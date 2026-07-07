12 Celebrities Who Love Traveling To France (And Where They Like To Hang Out)

France is arguably the ultimate playground of high-end celebrity vacation culture — and for good reason. The European nation covers a wide base that appeals to the sensibilities of the rich and famous. There's the timeless glamour of Paris, the luxury ski slopes of Courchevel, the exclusive sun-soaked beach clubs along the French Riviera, and the rolling vineyards in Bordeaux. For generations, the historic country has lured glitterati from across the world, catering to all their bids for privacy and indulgence.

In fact, the charms of France have intoxicated many celebrities to the point of practically turning them into locals, either by way of annual holiday traditions or putting down roots there with estates of their own. When they're not performing for the camera, notables like George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Elton John, and Bono all retreat to their summer homes in the south of France for well-deserved breaks away from the spotlight. Others like Naomi Campbell or Kate Moss — who have been loyal fixtures of the Mediterranean coast since their peak supermodel days — return to these glam locales so regularly that no overview of the place is complete without their mention. Here's a list of celebrities who love traveling to France and where they like to hang out.