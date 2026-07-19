10 Underrated Destinations To Visit Less Than An Hour Outside New York City
New York City is surrounded by quintessential seaside towns, Gilded Age estates, gorgeous parks, and hidden-in-plain-sight neighborhoods that many tourists (and, frankly, plenty of locals) never explore. While the prestigious villages and world-class golf of the Hamptons and the rustic serenity of the Hudson Valley tend to get the most attention, there are also a number of other destinations within about 50 miles of NYC that offer something for just about every kind of person. Whether you're a literature lover, a history buff, or a foodie, you'll love these 10 underrated destinations to visit less than an hour outside of New York City.
Because travel times around New York City can vary dramatically depending on traffic, construction, and the time of day, we organized destinations based on their proximity to Manhattan rather than a fixed drive time, using Google Maps to identify destinations within approximately 50 miles of Manhattan that can be reached within an hour with favorable traffic conditions. We consulted official city and town tourism websites, NYC Tourism, and resources from organizations like the Westport Library. We also turned to Tripadvisor and travel publications like GoNOMAD and The Montclair Girl for additional details.
Fort Lee Historic Park, New Jersey
Every day, approximately 300,000 vehicles cross the George Washington Bridge, yet surprisingly few drivers take the time to discover that one of the region's most important Revolutionary War sites sits about 9 miles outside of Manhattan, off NY-9A North. Fort Lee Historic Park is an often overlooked destination (even by locals!) that combines incredible American history with outstanding views of the iconic Manhattan skyline. It played a key role in the Continental Army's bid to defend the Hudson River in 1776.
Although the fort ultimately fell, the events that took place here and at nearby Fort Washington were a critical part of General George Washington's strategy in the early months of the Revolutionary War. Today, visitors can immerse themselves in the world of a Revolutionary soldier in a reconstructed version of the site's 18th-century military camp, complete with munitions and cannons. The park also hosts educational living history demonstrations for students. At the visitor center, guests can enjoy a variety of exhibits, including examples of 1770s clothing and military armaments like an old-fashioned grenade launcher!
Guests love this destination for both its scenery and its historic value. One Tripadvisor traveler wrote, "The bastions and replica fortifications are outstanding." Others share that, even if you are not a history buff, this is a beautiful place to enjoy a hike or a leisurely walk on the riverfront nature trails. For those who want to spend an entire day on the other side of the Hudson, the nearby town of Fort Lee is known for great Korean food, with Redditors especially recommending Sa Rit Gol and Wooga.
City Island, Bronx, New York
Just about 18 miles from Manhattan via the NY-9A North state highway, it's hard to believe City Island is actually part of New York City. And, while this guide technically focuses on places outside of the city, you'll feel like you're a world away when you visit this neighborhood! This tiny island in the northeastern part of the Bronx resembles a remote New England fishing village far more than an urban neighborhood in America's most populous city. With old-fashioned marinas (no mega-yachts here), seafood shacks, and wooden docks at every turn, visitors feel as if they've stepped into a world far removed from the stereotypical NYC bustle when they come here.
Although this secret New York City island is known among artists and shipbuilders, tourists, and even some lifelong New Yorkers never make the trip. Travelers tend to stay focused on the best free tourist attractions in Manhattan or Brooklyn's trendiest neighborhoods, missing out on this unique waterfront community. The food is a major reason to visit City Island. The only major franchise allowed here is Dunkin' Donuts, and local spots like Sammy's Fish Box and Johnny's Reef have been serving King Crab legs, fried fish, clams, and other fresh-caught Atlantic seafood for decades.
There's also plenty of shopping on City Island. This neighborhood is known for its antiquing, with shops like Early Ruth Antiques and Dan's Parents' House offering a mix of artwork, vintage toys, and general nostalgia. Walking along the waterfront is another great activity at any time of day. The isle's protected wetlands area offers an especially peaceful experience. And, if you're a maritime history buff, the City Island Nautical Museum is sure to be a highlight of your day trip. There is no charge to visit, and people can enjoy memorabilia from the America's Cup race, model ships, documents, photographs, and small wooden fishing boats on display.
