11 Incredible US Parks And Public Lands Where You Can Camp For Free

Whether you're heading out on a weeks-long road trip or you've got a single destination in mind, it pays to be frugal. It's certainly one of the reasons camping is so attractive as a pastime, although costs can still add up quickly. And while it's rare to find designated parks in the U.S. that offer free camping — they typically rely on fees to support their work — fortunately, there are still some gems out there to help save you money.

When we say parks and public lands, we're not talking about the expanses managed by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) or national forests overseen by the U.S. Forest Service. These are well-known areas to look for free, dispersed sites, such as around Utah's "Mighty 5" national parks — no reservation required, but they're often remote and consist of little more than parking spaces. However, if you're up for an adventure, definitely look into them. Resources like FreeCampsites.net, The Dyrt, and Campendium offer searchable maps and reviews by those who have stayed.

For the sake of this list, we're defining "parks" as places managed by federal, state, county, or municipal bodies that have clearly-defined boundaries and an amenity or two, such as pit toilets, fire rings, or picnic tables — sometimes more, sometimes less. All are first-come, first-served, so anticipating that a space may not be open when you get there is part of the process — it's always good to have a plan B. In addition to the author's experience tent camping for months at a time on U.S. road trips, we've consulted reviews published via the above-mentioned resources, plus Tripadvisor, Google, official park websites, municipal and county resources, and more. Below, explore 11 parks of all shapes and sizes, from county parks to recreation areas to sprawling national monuments.