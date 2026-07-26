5 US Airports With The Best Parking (And 5 With The Worst)
Airport parking can make or break the start of any trip. Some U.S. airports are known for their easy-to-understand pricing, convenient shuttles, and smooth parking experience. Others, though, are notorious for confusing layouts, full garages, and expensive daily parking rates. When it's time for your next trip, it's good to know if your local airport is great for parking, a complete nightmare, or somewhere in the middle. That's where this guide comes in.
Here, we'll rank the five U.S. airports with the best parking and five with the worst. If you're flying out of an airport in the second half of this list, you may want to consider alternative transit. Rideshare services like Uber and Lyft, local train and subway systems, and even friends and family can be good options when parking problems at your airport are getting worse instead of improving.
To compile this roundup, we looked at airport parking information on official airport websites, World Travel Guide, and Triply Pro. We also used traveler reviews on Google, Yelp, and Tripadvisor, and social media sites like Reddit and Facebook for firsthand stories from travelers at each of these airport locations.
Best — Indianapolis International Airport (IND)
While some people believe the modern airport experience has gotten worse, you wouldn't know it from visiting Indianapolis International Airport (IND). In 2026, the airport was voted the nation's best airport by travelers in the Airports Council International poll for the 14th year in a row. The parking situation here is just one of the benefits. Indianapolis also offers amenities that many other airports simply don't think of. One great perk? The free bottled water right before you exit the parking garage!
IND has multiple on-site parking options, including valet parking, an attached garage, and economy lots that have regular shuttles 24-hours a day. There are also Park & Walk spaces and off-site services like FastPark, so there's truly something for every type of traveler. FastPark is a popular option among many Redditors, with one person sharing that one benefit is that "they drop you directly AT YOUR CAR which is parked under a roof in a well-lit area." If you choose IND's Terminal Garage or valet service, you can walk directly into the airport proper via an enclosed walkway.
Cost is another reason Indianapolis International ranks first on this list. Economy parking is just $9 per day, which is one of the least expensive options among major U.S. airports. The Park & Walk lot runs $14 daily, while the main garage is $23 a day, with short-term parking available at $2 per 30-minute interval. IND's most expensive parking option is valet, which runs $32 daily, and is still less pricey than economy parking at New York City's LaGuardia Airport, which can cost as much as $40 a day!
Best — Tampa International Airport (TPA)
When it comes to airport parking, Tampa International Airport (TPA) is known for its safe and efficient system. Travelers have several parking options to choose from, including short-term, long-term, and economy garages. This makes it easy for travelers to choose the appropriate garage for the length of their trip. One of the biggest perks here is TPA's SkyConnect train, which connects the airport's economy parking lot to the terminal, eliminating the need for passengers to wait for shuttles.
The short-term and long-term garages are both connected to the terminal, so people can simply walk from their cars into the airport. The garages are free for the first hour, then cost $4 for a maximum of 80 minutes, and $2 for each consecutive 20-minute interval beyond that. As of August 2026, short-term parking has a maximum daily rate of $32, while the long-term garage is capped at $26 per day, and $22 in economy. While this is an increase of $4 over the previous prices, they're still some of the cheapest among the nation's top airports. Drivers can pre-book spots in all three lots. Those who want to park off-site also have options, including airport hotels with their own shuttles and lots like A-1 parking.
Best — Portland International Airport (PDX)
As one of the most beautiful airports in the United States, it's no wonder Portland International Airport (PDX) was also named one of the nation's most stress-free places to fly. The top-notch customer experience here begins before passengers even get inside the terminal. The parking system at Portland International is efficient and easy. As one Reddit user shared, "I park at the airport up to 14 days a month. I just park in economy red or blue lot. Buses run every 5 minutes. Super simple."
One of the perks of parking at Portland International is the affordability factor, especially compared to many major airports. Economy parking costs $15 a day, with the aforementioned complimentary shuttle service running a maximum of 15 minutes apart overnight. The short-term lot, which is closest to the terminal, runs $30 daily, while long-term parking has a daily rate of $24. All three of these lots have an inexpensive $4 hourly rate for those running airport errands or picking up arrivals. Additionally, onsite valet parking costs $45 per day or $10 an hour.
The bang for your buck is just one reason to choose to park at PDX. The airport includes unique amenities, including free jump starts and flat tire help for drivers who have unexpected car trouble upon their return, as well as vehicle location QR codes posted throughout the parking facilities. These seemingly small things add up to an exceptional traveler experience. For those wishing to park offsite, options like the Park'n'Fly and Jiffy Portland offer their own lots with airport shuttle services.
Best — Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport (MSP)
Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport (MSP) offers a wide range of parking options with few traffic flow issues outside of construction-related situations, making it a great place to leave your vehicle during a trip. It was also voted one of the nation's best airports overall by Travel + Leisure in 2024! Whether you are looking for a budget lot, an attached garage, or an offsite location, MSP has a parking solution that is right for your travel style. As an added perk, travelers can pre-book their onsite parking spots for a cheaper rate.