Untermyer Gardens, Yonkers, New York
Untermyer Gardens is another excellent day trip destination that is located a tick over 18 miles from Manhattan, just up NY-9A North in Yonkers. The Untermyer Gardens Conservancy takes great pride in maintaining this European-style garden that exists in one of the most unexpected places. Despite its close proximity to NYC, Untermyer Gardens is considered something of a "secret garden," so to speak. Not a lot of New Yorkers, and even fewer tourists, venture here. Those who do, though, are in for a wonderful experience. And, the best part of all? It's completely free to enter!
The property's pièce de résistance is its Walled Garden, an architectural masterpiece influenced by the gardens of Persian shahs. When visitors step into this space, they are immediately transported to an exotic world of reflecting pools, mosaics, terraces, and ornate columns, reminiscent of the grounds at Istanbul's Topkapi Palace. The Walled Garden was the site of society events in founder Samuel Untermyer's day.
In addition to the Walled Garden, people who go to Untermyer Gardens can explore the Temple of Love, the Rock and Stream Garden, and the Vista, which takes its cue from Tivoli's world-famous Villa d'Este. Throughout the year, various events take place here, including school field trips, a concert series, lectures, galas, and guided tours. One annual highlight is the Sunset Soiree fundraising gala. You can't go wrong with a visit to this NYC-area destination. In a Facebook post about the beauty of the gardens during the fall season, one longtime Yonkers resident shared, "This place is magical."
Eagle Rock Reservation, New Jersey
Eagle Rock Reservation is a New Jersey site that offers an amazing view of the Manhattan skyline, and it's only about 21 miles from the city if you take I-280 West. Although it is not far from one of the busiest places on Earth, Eagle Rock tends to have low crowds and offers a generally underrated respite from the rush of NYC. Lookout Point is one of the major sites at this park. On a clear day, visitors who come to this overlook can take in panoramic views of Manhattan's famous skyscrapers, including the Empire State Building. One Tripadvisor visitor remarked, "Great views of NYC from the 'first mountain' in New Jersey."
Overall, Eagle Rock Reservation is fairly wild and undeveloped, with numerous hiking trails of varying lengths, including the eight-mile Bridle Trail and the 1-mile Green Trail. Horseback riding is also available. There are also some intriguing historical connections here. Thomas Edison once conducted top-secret World War I naval experiments in the "Old Casino" building under 24/7 government protection. This historic building now serves as the Highlawn Pavilion restaurant, where diners can enjoy a meal amid gorgeous views.
The most poignant landmark at Eagle Rock, though, is the 9/11 Memorial, which honors the more than 3,000 individuals who perished in the September 11 attacks. The names of every victim who died in-flight, at the World Trade Center, and at the Pentagon are engraved here in a stark reminder of the events that took place that day. Designed with the Manhattan skyline — where the Twin Towers once stood — as its backdrop, this memorial is an immensely powerful place to visit, despite being less well known than the large installation and museum at One World Trade Center.
Sands Point Preserve, Long Island, New York
When people think of Gilded Age mansions, Newport, Rhode Island, is usually the first place that comes to mind. Known as "America's First Resort," this coastal city was once the summer playground of the Vanderbilts and the Astors, among others. Long Island's Gold Coast, however, is much closer to New York City (only about 26 miles on I-495 East) with turn-of-the-century estates that are every bit as beautiful as Newport's. One of this area's most gorgeous destinations is Sands Point Preserve.
Today's visitors can see four mansions here. The most well-known of the quartet is Hempstead House, where Daniel Guggenheim and his family lived between 1917 and his death in 1930 after purchasing the property from the Goulds, a wealthy finance family. Upon Daniel's death, his wife ordered the construction of Mille Fleur, the estate's fourth residence, which is effectively a smaller-scale model of Hempstead House. While Mille Fleur is not listed as available for public entry, Sands Point Preserve guests aged 5 and over are able to enjoy guided tours of Hempstead House.
