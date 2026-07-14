10 Once-Thriving US Quarries That Now Lay Eerily Abandoned

Quarries around the United States were once critical industrial sites that supplied stone, marble, limestone, and other materials that were used to construct some of the nation's greatest buildings and monuments. Today, many quarries have fallen into ruin. Many former quarries are now filled with otherworldly remnants of America's industrial age, which spanned from the late 18th century to the early 20th. Some have been completely reclaimed by nature, while others have been partially transformed into parks, recreation areas, or historical sites.

From once-thriving travel destinations that no longer exist to the creepiest abandoned amusement parks in the world, people are often fascinated by defunct places. Here, we'll visit 10 once-thriving U.S. quarries that now lie eerily abandoned, focusing on locations where visitors can still experience at least some of the quarries' remnants. Sites like Massachusetts' Becket Quarry that are closed to the public and lack an eerie appearance outside of the park were excluded. Some off-limits quarries, like Empire Quarry and Lone Star Quarry, were included because the surrounding area is still accessible and unsettling. These destinations are simultaneously historical landmarks and ghost towns.

To put together this guide, we turned to a variety of sources, including the University of Northern Illinois, the Herald Times, the Indianapolis Star, the Sacramento Bee, CBS News, and Atlanta Magazine. Government websites, official land trust pages, and official city websites also provided information. Among these were Visit Bloomington, SantaCruz.org, Mass.gov, Missouri State Parks, and the Town of Becket.