The 10 Best Crates To Keep Your Pets Comfortable On Planes

Traveling with pets can be simultaneously stressful and rewarding. While it's great fun to see the world with the furriest members of your family, it can also be worrisome for those who are afraid of making mistakes while traveling with cats and dogs. One critical thing is to make sure you have the right carrier or crate to keep your furry friend comfortable. Because all pets (and all pet parents!) are different, we've rounded up the best in various categories.

A carrier that keeps an anxious cat comfortable, for instance, is far different than something heavy-duty to keep a large dog safe. Meanwhile, a budget-minded option for infrequent trips and a carrier that simultaneously serves as a status symbol also fall at different ends of the consumer spectrum. We've got all of these styles and more covered, as well as game-changing travel tips, tricks, and hacks to make your next trip a great one.

To compile the list, we used the official website listings for each product combined with reviews on third-party sites like Amazon, Chewy, and Petco. We also used professional reviews from high-authority publications like Rover.com, Cats.com, CN Traveler, Dogster, and The Points Guy. All prices were accurate at the time of publication, but don't forget to check for discounts before you buy!