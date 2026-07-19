Unwritten Rules You Should Know Before Visiting Zion National Park

If you're driving through southern Utah, such as on State Route 59 just south of the small but adventurous city of Hurricane, the gleaming peaks of Zion Canyon look truly otherworldly amid the red rock desert. Its unique setting at the junction of the vast Colorado Plateau, the nearby Rocky Mountains, and the Mojave Desert is matched by its soaring sandstone cliffs and narrow, verdant valley fed by the Virgin River. Nothing can quite prepare you for your first visit — it's an experience that somehow feels intimate and vast at the same time. That sense of wonder has inspired visitors to the canyon since time immemorial and is certainly one of the reasons it continues to be one of the U.S.' most popular national parks.

Zion National Park is beautiful, rugged, and unforgettable. But there are some important things to keep in mind to make your visit both enjoyable and safe, especially when it comes to common pitfalls for first-time visitors or those who aren't accustomed to spending time in the desert. No one wants pitfalls to turn into something much worse, and deaths do occasionally occur in Zion. And while the National Park Service publishes official rules and guidelines, such as prohibiting drones — that's the case in all national parks — or Leave No Trace principles, there are plenty of tried-and-true tips and tricks that will help you get the most out of your experience.

In addition to official National Park Service resources, we've compiled this list based on the author's experiences visiting Zion National Park, expert blogs, local outfitters' advice, and regional tourism sites. From flash floods and arid heat to cliffs and overcrowding, there's plenty to be aware of. Read on for 14 unwritten rules you should know before heading to Zion.