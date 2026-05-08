Hands-Down, The 10 Best Chicago Suburbs To Visit, According To Locals
Like any self-respecting big city, Chicago serves up never-ending skyscrapers and world-class museums. Thanks to its renowned restaurant and nightlife scenes, it also serves up heady entertainment into the wee hours of the morning. With all it has going for it, it's no wonder the Windy City is one of the top U.S. destinations to visit in 2026. This popularity comes with a price. Being a top destination and one of the U.S.'s most visited cities means that while you're enjoying its attractions, there'll be crowds that can feel overwhelming. The unwritten rules to follow while in the city may prove helpful while navigating the crowded streets. If that's not enough, a day trip to a town with a slower pace could be just the escape you need to recharge.
Luckily, you don't have to venture too far to find smaller suburbs where life slows down, and natural landscapes await. From the attractions in the North Shore area's lakeside suburbs to small towns with homey festivals, it's easy to find the perfect escape close to the city. Visitors with niche interests may even find a day trip destination, as some suburbs are known for things like antique shopping and car racing. We searched through the best resources and found locally approved suburbs sprinkled with distinct characters that visitors of all persuasions will enjoy. Although these destinations are all within an hour's drive from the city in normal traffic, times can vary; Chicago has the worst traffic in the country, so make sure to check traffic conditions before hitting the road.
Long Grove: For homey festivals and holiday cheer
Thanks to a calendar chock full of local festivals, Long Grove is popular with Chicago locals looking for a fun, small-town escape near the city. With only about 8,300 residents, the suburb is small enough for its festivals and events to feel homey. And at only a 45-minute drive from the Windy City, it's close enough for an easy jaunt. As one former Chicago resident wrote on Quora, "Long Grove is a very pastoral and bucolic setting. ... It's close enough to Chicago for people who want to take advantage of what Chicago has to offer."
Long Grove has a lot of celebrations, so every month is the right time to visit. Go in April for Craft Beer Fest, where creations from local breweries, accompanied by local eats and music, welcome spring. In May, an annual Long Grove Chocolate Fest brings three days of chocolate-infused drinks and eats, along with carnival rides, entertainment, and games.
In summer and fall, fruits take center stage with Strawberry Fest in June and Apple Fest in September. Also in September, locals who've already enjoyed Chicago's famous St. Patrick's Day events will get a second chance to enjoy the culture of the Emerald Isle at the town's Irish Days event. As the year winds down, Long Grove's Vintage Holidays celebration provides the perfect escape for those looking to leave Chicago's crowds for some small-town holiday cheer. The celebration kicks off in November, with twinkling lights coming on around town, and continues with festive happenings like caroling and visits from Santa. The holiday event is a picture-perfect celebration that led Fox News to call Long Grove one of America's best Christmas towns in 2021.
Volo: For antique shopping and a quaking bog
Volo, about an hour outside Chicago, has so much going for it that a day trip wouldn't do it justice. Some locals love heading to the suburb for its amazing antiques scene. Locals recommend Volo Antique Malls, which is one of the best Midwest destinations to shop for antiques. While there are other attractions, a majority of the destination is occupied by 400 sellers and four malls offering antiques, collectibles, vintage video games, and more. Antique hunters are as likely to find restored furniture dating back more than 100 years as they are to score a truck from the 1930s. Other finds, including antique chandeliers, jewelry, and Depression-era glass, show why the mall is so beloved. Also on-site is Volo Museum, which exhibits collector cars and more.
With its extensive grounds, antiquing could easily take a whole day. But nature lovers may want to spare some time for the rare chance to see a quaking bog in Illinois. Volo Bog State Natural Area is the state's only such natural formation, and showcases the massive bodies of floating moss characteristic of the waterbodies. Hikes on scenic trails through the woodlands and marshes are also offered. "If you're outdoorsy at all, you owe it to yourself to go," raved one local on Reddit.
Pingree Grove: For family-friendly orchards and nature walks
When fall comes around and pumpkin spice shows up in coffee shops everywhere, families with kids naturally start thinking of pumpkin patches and apple picking. Those in Chicago don't have to wait for fall to spend the day enjoying the seasonal activities. Starting in summer, Goebbert's Farm in the suburb of Pingree Grove, offers kid-friendly fall attractions about an hour from Chicago. "I have been coming here every year since I was a baby, and my children the same," wrote one local on Google Reviews. "It's one of my favorite yearly traditions. ... A family can easily spend several hours here and still have more to do."
