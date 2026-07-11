12 Oldest Hotels In America That Are Still Worth Visiting
It's easy to fall into the trap of settling for a boring chain hotel for your vacation when you've already shelled out way more cash than you planned to for your flight, tours, and restaurant reservations. But if you do, you're missing out on a major aspect of your stay that could easily elevate your entire trip, whether you're a history buff, an architecture fan, or just someone who loves a good story. That's where historic hotels chock-full of character come in. Besides offering today's mainstays like free Wi-Fi, coffeemakers, and minibars in their rooms, they also present authentic old world charm, including centuries-long histories, period furniture, original details, and even ghosts, that make your trip one of a kind.
Islands rounded up the best and oldest hotels in America, ranging from those with Revolutionary War associations to those that feel like a step back in time. To decide which made the cut, we researched which inns are the oldest in the country. We also considered which are the most worthy of a stay due to their features and amenities, like hot springs and private parlors, as well as which have the highest reviews written by visitors just like you on sites such as Google. Here's where to go for a trip that's worthy of a history book.
Concord's Colonial Inn, Concord, Massachusetts
Concord's Colonial Inn in Concord, Massachusetts, has been where celebrities like J.P. Morgan, John Wayne, Shirley Temple, and Kennedy family members have stayed the night. But its claim to fame dates back much further than that. With a history dating back to 1716, the inn — a former military storehouse — set the stage for the first battle of the American Revolution. The 1775 battle erupted after British soldiers raided the storehouse. Following the battle, the inn was used as a military hospital and morgue to nurse the fallen soldiers back to health — or lay them to rest. That morbid history continues on today, as Concord's Colonial Inn is said to be haunted, especially the two rooms that were the morgue and operating room. Historic Hotels of America has even named the inn as one of its most haunted hotels in the country.
But hauntings haven't stopped (living) guests from visiting the inn. They can choose to stay in one of 16 historic rooms outfitted with exposed beams, wainscoting, and wide-plank hardwood floors. Or they can opt for one of the inn's more modern rooms, the two-bedroom cottage, or Rebecca's House accommodation. "If you are looking for quintessential old world, New England, this is the place," wrote one past visitor on Google. "The staff is excellent, the food is wonderful, and it's like traveling back in time in one of the most quintessential villages dating from the Revolutionary War era."
Governor Calvert House of the Historic Inns of Annapolis, Annapolis, Maryland
Three separate inns make up the renowned Historic Inns of Annapolis, which are charming, historic Maryland inns offering modern luxury and easy strolls to Annapolis' waterfront. But to history buffs, the star of the show is the Governor Calvert House, the Historic Inns of Annapolis hotel that dates back the furthest. With a history stretching back to 1727, the inn was named for Governor Charles Calvert, its first occupant, whose family was the proprietor of the Maryland colony. Over the years, the structure was used as state barracks and a private home — including for Annapolis mayor Abram Claude — before becoming a Colonial- and Victorian-style hotel. Besides offering history, it also offers a killer location and views, as the Governor Calvert House is smack in between the Colonial Gardens and the State House.
The Governor Calvert House offers the best of all worlds in other ways, too. Besides having free Wi-Fi and other modern conveniences, the inn's rooms also have period touches like fireplaces, hardwood floors, and dark wood furnishings. That's especially true in the inn's nine king bedrooms, which are the nine original rooms from Calvert's family room. "We had an absolutely wonderful experience here," wrote one past visitor on Google. "The property is stunning and steeped in history, dating back to the late 1700s. Our room was spacious, impeccably clean, and filled with charm."
1754 House, Woodbury, Connecticut
An assumed history dating back to 1754 at the 1754 House in the foothills of the Western Connecticut Berkshires in Woodbury, Connecticut, would be impressive enough. But despite its name, the 1754 House was actually built in 1736 before it became an inn in 1754 or even earlier, making it the oldest hotel in the state. The American colonial-style inn looks it, too — in a good way. The family-owned and operated hotel on the National Register of Historic Places features plenty of unique period details, including a handwritten list of all of the previous owners of the property. Those owners include the first resident, Anthony Stoddard, who lived in the 1754 House starting in 1736, before it was converted into an inn by the Curtiss family in 1754 or earlier.
These days, visitors can enjoy one of the 1754 House's 10 rooms, which have a mix of contemporary and vintage style in details like wood floors, dark wood furniture, and four-poster beds located in both the main house and the inn's former carriage house. "The rooms were beautiful in their historic decor and very comfortable," wrote one past visitor on Google. "The staff were friendly and welcoming. The food was delicious and the music was a pleasant added bonus." Two dining spaces serving New England-style eats are onsite — the main dining room and the Flat Five tavern. Plus, as a charming throwback, hotel guests receive packages of homemade maple caramel corn.
Faraway Martha's Vineyard, Edgartown, Massachusetts
Ever since it was acquired by real estate investment firm Blue Flag Partners in 2020, the former Kelley House Hotel in Edgartown, Massachusetts — a classic Martha's Vineyard town — has been better known as part of Faraway Martha's Vineyard, alongside five other surrounding buildings. However, although the Kelley House Hotel has a new name and some modern features, it still retains the charm that has made it such an iconic destination since 1742.
