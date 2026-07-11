12 Oldest Hotels In America That Are Still Worth Visiting

It's easy to fall into the trap of settling for a boring chain hotel for your vacation when you've already shelled out way more cash than you planned to for your flight, tours, and restaurant reservations. But if you do, you're missing out on a major aspect of your stay that could easily elevate your entire trip, whether you're a history buff, an architecture fan, or just someone who loves a good story. That's where historic hotels chock-full of character come in. Besides offering today's mainstays like free Wi-Fi, coffeemakers, and minibars in their rooms, they also present authentic old world charm, including centuries-long histories, period furniture, original details, and even ghosts, that make your trip one of a kind.

Islands rounded up the best and oldest hotels in America, ranging from those with Revolutionary War associations to those that feel like a step back in time. To decide which made the cut, we researched which inns are the oldest in the country. We also considered which are the most worthy of a stay due to their features and amenities, like hot springs and private parlors, as well as which have the highest reviews written by visitors just like you on sites such as Google. Here's where to go for a trip that's worthy of a history book.