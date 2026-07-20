11 Tips From Park Rangers For Enjoying Yellowstone National Park

Yellowstone National Park is one of the country's perennially popular parks for good reason, with its iconic geysers, mountains, waterfalls, the most campsites of any U.S. national park, and more. Established in 1872, it was not only the country's first national park, but also the first in the world, and it covers nearly 3,500 square miles — more than 2.2 million acres. Suffice it to say, it's a pretty big place, and there's a wide array of experiences to have, places to go, and things to see.

While there are plenty of rules that you should know before visiting Yellowstone, both written and unwritten, park rangers also have plenty of good tips for how to enjoy the park as safely as possible while getting the most out of your trip. Veteran rangers have seen it all, and they're there to give advice and help to preserve the park for you and future generations to enjoy. They also fulfill a wide range of roles within the park, from interpretive rangers to law enforcement, contributing to the park's daily operations. Some have more public interaction than others, but they sure know the ins and outs.

In addition to the author's experience visiting Yellowstone National Park, we've also drawn from videos and resources published by the National Park Service (NPS) in which rangers share information, plus interviews and other content published by current and former rangers. Additional practical information is sourced from news outlets, expert blogs, NPS.gov, and social media and Reddit discussions. Below, peruse 11 great tips from Yellowstone National Park rangers that will help you make the most of your visit.