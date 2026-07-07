A Local's Guide To San Diego's Top Summer Attractions (Besides The Beach)
San Diego is home to nearly one and a half million residents and renowned as one of the premiere tourist destinations for travelers. With ideal year-round weather, a trip to America's Finest City during any season yields an abundance of worthy attractions. Of course, a major tourism draw is San Diego's gorgeous beaches along its 70 miles of coastline. During the summer months — typically characterized as Memorial Day to Labor Day — interest in this destination isn't just about the beaches: The entire city and county have a lot to offer visitors.
As a two decades long resident, summer is a challenging season for us to get out and enjoy our city given the inundation from out-of-towners. It can also feel that way to those who want to venture here but are seeking seaside alternatives for their trip. While I do have five spots I always take friends and family to when they visit San Diego, that list can be altered during the high season to avoid hot spots. Additionally, there are some special attractions and activities that are only offered during the summer and are worth considering when planning a trip here. There are certainly more than just the five I've chosen to share, but these offer a well-rounded agenda for a summer vacation in San Diego.
The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park and San Diego Symphony concerts
Located in downtown's Embarcadero Marina Park South, the Rady Shell at Jacobs Park opened in 2021, becoming the home of a summer concerts series in partnership with the San Diego Symphony. There are up to 40 concerts per season in a variety of musical genres and themes, in an outdoor venue which seats up to 10,000 people for a more intimate setting. The shell-style architecture of the stage aligns with the neighboring San Diego Convention Center and its sails design structure.
The seats are tiered for optimal viewing of the 13,000 square foot stage, with stunning views of the San Diego Bay stretching out beyond the stage. Many shows also offer the option for lawn-style seating where guests bring their own folding chairs and enjoy the outdoors and waterfront park. There are diverse dining options spearheaded by celebrity chef Richard Blais, including full seated menus in certain ticket sections, gourmet boxed meals, food carts, and a street food pavilion.
If you're in town and a show is sold out, or you have limited time to enjoy it, there are places to hear the action without viewing the stage. You can find a bench or picnic table or lay down a blanket in the park and listen to the show without a ticket. I was able to enjoy a Foreigner concert with friends for free from one of those tables in the park. In addition to avoiding the cost and crowds of the concert, other advantages were the ability to hold a conversation without background noise, bring our own snacks and beverages, and have a pet dog along with us.
Balboa Park Summer Entertainment Offerings
The 1,200-acre Balboa Park, the world-famous urban park which is a cultural oasis of iconic museums, gardens, and a zoo, is often touted the "crown jewel" of San Diego. You could spend days wandering through all its museums and other sites at any time, but there are some summer-specific activities you shouldn't miss. At the center of the park is the historic Spreckels Organ Pavilion, featuring and organ with more than 5,000 pipes up to 32 feet long, the largest outdoor organ in the world. From July to September, the annual San Diego International Organ Festival takes place with free Monday evening concerts from well-known and award-winning organists. Additionally, the Twilight in the Park free concert series is offered every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday evenings from June through August.
The park also houses The Old Globe, which expands its year-round Shakespeare offerings with outdoor performances at its Lowell Davies Festival Theatre during an annual summer event. Additionally, as part of the "Summer Nights at the Globe" programming, you can enjoy behind-the-scenes educational talks on select Friday nights, live music pre-shows on some Tuesday nights, and post-show happy hours following select performances. Another institution here, the San Diego Natural History Museum, known simply as "The Nat," offers Nat at Night on summer Friday nights, extending hours until 11:00 p.m. with half-priced admission after 5:00 p.m. On its rooftop, a full bar and food is available, with occasional DJ music and other entertainment.
Given that for much of the year much of the park is closed after dark, spending a summer evening here is one of my favorite seasonal activities, especially with the ease of access with ample parking and two bus lines running through it. I recommend simply strolling the well-lit plazas, pathways, and gardens, and timing your visit to align with the free organ music.
