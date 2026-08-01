The 10 Best Crates To Keep Your Pets Comfortable On Planes
Traveling with pets can be simultaneously stressful and rewarding. While it's great fun to see the world with the furriest members of your family, it can also be worrisome for those who are afraid of making mistakes while traveling with cats and dogs. One critical thing is to make sure you have the right carrier or crate to keep your furry friend comfortable. Because all pets (and all pet parents!) are different, we've rounded up the best in various categories.
A carrier that keeps an anxious cat comfortable, for instance, is far different than something heavy-duty to keep a large dog safe. Meanwhile, a budget-minded option for infrequent trips and a carrier that simultaneously serves as a status symbol also fall at different ends of the consumer spectrum. We've got all of these styles and more covered, as well as game-changing travel tips, tricks, and hacks to make your next trip a great one.
To compile the list, we used the official website listings for each product combined with reviews on third-party sites like Amazon, Chewy, and Petco. We also used professional reviews from high-authority publications like Rover.com, Cats.com, CN Traveler, Dogster, and The Points Guy. All prices were accurate at the time of publication, but don't forget to check for discounts before you buy!
Sleepypod Air (Best in-cabin option)
Finding an airline-approved pet carrier that offers enough space for animals to move around, especially during longer flights, can be a challenge. Many carriers meet airline size requirements but leave pets cramped. The Sleepypod Air, however, has expandable sections. Approved for pets that weigh up to 17 pounds, the Sleepypod Air expands from 16" long x 10.5" wide x 8" tall to 22" long x 10.5" wide x 10.5" high.
It's easy to fit underneath a plane seat because of its smart construction. The bottom sides of this in-cabin carrier bend, so it doesn't have a rigid edge. The materials used to craft the Sleepypod Air also receive high marks. The exterior is made from the same type of fabric used to manufacture suitcases, so it won't easily tear. The interior is designed with real-life in mind. Wirecutter staffer Gabriella Gershenson said she was amazed at how simple it was to clean the Sleepypod Air after her cat "puked and pooped in it at least three times."
Buyers also love Sleepypod Air, with one Amazon reviewer writing, "I can't say enough good things about this carrier. I just returned from a 17 hour airline adventure with my 5 month old kitten, and all I can say is this was so worth the price splurge!" They also raved about the surprisingly large amount of storage this carrier offers. For added peace of mind, this carrier is four-star crash-tested by the Center for Pet Safety. The Sleepypod Air generally runs around $200. Amazon offers it in black for $199.99, while the official website sells it for $214.99 in various colors.
Sherpa Original Deluxe (Best under $100)
Airline-approved pet carriers don't have to cost hundreds of dollars. The Sherpa Original Deluxe is priced at $69.99 on the official website for all three sizes: small (15″ long x 10″ wide x 8.5″ high for pets up to 8 pounds); medium (17″ long x 11″ wide x 10.5″ high for pets up to 16 pounds); and large (19″ long x 11.75″ wide x 11.5″ high for pets up to 22 pounds). Petco's full price is slightly higher at $73.99.
Designed for in-cabin travel, the Sherpa Original Deluxe has a proprietary spring-wire compression frame that makes it easy to slide beneath the seat in front of you. This travel pet carrier also offers a surprising number of features for its price point, including a luggage strap that fits over suitcase handles for easy transport and a machine-washable, faux sheepskin lining to keep pets comfortable. Reviewers have great things to say about the Sherpa Original Deluxe. On Chewy, one buyer wrote, "The fabric is high quality. It's easy to wipe down and clean from the outside ... it has a great structure from top to bottom."
Another benefit is Sherpa's Guaranteed On-Board® program, which helps travelers verify that their carrier meets airline requirements before departure and offers fare refunds if a participant is denied boarding. It is, however, worth noting that Guaranteed On-Board® does not apply to the large carrier, though that style may still be allowed on specific carriers depending on their policies.
Petsfit Expandable Carrier (Best for anxious pets)
Even human travelers sometimes get so nervous that they need expert tips to feel safe in the air, so, understandably, dogs and cats can also experience anxiety when faced with crowded airports, unfamiliar scents and sounds, and hours inside a plane cabin. The Petsfit Expandable Carrier was designed with these issues in mind, giving pets space to stretch out and relax in two pop-out sections, similar to a camping tent, while still adhering to TSA guidelines and most airlines' regulations. This carrier is crafted from scratch- and bite-resistant fabric with a wipe-clean PVC interior and a washable mat.
The Petsfit Expandable Carrier was developed using scientific research into animal behavior, specifically focusing on how extra space can make confined animals feel less stressed. Three sizes are available with the following dimensions: small (16" long x 10" wide x 9" high with two 7" pop-out expansions); medium (17" long x 11" wide x 11" high with two 8.5" pop-out expansions); large (19" long x 12" wide x 12" high with two 10" pop-out expansions). Note that, as with many in-cabin carriers, the large size may not meet all airlines' size requirements. It costs between $50 and $60 on the official site, Chewy, and Walmart.
