the world's leading theaters, a thriving music scene, and a reputation for fantastic filming locations. When you combine this with historic architecture and cultural attractions, it's almost a given that our entertainment icons would make the nation their destination of choice.

Sometimes they're visiting in professional capacities — the dramatic natural features in Scotland remain some of the best places to shoot movies, and though New York City has its share of iconic movie spots, London's are almost as famous. Other times, they're taking vacations. But more often than not, they're mixing business with pleasure.

Regardless of why they're visiting, one thing is certain: the superstars on this list thoroughly enjoy the UK. Although Wales isn't represented, the destination's other countries — England, Scotland, and Northern Ireland — make the list. Well-known faces have been spotted at palaces and markets in London. They've also been seen eating out in Northern Ireland and in Glasgow, Scotland. One celebrity even visited an ogre's cottage in the Scottish Highlands.