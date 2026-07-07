Unwritten Rules You Should Know Before Visiting Channel Islands National Park

Channel Islands National Park sits off the coast of Southern California and is so unlike any other destination in the country that it's sometimes referred to as "America's Galapagos Islands" thanks to its unique wildlife and ecosystems. The archipelago consists of eight islands overall, including Catalina, one of the best scuba diving destinations in the country. The remote San Nicolas and San Clemente Islands are owned by the U.S. Navy, and five islands comprise the national park: Santa Cruz, Anacapa, Santa Rosa, San Miguel, and Santa Barbara Islands.

Visiting the Channel Islands requires planning and preparation. Depending on the island you head to, the boat ride takes between one and four hours. Santa Cruz Island is a popular destination for a day trip because it's closer to the mainland, but others are just as inviting for longer stays at primitive campgrounds. The Channel Islands have "pack it in, pack it out" written all over them, and as the National Park Service really aims to drive home, there are "no remedies for poor planning once you have arrived." Nevertheless, you'll find great hiking, kayaking, historic sites, and more — there are just some things to prepare for, like weather, exposure, wildlife, and the lack of amenities.

Here are 12 unwritten rules for making the most of your visit to Channel Islands National Park. We've researched NPS.gov, official concessionaires, Reddit discussions, blogs, and other resources to focus on the most important things to keep in mind for a safe and enjoyable trip, whether you spend a day or a week.