Held from August to October, Goebbert's Farm's Fall Festival is fun for kids of all ages. Younger ones will delight in a pumpkin-eating dinosaur, a pumpkin slide, and fun rides sized just for them. For older kids, a haunted house, a pumpkin cannon, and basketball shootouts will be the most fun. Parents will find nostalgia in traditional fall activities like a corn maze, a pumpkin patch, and an apple orchard (the pumpkin and apples attract an additional fee).
After a day at the farm, Pingree Grove has a decent amount of eateries and The Milk House Ice Cream for dessert. If there's time left after all the fun of the day, the town's many playgrounds and skate parks await kids with more energy to expend. For nature-loving kids, Pingree Grove Forest Preserve is perfect for strolling around the pond and bird watching.
Wilmette: For a breathtaking temple in the North Shore area
Ask Chicagoans to recommend the most scenic drive outside the city, and Sheridan Road, which connects Chicago to the suburbs in the North Shore area, will be among the top recommendations again and again. With lakefront mansions and views of Lake Michigan, the thoroughfare is one of the prettiest to take year-round. After a drive, the payoff is a cluster of towns that make for good day trips. Around half an hour's drive from Chicago, Wilmette is the one for visitors who appreciate beauty and serenity. The town's Baha'i House of Worship is so breathtakingly beautiful that locals regularly go to the town to admire the temple's ornate flourishes, regardless of their faith.
The Baha'i House of Worship partially owes its popularity to its stunning architecture. Reflecting the religion's core belief of unity, the building combines Romanesque, Gothic, Neoclassic, Renaissance, and Islamic Arabesque architectural styles into one gorgeous structure. From the ornate carvings on its 72-foot-wide dome to its many interior alcoves, the building is a sight to behold — especially for those who follow the religion's tenets of unity of humanity and oneness of God. Outside the temple, nine gardens with pools and fountains create a peaceful atmosphere that continues inside, where those looking for quiet reflection will find it easily.
"I strongly recommend that whether you're from Chicago or not, visit here at least once," a Chicago resident wrote on Google Reviews. "It took thirty years to build this beautiful temple. Take your time and take it all in, both inside and out. Ponder the sacred inscriptions above the entrances (outside) and above the alcoves (sanctuary interior nooks). The peace here lifts your soul above the ground-level madness and distractions which drain us all."
Glencoe: For wonderful gardens and a sandy beach
When flowers start blooming in spring and summer, the gorgeous Chicago Botanic Garden is a sight to behold. Nestled in the suburb of Glencoe, it's also a day trip locals like to take. One local put it like this on Reddit: "Chicago Botanical Gardens is also a solid way to spend an afternoon from the city." Located about half an hour from Chicago, in the popular North Shore area, the lakeside village is most popular for its gardens and parks.
As you would expect from one of America's best botanical gardens, colorful blooms abound in the many distinct areas on the property. Head to the Pergola Garden within the Helen and Richard Thomas English Walled Garden for wispy wisterias and other flowers in passionate purples, blues, and silvers. More romance comes courtesy of the Krasberg Rose Garden's collection of 5,000 fragrant rose plants. And the colorful Graham Bulb Garden is designed so that new flowers emerge between spring and fall. When you've had your fill of flowers, head to one of the botanical garden's two bonsai collections for specimens from the miniature art.
Other highlights include the Japanese Garden, the Aquatic Garden, and the Waterfall Garden. With 385 acres, it's impossible to see all the plants in one visit, so a second may be necessary. Those who plan on spending only the morning will find many options for a meal around town. After lunch, Glencoe Beach is a good place to cool down if your visit happens to be in summer. Apart from swimming, the beach offers kayak and paddleboard rentals for those wanting to get out on the water.
Geneva: For forested hikes and riverside strolls
With Victorian buildings lining its streets and a charming Old Dutch windmill, it's easy to see why the suburb of Geneva inspired locals to leave day trip recommendations like this on Reddit: "Absolutely go to Geneva! Cutest town ever! Lots of shops and restaurants!" While the town certainly makes a picturesque escape from Chicago's skyscrapers, it's the outdoorsy charms in its Fabyan Forest Preserve that made the biggest impression on locals, who recommended the preserve again and again.
Geneva's location, just under an hour from Chicago, makes it easy for visitors looking for the peace of nature to find it in the town's woodlands and serene gardens. In Fabyan Forest Preserve, tree-lined trails offer hikes under the watchful eyes of towering trees. Some paths snake along the scenic Fox River, which runs through the preserve, offering calming water views and fishing for those so inclined. Inside the preserve, a serene Japanese Garden opens up to the public a few times per week, while the historic Fabyan Windmill opens from June to September. After getting your fill of nature, stroll through Third Street for food and art gallery browsing.