Daily parking at Terminal 1 costs $32 if you prebook online, and passengers can access the terminal on foot using the enclosed skyway or via a one-minute tram ride. Meanwhile, Terminal 2's Value Parking runs $24 daily online, and travelers can use the complimentary light rail system to get to Terminal 1. The airport also has a Quick Ride Ramp parking option that serves as its economy lot. The daily rate is $20.50 when reserved online, and a no-cost shuttle bus to the terminal is available.
For travelers looking for offsite parking options when they fly out of this famously friendly Midwestern mega-airport, there are plenty of choices. Nearby hotels start at $9.95 per day for airport parking, while brands like Park 'N Go are also available to travelers. One commenter in a Facebook conversation about Minneapolis-Saint Paul International parking had nothing but good things to say about the latter: "Park n Go is who we always use, secured lot and fees are affordable, free shuttles run around the clock."
Best — Kansas City International Airport (MCI)
When Kansas City International Airport (MCI) debuted in 1972, it was revolutionary. The facility's "Drive to Your Gate" design wasn't just a marketing gimmick; passengers had a short walk, with about 75 feet from their cars to their planes. As time passed, this once futuristic concept became outmoded, and a new terminal, with a new parking system, opened in 2023. The airport now features a sleek parking garage attached to the terminal, with helpful features like a green light above open spaces.
In both the covered garage and the nearby, open-air surface lot, travelers will pay $2 for the first 30 minutes, $4 for up to one hour, and an extra $4 hourly for a maximum of four hours (surface lot) or six hours (garage). The maximum daily rate for the surface lot is $20, while the garage is capped at $28 per day. Kansas City's economy lot is incredibly affordable, rivaling Indianapolis with the same low $9 a day rate. Economy drivers can access the terminal via a convenient shuttle service.
One unique thing about Kansas City International is its Fly KC parking rewards program. Frequent travelers can register to earn points that can be redeemed for free parking! For those interested in off-site parking options, Park Air Express provides valet parking from $10 per day, though more expensive rates can be incurred depending upon the options one chooses. One Park Air Express fan on Google raved, "Absolutely love this place! Easy to access from the interstate, quick and friendly customer service, great price."
Worst — Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)
Very few American airports are as infamous as Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). LAX was the globe's 13th busiest airport by passenger volume in 2025, so it's no surprise that simply getting here can be a debacle. Many problems stem from the airport's horseshoe-shaped roads. Approximately 96,000 cars a day come to LAX, and the U-shaped road creates massive amounts of congestion. In a Wall Street Journal report, LAX was called "the worst of both worlds" due to an unfortunate combination: poor public transit compared to places like New York City and too few lanes for effective traffic flow.
The growing popularity of ride share services like Lyft and Uber has also posed a problem. Drivers waiting to pick up their riders use valuable road space, causing further congestion in already crowded areas. Ongoing construction here is another issue that can lead to delays for people trying to park. The cost of parking is yet another pain point. LAX is notoriously expensive, so much so that Allegiant Airlines was even completely priced out of their Los Angeles terminal. Even the airport's economy lot costs $35 per day, while garages and valet service closer to the terminals range from $70 to $75 daily.
Each lot also has hourly parking that costs from $9 to $11 for the first hour, with fractional rates thereafter. People on Reddit also report waiting much longer than advertised for the economy shuttle. If you have to drive yourself to LAX, consider a hotel lot with its own shuttle, such as the Hilton. You can also save time while navigating the nightmare that is LAX by using the airport's FlyAway bus. Or, as one Redditor suggested, avoid Los Angeles International altogether and choose Orange County's John Wayne Airport: "If you want less stress, fly into SNA."
Worst — John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK)
John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) is both a passenger and commercial hub, with a near-constant influx and outflow of travelers and cargo. The sheer number of vehicles trying to go in and out of the airport complex at any given time leads to unavoidable congestion on the freeway, with the average trip from Manhattan to the airport taking 65 minutes. Construction is also an everyday reality around JFK, with road closures, detours, and changing traffic patterns unsurprisingly causing unexpected delays for people trying to park.
Cost is another notable drawback when it comes to parking here. JFK's long-term lot charges $39 per day in advance online or $55 at the gate. The lot at Terminal 5 costs $89 per day, drive-up or around $74 pre-booked, while the Terminal 8 lot runs $74 daily or about $62 online. The Terminal 4 lot is the most expensive, with a rather shocking daily rate of $94 at the gate or around $80 online. Each of the three terminal lots also has hourly drive-up rates, starting between $4 and $6 for up to 30 minutes, and increasing fractionally from there. The reservation-only Federal Circle lot is another option, with rates around $55 per day. One nice feature at John F. Kennedy is the AirTrain, which connects passengers from all parking lots to all terminals and local MTA stations.