Customers give this carrier exceptional feedback. One Chewy reviewer said, "You must buy if you fly! After airborne you discreetly expand the sides for a happy experience." If you're a pet owner dealing with an anxiety-ridden dog or cat, the Petsfit Expandable Carrier is a good option that offers a rather rare combination of value pricing coupled with a design backed by veterinary science.
Away Pet Carrier (Best premium option)
Away is one of the best, most popular luggage brands on the market, so it's no surprise the company has extended its offering to include pet carriers in addition to its sleek suitcases. With a trio of contemporary color options and a stylish exterior, the Away Pet Carrier embodies the same modern aesthetic that the brand's other items are known for. At $228 on the official website, this in-cabin pet carrier is a bit of a spluge, but frequent travelers tend to find that it's worth every penny. Dogster's reviewer found it to be "a great value for the money," calling the Away carrier "a top-of-the-line product" that is designed with both pet comfort and functionality in mind.
This carrier is much more than just pretty. It has been granted a five-star crash-test certification from the Center for Pet Safety. Additionally, it has an array of useful features, including a collar clip to keep pets secure, waterproof machine-washable bedding, and multiple storage pockets. The Away Pet Carrier does not expand and is only intended for pets with a maximum weight of 18 pounds. Its dimensions are 18.7" long x 10.8" wide x 10.75" high.
The Away Pet Carrier combines durable materials and a stylish look with genuinely worthwhile pet safety features. This makes it an excellent option for pet parents who want the total package and aren't on a shoestring budget. It's also a great choice if you happen to own coordinating Away luggage for yourself! American Travel Blogger raved about the carrier, writing, "If I could give this bag 11/10 I would."
Mr. Peanut's Gold Series Expandable Carrier (Best overall expandable carrier)
Expandable pet carriers have become increasingly popular, and while we've already looked at a couple of options in this guide, Mr. Peanut's Gold Series Expandable Carrier takes the cake as the best overall expandable style for pet parents on the go. It offers an excellent balance of pet comfort, durability, convenience, and style, making it the best overall expandable carrier for today's travelers. This carrier offers several great features, including its signature expandable side pocket, which gives animals ample space to spread out.
Other popular features include an easy-to-clean nylon exterior, waterproof lining with machine-washable faux sheepskin padding, and five ventilation panels with a privacy cover, if needed. Mr. Peanut's Gold Series Expandable Carrier comes in one size: 18.5" long x 11.75" wide x 8.5" high, expanding to 11.5" high. Three colors are available on the official website for $149. Alpha Paw has the same options available for $129.
This travel carrier is an all-around winner for most pet parents who buy it. One reviewer on the Mr. Peanut's site shared, "Fantastic pet carriers!!! Quality is great and my frenchies love them." Another Mr. Peanut's reviewer said that "this carrier checks all the boxes ... super spacious for my kitty to move around in." This expandable style meets most airlines' size requirements for in-cabin travel, but, as always, make sure to check with your specific carrier before flying. Another great perk of choosing the Mr. Peanut's brand is that the company regularly donates products to animals in need via Pay a Shelter Pet Forward.
Katziela Rolling Rover (Best wheeled option)
For some travelers, the idea of lugging a pet carrier through a busy airport can be overwhelming. Enter the Katziela Rolling Rover. This carrier was specifically designed with smooth transport in mind. Its hallmark is a set of four removable wheels that easily slide off, allowing the carrier to still slide under most airplane seats. One Facebook user praised this carrier, sharing that they love it on United flights. They said it has made their life much simpler while traveling with pets, and noted how easy it is to use the wheels: "I just pop the wheels off and tuck the carrier under the seat. When we land, I snap the wheels back on and roll right through the airport."
In addition to rolling, the Katziela Rolling Rover also expands on both sides. Its total dimensions are 18" long x 11" wide x 11" high with two 9" pop-out compartments for added pet comfort. Additional features include an integrated leash to keep pets secure, fleece bedding, a wipe-clean exterior, and a telescopic handle that folds down for convenience. This carrier is available in multiple color combinations and is priced at $149.99 on the official website. Walmart and Chewy both sell this product for $124.99.
The Katziela Rolling Rover is appropriate for a wide range of pets, including small dogs, cats, rabbits, and ferrets. Remember, though, that it is always important to check with your airline before traveling with any animal, as some have breed or species restrictions. With this carrier in particular, it's also crucial to check your airline's size restrictions, as some flyers on Facebook have reported problems fitting the Rolling Rover under the seats on Delta's international flights even when the wheels are off.
