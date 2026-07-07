A Local's Guide To San Diego's Top Summer Attractions (Besides The Beach)

San Diego is home to nearly one and a half million residents and renowned as one of the premiere tourist destinations for travelers. With ideal year-round weather, a trip to America's Finest City during any season yields an abundance of worthy attractions. Of course, a major tourism draw is San Diego's gorgeous beaches along its 70 miles of coastline. During the summer months — typically characterized as Memorial Day to Labor Day — interest in this destination isn't just about the beaches: The entire city and county have a lot to offer visitors.

As a two decades long resident, summer is a challenging season for us to get out and enjoy our city given the inundation from out-of-towners. It can also feel that way to those who want to venture here but are seeking seaside alternatives for their trip. While I do have five spots I always take friends and family to when they visit San Diego, that list can be altered during the high season to avoid hot spots. Additionally, there are some special attractions and activities that are only offered during the summer and are worth considering when planning a trip here. There are certainly more than just the five I've chosen to share, but these offer a well-rounded agenda for a summer vacation in San Diego.