San Diego Zoo and Safari Park
One of the top local attractions year-round is without question the San Diego Zoo, one of the top five zoos in California, according to visitors, and during summer months, there are extra opportunities for visits. This is because the Zoo extends its public hours until 8:00 p.m. from late May to early August and includes special evening programming and events at no additional cost. Each section offers something different and themed for that region, along with live musical acts by the Zoo's in-house band and other performers. Consider adding the free 35-minute Guided Bus Tour to your itinerary to get around the Zoo during warm hours. I found the bus tour to be informative on a couple of visits, and the open-air double decker bus provides added elevation to peek at the animals in enclosures.
About 34 miles north of the main zoo you can visit the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, an old-school city outside San Diego and charming wine paradise with a world-class arts center, but you'll want to keep in mind its schedule changes. Since it's located in an inland area of North San Diego Country that's prone to extreme summer heat, the property alters its summer hours to open and close an hour earlier from mid-June to late August (8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.). One ideal way to explore the park is on the free 25-minute Africa Tram tour, and doing so first thing is best for optimal animal viewing and fewer crowds. On a previous visit to the Safari Park on a sweltering summer day, my friends and I took advantage of this tram tour as a break from walking in the heat. Arriving early to both zoos is a key factor for avoiding heat and possibly even crowds.
San Diego County Fair/Del Mar Fairgrounds
A summer tradition for San Diegans and visitors alike is the annual San Diego County Fair, running from early June through July 5th. As a longstanding community event since 1880, it's been housed at the Del Mar Fairgrounds since 1936, and each year offers a different theme. The fair features carnival rides and games, a variety of agricultural and other exhibits, culinary competitions, and strolling live performers. The event also attracts musical and other acts as part of the Paddock Concert Series and the Toyota Summer Concert Series.
There's a nominal admission cost to the Fair in addition to extra fees for onsite activities and food and beverage offerings — including plenty of deep-fried items and sweet treats. If you're heading to the fair, I recommend utilizing a rideshare service, or arriving via Coaster or Amtrak train with a free tram from the Solana Beach train station. If you're driving, there are paid and free parking options, including offsite lots at the Del Mar Horsepark and a local high school which also offer complimentary shuttle services.
After the fair ends, horse racing season takes over on the site from mid-July through Labor Day weekend, as home to the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, with an opening day party and concert on July 17 (2026). During this period, a variety of festivals, themed happy hours, and special events take place. Ticket prices depend on specific events and track location, and I've enjoyed affordable racetrack outings in the infield area with an optional barbecue on group outings on previous occasions. You can watch the horses speeding past you from the rails, and there are betting stations, restrooms, seating, and food vendors available.
Mission Bay Park
Although considered a beach to many, the 4,235 acre Mission Bay Park is the largest aquatic park in the country, offering a waterfront experience with calmer waters and 27 miles of shoreline, often with fewer crowds than the traditional beaches in San Diego. With multiple attractions, such as SeaWorld San Diego, hotels, and activities, it's a destination in itself for summer days and nights.
There are 15 distinct coves or inlets within Mission Bay, each offering a variety of recreational opportunities including boating, biking, walking, sport courts, playgrounds, and swimming. It's also an ideal spot for enjoying a picnic with easy access to multiple public restrooms. Sunday evenings from June to September, cruise the bay aboard a Mississippi-style sternwheeler boat and enjoy games, live music, and a cash bar. Hop on board at either the Bahia Resort Hotel or the Catamaran Resort Hotel and Spa. There's plenty of eateries within the hotels and other areas, however I frequent Charli's Landing located within the Seaforth Marina in the Quivira Basin section of the bay. It's a local's favorite for casual water view dining known for breakfast options, tacos, freshly caught seafood, and libations.
Here you can find Mission Bay's largest island, the 463-acre Fiesta Island Park; this undeveloped island (with no restrooms) is an open landscape for visitors, particularly those with dogs, as it's the largest leash-free area in San Diego. It was one of my favorite places to take my dog for romping through the waters and running on the sand with her four-legged friends. We would frequently launch our kayak and stand-up paddleboard adventures from here. Often staying past sunset, we would utilize one of the provided fire pits in what is considered one of the best beaches in California for a perfect late-night summer bonfire, according to reviews.