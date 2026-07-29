9 Things You Didn't Realize Could Get You Banned From A Passenger Train

While there are likely quite a few surprising things you didn't realize could get you banned from an airline or a train, using a stray curse word is definitely near the top of the list (literally, in this case!) As one Reddit poster shared, they were denied boarding an Amtrak train after muttering a single profanity under their breath during a frustrating interaction in which a crew member asked to see their ticket type after apparently being unwilling to assist with luggage. Per the tale, there were even "other passengers who heard it and could confirm it was something I said to MYSELF." The story sparked heated debate in the comment section.

In the official Amtrak Code of Conduct manual, "obscene language" is, in fact, grounds for removing a passenger. However, the manual also indicates that extreme action should only be taken in extenuating cases, which this particular incident seemingly was not. On Reddit, one user noted that the language used in the situation at hand did not appear to fit the "legal definition" of the word "obscene." It is, of course, worth noting that obscenity can be subjective, and what qualifies as obscene language for one person might differ for another.

Others, however, did not think the denial of boarding was beyond the pale. One Redditor was reticent to believe "that OP was 'cursing at themselves' when it was in reaction to a question (seeing the ticket is a very fair request) of the employee." Another poster was sympathetic, writing, "Seems like it was just a bad conductor. Unfortunately if the conductor doesn't let you board, there's nothing you can really do in the moment." While isolated profanity won't automatically get one banned from a train ride, this is a great reminder that staff members do have the right to remove or refuse service to passengers whose language is considered abusive or disruptive.