With a midcentury touch, Faraway Martha's Vineyard rooms include Victrola Bluetooth record players, pops of red, and playful design features like carved wood accents, shag rugs, and pillows. Those are complemented by upscale conveniences like Byredo Gypsy bath amenities, Apple TVs, and Bellino bed linens. "I stayed at this beautifully restored boutique property during my trip to Edgartown, and it was an absolute dream," wrote one past visitor on Google. "The historic charm of the building blends flawlessly with a chic, modern coastal design, creating an atmosphere that feels both upscale and incredibly relaxing."
The thoughtful renovation has let locals breathe a sigh of relief, since the Kelley House Hotel has been an Edgartown attraction for centuries, even though it was in need of revitalization. The Kelley House Hotel's Newes from America pub got a bit of a refresh, too, with a new, contemporary menu.
John Rutledge House Inn, Charleston, South Carolina
According to Historic Hotels of America, it doesn't get much better than the Georgian-style John Rutledge House Inn in Charleston, South Carolina. That's because this 1763 hotel takes its history seriously, with 19 unique rooms that include canopy beds, Italian marble fireplaces, antique furniture, and personal parlors. It's one of America's oldest hotels that still offers nostalgic charm and rooms for guests. Guests here stay among history, as the John Rutledge House Inn — which was the former residence of John Rutledge — is the only former home of a Constitution signer that is both a National Historic Landmark and a hotel. Parts of the Constitution's drafts were even written within its walls. The hotel got its start when Rutledge built the two-story home as a gift for his new wife. Later, it was visited by notable guests including George Washington and William Howard Taft.
Lots of pieces of history are on display throughout the hotel, like Revolutionary-era musket balls, parquet flooring, and wrought-iron balconies. But besides these, guests also get to enjoy today's creature comforts, including Tempur-Pedic mattresses, marble bathrooms, 12-foot-high ceilings, jacuzzi tubs, and an over-the-top breakfast, later finished off by a complimentary glass of port, sherry, or brandy nightcap. "This is my favorite place to stay when in Charleston," wrote one past visitor on Google. "Perfect blend of history and luxury. Comfortable, classy rooms. Delicious breakfasts. LOVE IT HERE!"
Beekman Arms, Rhinebeck, New York
Although all of the inns on this list are doubtlessly old, many of them have experienced periods when operations ceased, or they were used for other purposes — but not the Beekman Arms half of the Beekman Arms and Delamater Inn in Rhinebeck, New York. With a history stretching back to 1766, the inn is the oldest continuously operating hotel in the country. It was named for the British landowning family, the Beekmans.
Many important happenings — and people — have graced its halls. George Washington, Benedict Arnold, and Alexander Hamilton all stayed here. Also, Hamilton and Aaron Burr got in a verbal altercation here — which culminated in a duel and Hamilton's death — and President Franklin D. Roosevelt started all of his political campaigns here.
But most importantly to today's visitors, Beekman Arms and Delamater Inn's 80 rooms are still just as stunning as they were hundreds of years ago. Some of them have fireplaces, sitting rooms, and kitchens, all accentuated by nostalgic furnishings and a decanter of sherry. The hotel even has a ballroom. "The Beekman Inn is a step back in time, and I hope it remains just that," wrote one past visitor on Google. "I had a lovely visit and would recommend it to others."
Omni Homestead Resort & Spa, Hot Springs, Virginia
If you visit Omni Homestead Resort & Spa in Hot Springs, Virginia, you'll be in good company. This resort, which was founded in 1766, has been visited by two dozen U.S. presidents. Those include William Howard Taft, who campaigned here, and William McKinley, who played golf here as the first sitting president to play the game. It's also been visited by Richard Gere, Jodie Foster, Bill Pullman, and James Earl Jones. What began attracting so many notable guests to the resort was its hot springs, as it was the first spa in the country and had one of the first indoor pools, all centered on hot springs with supposed health benefits.
These days, the Omni Homestead Resort & Spa is just an iconic resort, albeit with a modern touch thanks to a $170 million renovation. With property, mountain, or resort views, its 500 rooms offer warm, homey digs with feather beds, dark wood details, Wi-Fi, and plasma TVs. Guests have access to two 18-hole golf courses, tennis courts, a water park with a lazy river and water slides, a spring-fed indoor pool, a spa, and more. "Our stay at The Omni Homestead was nothing short of extraordinary from check-in to check-out," wrote one past visitor on Google. "The property itself is one of the most beautiful places we have ever visited — the history, the scenery, and the overall atmosphere make it truly special."
Publick House Historic Inn, Sturbridge, Massachusetts
In 1771, a lucky hand of cards led Ebenezer Crafts to open the Publick House Historic Inn in Sturbridge, Massachusetts. The colonel desperately wanted a plot of land already owned by a doctor, so he challenged the doctor to a round. Crafts won the match and was then able to build his home and inn on the land. He built his inn with now-throwback amenities like a general store, a men's smoking room, a ladies' parlor, a kitchen with a cooking fireplace, and a tap room where Crafts stored his rum barrels.
