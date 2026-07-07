12 Celebrities Who Love Traveling To France (And Where They Like To Hang Out)
France is arguably the ultimate playground of high-end celebrity vacation culture — and for good reason. The European nation covers a wide base that appeals to the sensibilities of the rich and famous. There's the timeless glamour of Paris, the luxury ski slopes of Courchevel, the exclusive sun-soaked beach clubs along the French Riviera, and the rolling vineyards in Bordeaux. For generations, the historic country has lured glitterati from across the world, catering to all their bids for privacy and indulgence.
In fact, the charms of France have intoxicated many celebrities to the point of practically turning them into locals, either by way of annual holiday traditions or putting down roots there with estates of their own. When they're not performing for the camera, notables like George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Elton John, and Bono all retreat to their summer homes in the south of France for well-deserved breaks away from the spotlight. Others like Naomi Campbell or Kate Moss — who have been loyal fixtures of the Mediterranean coast since their peak supermodel days — return to these glam locales so regularly that no overview of the place is complete without their mention. Here's a list of celebrities who love traveling to France and where they like to hang out.
Club 55 in Saint-Tropez is a favorite of Leonardo DiCaprio
As one of southern France's most famous visitors, Leonardo DiCaprio has been frequenting the French Riviera for years. And going by just how many times he has been spotted there, Le Club 55 (sometimes shortened to just Club 55) seems to be among his favorite haunts along the coast. The club and restaurant on sunny Pampelonne Beach — which has been somewhat of an iconic institution ever since it catered to Brigitte Bardot back in the 1950s — hosts the comings and goings of the Oscar-winning actor flanked by changing companions.
From his mother to his best friend Tobey Maguire and a rotating cast of models, DiCaprio has spent countless summer days with his closest people at Club 55, soaking up the laidback opulence of the restaurant. When he is not jet-setting around the azure waters of the Riviera aboard luxury yachts, DiCaprio can be found enjoying colder climes in the ski mountains of Courchevel or touring the Champagne capital of Epernay, where he has invested in a local eco-friendly business.
Elton John can be spotted in Nice
Elton John is something of a local around the neighborhoods of Nice, where he has owned a home since the 1990s. Famous as the legendary singer's "summer palace," the lavish, Belle Epoque-style property sits atop the Mont Boron hill, with sweeping, sapphire views of the Mediterranean down below. "It's a wonderful part of the world and it's been part of our lives for many, many years. We spend our summers here," John told The Hollywood Reporter.
The luxurious space has also played host to several of the musician's close friends, including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who notably vacationed there in 2019. John and his family, however, don't stay holed up in their legendary Nice sanctum and have also been spotted enjoying their summers out and about in other parts of France. Nearby Saint-Tropez is a favorite go-to destination for the English artist, his husband David Furnish, and their two children, who like to spend long, sunny days aboard luxury yachts sailing the Mediterranean Sea.
You could bump into Kate Moss at the Ritz Paris
The unrivaled grandeur and hospitality of the Ritz Paris has kept Kate Moss returning to the luxury hotel year after year. On the not-so-rare occasion that the runway icon is in the French capital, she famously likes to set up camp at the Ritz, which is located in the city's premium 1st arrondissement where other must-see Paris attractions like the Louvre also stand. From celebrating her milestone 50th birthday at the hotel to using it as her home base during Paris Fashion Week, Moss' longtime association with the place has earned her a distinct status as "Queen of the Ritz Paris" by Who What Wear.
But Paris is just one stop on the English supermodel's wide-ranging French holiday itinerary. For many years now, Moss has been bringing her signature glam to the Côte d'Azur — with such frequency, in fact, that it has allowed British Vogue to do a comparative deep dive into her summer styles from all the way back in the 2000s. Like several of her A-list contemporaries, Moss is a loyal patron of hideaways like Club 55 but also allots a significant chunk of her days in the Riviera to just wander around the neighborhood's swanky streets, looking her boho chic best.
Amal and George Clooney own a lavish home in Provence
To say that Amal and George Clooney love France would be an understatement. While most celebrities enjoy the destination solely as a holiday getaway, the power couple decided to go a step further and put down roots there. In 2021, the pair purchased a lavish 420-acre property in Brignoles, a picturesque commune tucked away in the rolling wine country of Provence, where they have been spending a majority of their time in recent years. In fact, such is their affinity for France that in 2025, news surfaced that the Clooneys — along with their twin children — obtained French citizenship in search of a life far removed from the glare of Hollywood fame.
When the Clooneys aren't ensconced in the privacy of their 18th-century Domaine de Canadel estate, they like to make the most of other local spots around southern France. Cotignac, another slice of Provençal heaven just about 13 miles from Brignoles, is a lesser-known hideaway the couple has been spotted relaxing in. According to Hello! magazine, they enjoyed a meal at Picotte Provence restaurant — and considering that they are French locals at this point, it's a great recommendation for a meal if you're exploring the French countryside. A little further away, the couple has been known to soak up the sun in the celebrity playground that is Saint-Tropez, but also visit quieter spots like Cassis, a dreamy fishing village close to Marseilles.
