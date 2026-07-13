10 Regions In Italy To Live Comfortably And Stretch Your Social Security

Italy has long been a land of contrasts. Exclusive islands offering a lap-of-luxury experience brush shoulders with tips for extremely tight budget excursions. The country is divided into 20 regions, each with its own unique characteristics. Still, some generalizations can be made. The north is mountainous and rugged, the south is sunbaked, and the center is temperate, picturesque, and welcoming. Opting to spend your twilight years in such places is a question of taste and finances.

Average household expenditures in the U.S. run close to $80,000 per annum, with even a single person needing around $3,000 per month. Contrast that with Italy, where the average drops down to less than $1,800. Meanwhile, in 2019, across eight of the nation's most southerly regions, including Sicily, Sardinia, and Puglia, a flat tax rate for retirees of just 7% on foreign income (such as a pension or Social Security) was introduced, provided the chosen town within those regions has fewer than 20,000 residents. Of course, not all areas offer the same level of savings. The south offers the best bargains, but the northern regions have the upper hand when it comes to infrastructure and accessibility. We opted to take things in a sequential order: Sicily, Sardinia, Puglia, and Basilicata are in the south; Abruzzo, Le Marche, Tuscany, and Umbria are in the center, while Liguria lies in the north.

In each section, we have provided an overview of the average cost of living based on a single person before throwing rent into the mix, which is, on average, about half of what you'd pay in the United States. Such data was extracted from several sources, most notably International Living's Global Retirement Index, and several feet-on-the-ground immigrant sites. But the personal touch has also been thrown in for good measure. We've traveled the length and breadth of the Italian peninsula and can verify the comfort of these regions.