That original card hand has benefited countless guests, as the inn has long been a staple — especially for weddings and special events — with 17 unique accommodations. Each room is adorned with vintage furnishings and décor. "Wonderful historic inn," wrote one past visitor on Google. "If you stay in the old part the floors are uneven and squeaky but to me that's part of the charm."
Another part of the Publick House Historic Inn's charm is its various dining options. The Historic Tap Room stays true to its original form, offering classic American eats surrounded by exposed wood beams and wide plank floors. Guests can also eat in Ebenezer's Tavern, which stays true to its past with vintage brass beer taps and rum barrels. In the morning, they shouldn't miss a visit to the Bake Shoppe, which sells pastries, desserts, breads, pies, cakes, jams, and relishes.
The Red Lion Inn, Stockbridge, Massachusetts
The long history of the Red Lion Inn, which has been an emblem of Stockbridge, Massachusetts, since 1773, is evident at first glance on its sign. The red lion on the sign has a green tail, which supposedly represents the 13 colonies separating from the British. The illustration let locals know the inn was ready to fight for America. It was also home to more recent history. Norman Rockwell's 1967 work "Home for Christmas" includes the Red Lion Inn, which is fitting, as the artist was a regular guest there. James Taylor's 1970s song "Sweet Baby James" mentions the Red Lion Inn, too. Other notable guests included Teddy Roosevelt, Franklin D. Roosevelt, Bob Dylan, and Joan Baez. With so much history, it's easy to see how the Red Lion Inn is one of the founding members of Historic Hotels of America.
It's also easy to see the Red Lion Inn's appeal in its 125 guestrooms, which are all distinctive from one another and adorned with vintage finds. "This is such a unique and interesting hotel! Everywhere you look there is something intriguing to look at," wrote one past visitor on Google. "The Red Lion Inn has so much character and history. It was an adventure to stay here!"
Woodstock Inn & Resort, Woodstock, Vermont
Located on over 2,000 acres in the Green Mountains, the Woodstock Inn & Resort, a Victorian-era resort in Woodstock, Vermont, is just as scenic as it is historic. It began as a Federalist-style tavern when it was founded in 1793, and grew into the area's most popular resort and the main hangout for locals. That was only exemplified as tourists began flocking to Woodstock to ski and sleigh. Then, the inn found its former glory when it was purchased and restored by Laurance Rockefeller.
Guests can see Rockefeller's thoughtful work in the Woodstock Inn & Resort's 142 guestrooms, some of which feature wood-burning fireplaces, sunrooms, built-in bookshelves, Vermont-made wooden beds, wet bars, and parlors. For the most authentic taste of Vermont and Woodstock Inn history, guests should book one of the Legacy Suites, which are inspired by the town's most influential figures. "Gorgeous inn right at the center of the small town of Woodstock; quiet and peaceful," wrote one past visitor on Google. "Restaurants on site are amazing with excellent service. Rooms are beautiful, comfortable, and spotless."
The Inn at Montchanin Village, Montchanin, Delaware
At one time, the nearly dozen buildings dating back as far as 1799 on the former Winterthur Estate in Montchanin, Delaware, were where DuPont Company powder mill workers and their families lived. But these days, the former hamlet is 28 converted guestrooms located across five acres at the Inn at Montchanin Village near Delaware's 'most unique town.'
A Historic Hotel of America on the National Register of Historic Places, the hamlet-turned-hotel offers marble bathrooms, antique furniture, European towel warmers, French reflection mirrors, Portmeirion china, gas fireplaces, parlors, porches with rocking chairs, and private gardens and courtyards. The historic gardens, managed by a full-time horticulturist, have been mainstays of the village since its earliest days. "A beautiful Inn with individual units that are really nice!" wrote one past visitor on Google. "We've stayed here many times in 5 separate units, each one unique, always clean and private. Highly recommended!"
Even The Inn at Montchanin Village's restaurant is historic. Housed in Montchanin Village's former blacksmith shop, Krazy Kat's Restaurant serves seasonal eats made with locally sourced ingredients as well as herbs and produce grown onsite. The inn also has its own spa with custom services like body wraps, facials, massages, and reflexology.
Golden Lamb, Lebanon, Ohio
The Golden Lamb in Lebanon, Ohio, isn't just one of the oldest hotels in America — it's also the oldest continuously operating hotel in the state. It got its start in 1803 as a stagecoach inn when Lebanon was just a newly established town. But in the years since, it's become a mainstay partly due to that location. Situated between Cincinnati and the National Road, the Golden Lamb has hosted 12 U.S. presidents — ranging from John Quincy Adams to George W. Bush — sometimes while on a political stop. They've enjoyed its 17 rooms, each named after famous past guests, including Mark Twain and Charles Dickens.
The Golden Lamb's more than two-century history is also on display through its décor, which features Shaker items and unusual antiques. "The room was comfortable and quirky and interesting," wrote one past visitor on Google. "Dining at the Golden Lamb was pure pleasure: spectacular food, a witty and engaged staff and historic surroundings."