The first residence built at Sands Point Preserve was the eponymous Castle Gould. It is not available to the public, but can be booked for private events like weddings and charity galas. Visitors aged 12 and over can, however, tour Falaise, a stunning French-inspired chateau where Guggenheim's son, Harry, and his family lived. The grounds are also gorgeous, and many guests enjoy self-guided nature tours throughout the estate. Sands Point Preserve has been featured in multiple films and series, including "Scent of a Woman," "The Gilded Age," and "Boardwalk Empire," as well as serving as the inspiration for F. Scott Fitzgerald's East Egg in "The Great Gatsby."
Rye, New York
Rye is often thought of as little more than one of Westchester County's affluent commuter communities, but there's much more to this coastal enclave than its convenient rail connection to Grand Central Station. Around 28 miles from Manhattan up NY-9A North or I-87 North, Rye is one of New York's wealthiest suburbs with historic charm and picturesque views. Rye Town Park, which has undergone renovations over the decades, originally opened in 1909, with several buildings retaining their original turn-of-the-century appearance.
Today, the park is a popular spot for spending time on the beach and for family photoshoots that look straight out of a Victorian seaside postcard! Just a mile away, visitors will find Playland Park, an Art Deco-era amusement park that still has seven rides from its 1920s heyday. Even if you don't ride anything, visiting this Rye amusement park to soak in the nostalgic atmosphere is a worthwhile way to spend an afternoon. There are plenty of wandering characters and entertainers, including a marching band and Coaster, the park's dragon mascot.
Downtown, visitors will find shopping, dining, and galleries to peruse. Ai Bo Gallery specializes in high-end pieces, including art by icons like Salvador Dali. Meanwhile, the Rye Arts Center has more focus on homegrown artists, though some nationally known names also hold exhibitions here. Reviewers praise this spot, with one person on Google calling it "a treasure in our community." The center also offers public music, art, and theater classes. For a bite to eat, check out Ora, an airy steak and seafood spot that serves incredible Italian dishes.
Kingsland Point Park & Sleepy Hollow Lighthouse, New York
Sleepy Hollow draws thousands of visitors each fall thanks to Washington Irving's legendary tale of the Headless Horseman, but far fewer people make their way to nearby Kingsland Point Park. Located a mere mile from the Sleepy Hollow town center and about 29 miles from Manhattan, Kingsland Point Park was constructed in the midst of the Roaring Twenties. It offers everything you need for a great day away from the city, with scenic walking paths, playgrounds, sports fields for kids, and the historic Sleepy Hollow Lighthouse.
The lighthouse is a major highlight. After walking along the Hudson from the park for about 10 minutes, visitors will arrive at this Victorian-era landmark that guided sailors from 1883 to 1961. A 2024 renovation restored it to its mid-20th-century appearance. Also known as the Tarrytown Lighthouse, visitors are invited to book guided tours of this historic building that housed 12 lighthouse keepers during its active duty. Be aware that there are four stairways inside the lighthouse, which may lead to accessibility issues for those with mobility limitations.
And, if you want to stay overnight in the area, there are plenty of accommodations and dining options in Tarrytown. The Sleepy Hollow Hotel is a chic spot that includes a full spa, as well as an upscale, all-ages restaurant called Hudson Bistro. For those who want to lean into the area's long history, The Bird & Bottle Inn has been hosting visitors for both meals and overnight stays since 1761. One Google reviewer said this historic inn provided "an amazing experience with very cozy vibes." Any traveler who has an interest in haunted history should book Room 293 at the Tarrytown House Estate. This guest room is rumored to be occupied by the ghost of former resident Sybil Harris King.
Glen Cove, New York
Also located about 30 miles from Manhattan via I-495 East or Grand Central Parkway, Glen Cove is one of Long Island's most underrated destinations. Other North Shore communities like Old Westbury and Brookville tend to get more attention from day trippers, but Glen Cove has a more relaxed atmosphere, lower crowd levels, and a downtown area that offers plenty of activities for an afternoon away from the city. The Downtown Cafe is a great lunch or dinner spot, offering an eclectic menu that includes everything from burgers to pasta to margaritas. Also check out THE SHOPPE by Trubee Hill for locally made candles.
