Hands-Down, The 10 Best Chicago Suburbs To Visit, According To Locals

Like any self-respecting big city, Chicago serves up never-ending skyscrapers and world-class museums. Thanks to its renowned restaurant and nightlife scenes, it also serves up heady entertainment into the wee hours of the morning. With all it has going for it, it's no wonder the Windy City is one of the top U.S. destinations to visit in 2026. This popularity comes with a price. Being a top destination and one of the U.S.'s most visited cities means that while you're enjoying its attractions, there'll be crowds that can feel overwhelming. The unwritten rules to follow while in the city may prove helpful while navigating the crowded streets. If that's not enough, a day trip to a town with a slower pace could be just the escape you need to recharge.

Luckily, you don't have to venture too far to find smaller suburbs where life slows down, and natural landscapes await. From the attractions in the North Shore area's lakeside suburbs to small towns with homey festivals, it's easy to find the perfect escape close to the city. Visitors with niche interests may even find a day trip destination, as some suburbs are known for things like antique shopping and car racing. We searched through the best resources and found locally approved suburbs sprinkled with distinct characters that visitors of all persuasions will enjoy. Although these destinations are all within an hour's drive from the city in normal traffic, times can vary; Chicago has the worst traffic in the country, so make sure to check traffic conditions before hitting the road.