Magic Johnson could be sitting next to you at Mamo-Michaelangelo in Antibes
Magic Johnson has made no secret of his longstanding love affair with Mamo-Michaelangelo, a fine dining sanctuary that has dominated the Antibes food scene for over 30 years. A little slice of Italian taste on the French Riviera, Mamo-Michaelangelo opened its doors in 1992 and, under the stewardship of restaurateur Mike "Mamo" Mammoliti, has since catered to the jet-setting glitterati, season upon season. Everyone from Clint Eastwood to George Clooney, the Kardashian-Jenners, and Mick Jagger has dropped by when they're in town — but none as loyally as Magic Johnson.
The NBA legend has made a tradition of returning to the restaurant during his Riviera getaways, often flanked by a large troupe of friends and family. A shoutout for Mamo, his "friend for over 30 years," is assured every time Johnson pays him a visit at his eatery (via Instagram). La Guérite in Cannes is another Riviera dining institution that has Johnson's stamp of approval. His sea-bound adventures are as luxurious as those on land. In 2023, Johnson and his family notably spent six indulgent weeks aboard Phoenix 2, the nearly $1,300,000-a-week superyacht that he is known to frequently charter.
Naomi Campbell has been known to party at VIP Room in Saint-Tropez
At this point, it's obvious that Saint-Tropez has always been a favorite playground of denizens from the high-glam world. Among the steadiest fixtures of that glittering social scene along the Côte d'Azur is Naomi Campbell, who has been bringing her supermodel razzle-dazzle to the Mediterranean coast for decades. From her bikini-clad, yacht-bound outings at sea to leisurely strolls down the Riviera's charming streets — all of which have made for timeless summer style inspiration — Campbell has long fed into the myth of the place. And a large part of her legacy there resides within the walls of VIP Room, one of the town's most iconic (and exclusive) clubs.
The runway diva was once a regular at VIP Room, according to local lore, and is known to have partied many nights away there in the company of her A-list friends. The fashion capital of Paris —home of the world's oldest department store, after all — is another destination that has been recurring on the supermodel's French sojourns ever since she was a teen. "Paris is one of my favorite cities. The beauty of Paris, the lighting of the buildings — it's just exquisite," she gushed to Vanity Fair in 2022. Her engagements in the city go far beyond fashion events though; Campbell's love for Parisian museums is also well-known and her acquaintanceship with the elite guardians of places like the Louvre and Musée d'Orsay presumably lend her an insider's front-row view to these historic institutions.
Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc has famously hosted Madonna
Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc, a timeless crown jewel of the French Riviera, has played host to countless celebrities during its over 150-year reign. But few names are as synonymous with the iconic institution as Madonna. Considering that the "Queen of Pop" finds a special mention practically every time the storied legend of the hotel is evoked leads one to safely assume that she has been one of its most loyal patrons over the years — so much so, that she features on the hotel's playbook of celebrity pampering. As The Hollywood Reporter noted, she "favors a side of strawberries with her cappuccino" when she's there.
The opulent hotel's proximity to the Cannes Film Festival is just one of the many reasons it has maintained a stronghold over the accommodation choices of the celebrity crowd jet-setting in from Hollywood. Madonna, however, seems to have a fondness for the region that goes beyond the annual red carpet spectacle. The "Material Girl" hitmaker has been known to holiday in Cannes during the festival off-season, even throwing a grand, Great Gatsby-themed birthday bash in the posh Riviera neighborhood back in 2014. The singer has openly declared her deep connection to the country too, once telling crowds during a concert in Paris: "I have a special affinity with France, and I have for many years," (via Reuters).
Brad Pitt keeps returning to his luxurious Château Miraval in Correns
Brad Pitt's association with the French countryside is well-known. In the 2000s, the Oscar-winning star famously leased out (and later bought) a sprawling estate in Correns with his ex-partner Angelina Jolie: Château Miraval. The world knows the name all too well. Apart from its storied history that goes all the way back to the 13th century, the 1,200-acre property is also famous for being at the center of Jolie and Pitt's bitter divorce. Though Jolie subsequently broke her financial ties to the château, it has kept Pitt returning in all its grandeur.
It wouldn't be a stretch to say that with his summertime retreats to Château Miraval, where he also tied the knot with Jolie in 2014, Pitt has helped put the beautiful Provençal village of Correns on the global map. But it has been a two-way exchange; the area has also given the actor much in return. The lush vineyards of Correns have produced lucrative business for Pitt, under whose stewardship the winemaking brand has only boomed over the years, even yielding an award-winning rosé. Cannes, of course, is another pitstop on his itinerary when a film release calls for it. But it's not just around the south that Pitt has been known to hang out when he's in France. The actor has also explored northern parts of the country, most notably the seaside paradise of Le Touquet.