Visitors should also stop by the Downtown Village Square, where festivals and other events occur regularly. Settled in 1668, Glen Cove had already seen more than two centuries of American history by the arrival of the Gilded Age. During that era, some of America's wealthiest families, including Standard Oil's Pratts, financier J.P. Morgan, and the Woolworths, chose Glen Cove for their estates. Today, the Pratt property has been reinvented as The Mansion at Glen Cove, an upscale hotel and event venue where guests are immediately transported to the opulent era.
For those who prefer the outdoors, Glen Cove offers plenty of activities for nature enthusiasts, as well. The town has three beaches, each with its own flavor. Pryibil Beach & Fishing Pier has beach volleyball nets, a basketball court, a playground, and kayaks for rent. This is a great spot for active families. Morgan Memorial Park offers lovely views of the Long Island Sound and is a serene spot to relax, have a picnic, or even do a photoshoot.
Westport, Connecticut
Just about 48 miles from Manhattan via I-95 South, people often pass by Westport on their way to better-known Connecticut destinations like Mystic and Stonington. These travelers don't know what they're missing because Westport has it all, from beautiful beaches to delicious restaurants to one of New England's most interesting literary connections, all without the crowds that often flock to more popular Connecticut escapes. The town's biggest draw is Compo Beach, a postcard-worthy spot with views of Long Island Sound. Visitors can enjoy a boardwalk, swimming, time on the sand, a playground, and more.
In addition to seaside strolls, Westport has a cute downtown that is perfect for a day trip from the city. The Westport Library is a cultural anchor here, with over 100 years of history. The library offers amenities like a cafe, a co-working space, and dedicated spaces for kids and teens. Food abounds. The Clubhouse Westport offers a preppy take on dining, almost reminiscent of Ralph Lauren's Wimbledon suite. Meanwhile, Hudson Malone is a speakeasy-inspired space that serves as an outpost of the historic Hudson Malone in NYC proper.
Literature lovers, however, have the best reason to come to Westport. During the summer of 1920, F. Scott and Zelda Fitzgerald lived on Compo Road, and some scholars and filmmakers believe their time in Westport was the inspiration for Scott's legendary novel, "The Great Gatsby." The town appears in other works by both Fitzgeralds, including Scott's "The Beautiful and Damned" and Zelda's "Save Me the Waltz."
Red Bank, New Jersey
Red Bank is one of New Jersey's most fun small towns for a day trip, yet it rarely makes it onto travelers' itineraries. Set inland along the Navesink River, this walkable community is 50 miles on the nose from Manhattan down I-95 South and Garden State Parkway South. Although it has a population under 13,000, Red Bank is home to more than 100 restaurants! While there is truly something for every type of foodie here, standouts are: Birravino, an Italian spot committed to using locally sourced meats and authentic recipes; JBJ Soul Kitchen, an incredible nonprofit that serves meals to all, regardless of ability to pay; and 26 West on the Navesink, an upscale dinner spot with beautiful river views.
In addition to its restaurant scene, Red Bank is home to a wide selection of independent boutiques, coffee shops, and more. For decades, department store Garmany has been outfitting people in designer brands. Book and comic lovers will have a field day at Crazy Story Books and Jay and Silent Bob's Secret Stash. After a day of shopping, Aura Coffee Roasters is a great place to grab a pastry and a latte.
The town's main claim to fame is the Count Basie Center for the Arts. Basie was from Red Bank, and this carefully restored historic theater honors his legacy. The venue first opened its doors as Reade's Carlton Theatre in 1926 and hosts a variety of performances, spanning from comedy to film screenings to concerts. Today, people from near and far love this venue. One fan on Google commented, "What's not to love? Historic, beautiful venue in Red Bank with plenty of amazing dining options nearby (walkable)."