St. Charles: For craft beer and river views
On the banks of the Fox River sits the picturesque suburb of St. Charles, often regarded as Geneva's sister city. Like Geneva, St. Charles is under an hour from Chicago and a charming place for leisurely strolls by the soothing river or on streets lined with gorgeous homes. After a stroll, head into town for a brewery scene that's quickly earning the town a reputation among craft beer enthusiasts. The town's breweries were a highlight for one local on Reddit. "Since they mentioned breweries, nearby (St. Charles) has 6, Geneva has 2-3, and Batavia has 2-3," they wrote. "You could easily not have time to hit them all."
Lovers of artisanal beers will find everything from bold stouts to fruity sours awaiting them in the town. Head to Riverlands Brewery on Dean Street for creative beers brewed locally in St. Charles. The menu ranges from ales with notes of maple syrup to hard seltzers with fruity notes. To taste a World Beer Cup award winner, head to Brother Chimp Brewing on North 4th Street. Order the Ludwig, a smooth Vienna-style lager that won gold in the 2024 competition. Long-time craft beer connoisseurs looking for something brand new will want to stop in at Global Brew on Prairie Street. The eclectic menu includes international beers from around the world.
Those staying in town for the evening will enjoy Pollyanna Brewing and Distilling, where the establishment's award-winning beers are served with a view of the river and live music, some evenings. Fruity sour ales like the Watermelon Sea Salt Allure and Blackberry Allure keep things interesting.
Joliet: For motorsports
Chicago is a sports lover's dream, from its professional sports teams in the city to its car racing hub in the suburbs. Just under an hour from Chicago, the town of Joliet offers fun car racing in three venues: Chicagoland Speedway, Autobahn Country Club, and Route 66 Raceway.
Chicagoland Speedway offers a great experience for NASCAR fans with the NASCAR Racing Experiences, which puts regular car racing fans in the middle of the action. The ride-along experience sees fans riding with a professional racing instructor who goes around the track at mind-boggling speeds. A second experience allows participants to grab the reins of a sports car and head out on the tracks alone. Autobahn Country Club offers similar packages. And, while racing cars might seem like more of an adult experience, one local recommended the Dirt Oval at Route 66 as fun for the whole family on Google Reviews, writing: "Food is quite tasty, drinks are reasonable, staff is helpful and the action on the track never fails to disappoint. They keep it entertaining in between races sometimes with things like giant beach balls, music, announcements, etc."
Woodstock: For artsy escapes
Just around an hour from Chicago sits Woodstock, an artsy suburb famous for being the filming location of the movie "Groundhog Day." The northwest suburb has long inspired creative works and artists. Today, it continues this heritage with a thriving arts scene. Fans of the movie will want to visit for walking tours focused on more than a dozen sites from the movie. Those looking to soak up creativity or live entertainment will also discover much to enjoy. Long before you enter any of the town's establishments, the town's square welcomes you with walls covered in colorful murals.
From the square, visitors can head to Lorrette's Dragonfly Studio & Gallery for an eclectic collection of local art or to Artisans on Main, Clayworkers Guild of Illinois, for pottery, glasswork, and other artistic creations. In October, the town celebrates all things art with pieces from 75 artists, painting sessions, and a kids' area. The celebration, called Woodstock Art Fair on The Square, also has food and drinks for those who want to stay the whole day. Visitors who want to see a live show will want to end their day trip at the historic Opera House, where the calendar includes concerts, stand-up comedy, and more. "It's a super cute town," praised one person on Reddit.
Oak Park: For rare architecture
With only around 400 original Frank Lloyd Wright buildings left in existence, it's not easy to find one of the artistic designs — unless you happen to be visiting the suburb of Oak Park, about a half hour from Chicago. Locals love Oak Park because the world of the iconic architect's distinct buildings opens up for exploration with just a simple train ride (or a short drive). "If you're into architecture, the Oak Park Frank Lloyd Wright tour is a must-see, " said one local on Reddit. "Nowhere else in the world are there so many FLW homes within a few blocks of each other."
Visitors can download a map of all the homes in the town from GPS My City and embark on their own self-guided adventure. Once a year, owners of eight of the homes open them up for tours through the Frank Lloyd Wright Trust, but those sell out easily. Year-round, the foundation offers other tours into individual buildings like the Frederick C. Robie House, iconic for its expansive living space lined with decorative leaded glass windows that allow light to flood in from every angle. Frank Lloyd Wright's own house and the studio where he came up with his iconic style can also be toured.
Methodology
We scoured through local Chicago threads on Reddit, where locals were recommending the best day trips to take from the city, and also pulled reviews of destinations from sites like Google Reviews and Quora. We also searched through threads focusing exclusively on Chicago's suburbs to find the best one to visit. In addition, the tourism or town websites of each destination were consulted for additional information.