The Beckhams enjoy luxury-steeped vacations in Courchevel
Victoria and David Beckham have holidayed pretty much all around the world but there's clearly something about France that keeps drawing the star couple back. From the snowy scapes of the Alps to the sunny shores of the Riviera, the Beckhams seem to have covered a wide stretch of French territory, sampling a lot of what the beautiful country has to offer. Courchevel is a spot the pair has visited on repeat with their children, giving social media fans several glimpses into their Prada-clad, ultra-pricey adventures in the high-end ski resort town.
Their splurges in the Côte d'Azur are no less luxurious, with the couple famously partying it up all of summer 2022 aboard the Madsummer superyacht, which reportedly costs nearly $2 million USD per week to charter. The Beckhams also like to immerse themselves in French culture through the region's food and drink scene. Chez Bruno, the famous truffle restaurant in Lorgues, is known to have been a stop during their French travels. And since the football legend especially has a taste for produce from the wine-making country of Bordeaux — from the exclusive Petrus and Rothschild vineyards, to be precise — the family flew there for a short holiday to ring in the football legend's 50th birthday.
Bono frequently hosts his celebrity friends in Èze-sur-Mer
Bono's relationship with France goes beyond the occasional holiday. The palatial pink mansion he owns in Èze-sur-Mer lends the U2 frontman more of a residential status than his celebrity friends who visit the French Riviera just for the season. Bono has been a familiar friendly face around southern France since the '90s, when he purchased the property with his bandmate The Edge (David Howell Evans) and even used the home as a backdrop for a scene in the music video for the song "Electrical Storm." It's not hard to believe that the sea-facing space has been conducive to his creative genius, considering how picturesquely it is tucked away in the fairytale locales of Èze village, overlooking the Mediterranean.
But it's not just Bono and his family that enjoy this French sanctuary for the summer; from the Obamas to Robert De Niro, the house has hosted many A-list names over the years. As the Irish musician once told Esquire: "If you have a place like this, lots of people should use it." When he's not strolling around the streets of Èze, Bono can be found hitting up Michelin-starred eateries like La Chèvre d'Or. Further south, he has been known to unwind at Saint-Tropez's famed spots like Club 55 and VIP Room. The singer, along with his U2 mates, also owns the über-luxurious superyacht Cyan, which he sets sails on whenever the mood for Mediterranean cruising strikes.
Kendall Jenner loves to eat at Paris' L'Avenue Restaurant
As many divas from the modeling world do, Kendall Jenner has a professed love for the romantic capital of France, which she frequents near-annually. And in the hours when she's not setting strutting the runway at fashion events, the supermodel can be spotted flitting to and from L'Avenue. A classic bistro beloved by Parisian high society, it is situated in the chic 8th arrondissement on Avenue Montaigne and has been the cornerstone of French fine dining for years. In fact, it's a stellar venue for celebrity-spotting in Paris, with some of Hollywood's biggest names routinely making pitstops at L'Avenue whenever they're in the city.
Jenner's comings and goings here are well-recorded in the press, as are her upscale accommodation choices in Paris. The George V Hotel, Hôtel Costes, and, of course, the Ritz Paris have all played host to the model during her French escapades. When Jenner is south-bound — which is often, during the summer season — the iconic Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc is among her preferred addresses. Nearby Saint-Tropez is unsurprisingly also a favorite haunt of Jenner's who, with her influencer sister Kylie Jenner in tow, has been spotted unwinding at exclusive beach clubs like Loulou Ramatuelle.
Beyonce and Jay-Z have stayed at the iconic Hotel Byblos
The legendary Hotel Byblos in Saint-Tropez drips with the kind of luxurious hospitality that befits music royalty. So naturally, Beyoncé and Jay-Z have been guests there. The five-star hotel, and the exclusive Les Caves du Roy nightclub it houses, has been a sanctuary for generations of stars and the who's who of show business since its opening in the 1960s. And while it took some time for Byblos to attain relevance among the Hollywood crowd — which it did following the 1971 wedding of Mick Jagger and Bianca Pérez-Mora Macias at the venue — it has since evolved into one of the most coveted addresses on the French Riviera.
While the hotel is presumably a site of downtime for Queen Bey, her rapper husband famously steps up to go behind the decks to spin some numbers on occasion. The larger Saint-Tropez area is also familiar to the music family, which has been spotted enjoying lazy beach days that stretch into lavish yacht outings during the summer. In the midst of their celebrity excesses, the family also takes out some time to immerse in other cultural riches France has to offer, from visiting the Picasso Museum in Antibes to sampling the cuisine at La Guérite in Cannes.