5 US Airports With The Best Parking (And 5 With The Worst)

Airport parking can make or break the start of any trip. Some U.S. airports are known for their easy-to-understand pricing, convenient shuttles, and smooth parking experience. Others, though, are notorious for confusing layouts, full garages, and expensive daily parking rates. When it's time for your next trip, it's good to know if your local airport is great for parking, a complete nightmare, or somewhere in the middle. That's where this guide comes in.

Here, we'll rank the five U.S. airports with the best parking and five with the worst. If you're flying out of an airport in the second half of this list, you may want to consider alternative transit. Rideshare services like Uber and Lyft, local train and subway systems, and even friends and family can be good options when parking problems at your airport are getting worse instead of improving.

To compile this roundup, we looked at airport parking information on official airport websites, World Travel Guide, and Triply Pro. We also used traveler reviews on Google, Yelp, and Tripadvisor, and social media sites like Reddit and Facebook for firsthand stories from travelers at each of these airport locations.