Travelers looking to save money may want to consider off-site parking options endorsed by airport officials. SmartPark has its own shuttle service, and sometimes runs specials like a free seventh day of parking. Meanwhile, AirPark JFK is now part of the airport's own long-term parking service. Although it maintains its own website where reservations can be made, guests who choose this option are eligible for points through JFK's official parking reward program. If possible, however, taking the AirTrain via public transit is the simplest way to get to and from New York City's busiest air travel complex.
Worst — Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR)
Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) has developed an incredibly negative reputation among travelers, and it was even named the nation's worst large airport in a 2025 J.D. Power report. A much-cited iSelect study also named EWR the most stressful airport in America, specifically calling it out for frequent flight delays and traffic problems before even arriving at the airport complex. In short, if you have to drive yourself to Newark, the first thing you should do is pack your patience.
Traffic, as we just mentioned, is among the biggest challenges with parking here. One Redditor said they are tired of having "to navigate the absolute gauntlet of aggressive drivers, confusing lanes, and airport police rushing you along," all while dealing with poorly maintained roads. Since Newark serves the single busiest metropolitan area in the United States, it's not surprising that the roads surrounding the terminal are busy and mazelike, but it is undeniably frustrating for travelers. Parking at EWR doesn't come cheaply, either, especially compared to places like IND and MCI.
The economy lot is $30 per day when pre-booked or $35 at the gate. Passengers who park here can take a periodic shuttle that runs 24/7 to the terminal. The short-term parking lot at Terminal A has a $65 daily drive-up rate or about $50 online. Hourly parking up to 30 minutes costs $5.25, with a $10.50-per-30-minute surcharge after that. Similarly, the short-term lot for Terminals B and C has the same online and hourly rates, but its day rate is capped slightly higher at $70. Offsite parking options include Park King Place, which has rates starting at $11.99 daily.
Worst — Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD)
Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD) is almost too busy for the mind to comprehend. In 2025, it was the most bustling airport on the globe, with a plane leaving or landing the equivalent of every 37 seconds! That said, it's easy to grasp why parking at this massive airport complex was never going to be simple. Flight delays, complicated roads leading into and out of the airport, parking rates, and the sheer size of the airport all play into the stressful experience many travelers have here. If you have to drive yourself to O'Hare, part of the parking challenge lies in just figuring out which lot is right for you.
There are three economy lots, ranging from $16 to $30 for a 24-hour period, with hourly rates also available. The Airport Transit System's trains provide complimentary service to all terminals. The main garage, which is adjacent to the terminal, costs $43 daily with lower hourly rates. Interestingly, the posted hourly rate for eight to 24 hours is $79, so paying for the daily rate upfront if you think you might need it is significantly cheaper. Daily parking is also available in an uncovered surface lot for $43 maximum.
While it is possible to reserve onsite parking online, it's not uncommon for O'Hare flyers to book parking at third-party locations near the airport. One Reddit user recommended the airport Hyatt, noting that if you stay there the night before your flight, it "includes 10 days of parking. It's $10/day after that. They have covered parking and regular shuttles to/from the airport." Another Redditor recommended skipping the process altogether, sharing that it costs about the same as a few days of parking charges anywhere to "have a car service pick your family up and help you unload the bags at the curbside check-in."
Worst — Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL)
Although it was ranked the busiest airport in the world in 2025, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport ATL) is generally quite efficient, that is, once you're inside the terminal. Its elaborate Plane Train subway system and well-designed layout make it relatively painless for passengers, despite moving over 8.6 million travelers annually! The biggest frustration here often comes when they're trying to park, well before ever hitting the airport's front doors.
The Atlanta airport's parking situation has become dire enough that local news networks have covered the problem, with some travelers saying they've driven around for multiple hours trying to find a single empty spot. Unsurprisingly, parking offsite, even several miles away, and taking a third-party shuttle, is a common solution here. WallyPark offers surface lot parking from $14.65 daily and covered spaces starting at $16.55 per day. Cheaper member rates are also available for frequent travelers. Rightway Parking has even less expensive rates, beginning at just $6.55 a day. Local rideshare services or having a friend or relative drop you off at the airport are also options in Atlanta, of course.
If you are determined to park on site, there are 11 different lots at various pricing tiers. Be aware, however, that passengers on Facebook report the process to be "inconvenient and overpriced." The economy lots cost a maximum of $20 daily, the regular lots and ATL West Deck are priced at $30 per day, and the domestic flight park and ride service is $15 ($30 for international flights). The ATL Select Deck, meanwhile, has its own daily pricing structure that costs $15 for an uncovered space, $20 for a covered one, and $40 for oversized vehicles. Hourly rates for domestic and international travelers are capped at $50 and $75 for the first 24 hours, and $75 and $100 for subsequent days.