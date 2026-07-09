10 Tips For Dallas Locals For Surviving The Texas Heat

Everything is bigger in Texas — especially the heat, as travelers to the Dallas metro area for the 2026 FIFA World Cup quickly learned, landing amid a raging heat wave and triple-digit Fahrenheit temperatures. It's important not to underestimate how truly dangerous that heat can be. When you're baking under temps in the upper end of the mercury, something as simple as a jog can feel okay while you're doing it, but still land you in the hospital if you aren't careful.

In this part of the United States, temperatures can run north of 93 degrees Fahrenheit (34 degrees Celsius) starting in June, often running into the triple-digit range. "Dallas is a concrete island. It just compounds the heat problem," warned one local via Reddit. Even if you wake up to moderate temperatures, the midday heat can elevate fast, potentially leading to heat stroke, heat exhaustion, severe sunburn, dehydration, or even sun poisoning.

But most of these can be avoided if you're careful. As a near-Texas neighbor who has logged hundreds of summertime hours hanging out in the DFW region over the course of my lifetime, I can't overemphasize the importance of preparing for the heat. Just as our Northern neighbors rely on parkas and thermals to protect them from frostbite, Southern folks rely on a handful of tips and tricks to survive the summer heat. Whether you're heading to the area for work, vacation, or just cruising down to check out Texas' new record-breaking roller coaster, bookmark this post to check out when you're packing and throughout your trip.