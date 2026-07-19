10 Underrated Destinations To Visit Less Than An Hour Outside New York City

Just about 18 miles from Manhattan via the NY-9A North state highway, it's hard to believe City Island is actually part of New York City. And, while this guide technically focuses on places outside of the city, you'll feel like you're a world away when you visit this neighborhood! This tiny island in the northeastern part of the Bronx resembles a remote New England fishing village far more than an urban neighborhood in America's most populous city. With old-fashioned marinas (no mega-yachts here), seafood shacks, and wooden docks at every turn, visitors feel as if they've stepped into a world far removed from the stereotypical NYC bustle when they come here.

Although this secret New York City island is known among artists and shipbuilders, tourists, and even some lifelong New Yorkers never make the trip. Travelers tend to stay focused on the best free tourist attractions in Manhattan or Brooklyn's trendiest neighborhoods, missing out on this unique waterfront community. The food is a major reason to visit City Island. The only major franchise allowed here is Dunkin' Donuts, and local spots like Sammy's Fish Box and Johnny's Reef have been serving King Crab legs, fried fish, clams, and other fresh-caught Atlantic seafood for decades.

There's also plenty of shopping on City Island. This neighborhood is known for its antiquing, with shops like Early Ruth Antiques and Dan's Parents' House offering a mix of artwork, vintage toys, and general nostalgia. Walking along the waterfront is another great activity at any time of day. The isle's protected wetlands area offers an especially peaceful experience. And, if you're a maritime history buff, the City Island Nautical Museum is sure to be a highlight of your day trip. There is no charge to visit, and people can enjoy memorabilia from the America's Cup race, model ships, documents, photographs, and small wooden fishing boats on display.