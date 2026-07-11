The 10 Most Walkable Cities In Europe, Ranked By Popularity

There is no one-size-fits-all vacation, and there probably never will be. There are beach holidays in the Caribbean that are popular with boomers, hiking excursions for those yearning for a connection with nature, and lazy days filled with wine tastings, spas, and fancy resorts for people who like to indulge in the finer things in life. But what about people who are looking for none of the above, preferring an eclectic, local experience? For such tourists, few things offer more variety than a walkable city.

To be clear, walkability is subjective. You can technically get from points A to B in Johannesburg if you really must, but doing so might expose you to danger that is best avoided. Similarly, while the streets of Seville are delightful, walking around that Spanish city in the summer can be a unique exercise in heat exhaustion. For our purposes here, a city is considered walkable if it is safe, if several points of interest are within a manageable distance of one another, and if it offers a low-discomfort experience.

We used Discover Guru Walk, Motel One, and other sites that ranked cities by walkability to create our own list that is also based on our personal experiences in each city. Recent data from the last few years from official city tourism websites, as well as travel sites such as Go With Guide and Road Genius, also helped us define their popularity. Additionally, we took into account how public transportation helped with the walkability of these cities. Certain cities are separated into neighborhoods that you might need to travel between without wearing yourself out, so that factored into our thinking. Finally, while all these cities are popular in general, this article is ranked from the "least" to most popular.