Petmate Sky Kennel (Best for the cargo hold)
Many pet owners wonder if it's really safe to put their cat or dog in the cargo hold while flying. While there are instances in which animals become injured or ill while traveling in the cargo area, it is rare. Between 2015 and 2020, the U.S. Department of Transportation transported over 2.7 million animals with only 197 incidents. Choosing the right crate is one of the best ways to give yourself peace of mind if your pet has to fly in the cargo hold, and the Petmate Sky Kennel is an exceptional option.
This kennel has ventilation on all sides and is crafted from durable 90% recycled plastic with rust-resistant connectors. It meets most airlines' cargo specifications, and comes in six sizes: Extra small (21" long x 16" wide x 15" high); small (28" long x 20.5" wide x 21.5" high); medium (31" long x 22.5" wide x 24" high); large (36" long x 25" wide x 27" high); extra large (40" long x 27" wide x 30" high); and giant (48" long x 32" wide x 35" high). The extra small model is appropriate for animals up to 15 pounds, while the giant option is suitable for pets in the 90-125 pound range.
The smallest crate is priced at $74.99 on the official site, and the largest size running $449.99. Pet owners should be aware that the brand takes safety seriously, with every Petmate Sky Kennel designed to meet the International Air Transport Association's (IATA) Live Animals Regulations. That makes this crate a great choice for over-the-road transportation like a cross-country move, as well. Reviewed.com summed up the level of confidence consumers should have in this product, writing that Petmate ensures all pets are "comfortable, drawing on 60 years of experience designing safer travel kennels."
Louis Vuitton Pet Carrier (Best ultra-premium option)
For some travelers, nothing but the most exclusive will do for their beloved pets. If money is no object, no carrier makes a visual impact quite like the Louis Vuitton Pet Carrier. Priced at $3,750, it is crafted from the French fashion house's iconic Monogram canvas with genuine leather trim. The Louis pet tote comes in one size: 17.3" long x 12.6" wide x 9.1" high. It is appropriate for most cats and small dogs, such as Maltese, Toy Poodle, and Yorkie mixes.
In addition to its undeniably luxe aesthetic, this Louis Vuitton carrier offers features designed to make traveling with pets easier. It has an optional shoulder strap for easy transport, a washable plush mat, a magnetic privacy flap, and an interior leash to keep pets from running out when the carrier is open. And, while this carrier will fit under most plane seats without issue, there's another option for some destinations if you don't want to sit your Louis on the ground. Pet-friendly plane charter service RetrievAir lets passengers buy seats next to them for their furry companions for the ultimate luxury travel experience.
It is also worth pointing out that some buyers have mentioned that this particular pet carrier is a bit larger than some of its competitors. One person on Reddit wrote, "Considering just using the Away carrier for the under seat in front of me. The LV carrier is tall." Yet, for pet parents who have a passion for high fashion, there's no better option than a pet carrier from one of the world's most prestigious and historic luggage brands.
Gunner G1 Kennel (Best for large dogs)
Traveling with a large dog comes with challenges that people who own smaller animals rarely, if ever, consider. Dogs who are too big to fly in the cabin with their owners are relegated to the cargo hold, where the durability and size of their crates become critical. While the aforementioned Petmate Sky Kennel is an excellent choice for dogs of all sizes, the Gunner G1 Kennel has earned a reputation as one of the toughest dog crates on the market, making it ideal for dogs whose size or level of rambunctiousness may be too much for a lesser carrier.
Unlike most hard-sided plastic pet carriers, the Gunner G1 is known for its rugged double-walled construction that is specifically engineered to withstand serious impact. It also has multiple bells and whistles, including a temperature regulation system that is ideal for keeping large dogs comfortable in unpredictable cargo hold temperatures. Add-on items like Gunner's exclusive "Long Haul" bed (designed specifically for long flights or road trips) and a special kit to prevent chewing are also available so your crate can be customized to your dog's needs.
Although the Gunner G1 Kennel is particularly good for big dogs, there are four sizes available for all breeds: small (24.5" long x 18.62" wide x 19" high); medium (29.5" long x 20.5" wide x 23.5" high); intermediate (34" long x 23" wide x 28.5" high); and large (40.25" long x 28" wide x 33.25" high). On both Chewy and the official site, prices start at $550 for the smallest model and go up to $990 for the largest. Special colors are priced slightly higher. Despite its high price point, people love the Gunner G1, with one Chewy reviewer writing, "This is the ultimate travel kennel. It's insanely durable, sleek, and definitely well worth the money."
Cleverpup Ultimate Dog Travel Bundle + Transit Tote Pup Carrier (Best backpack option)
While many people name the Patagonia Black Hole as the top travel backpack, pet owners often have different priorities. Traveling with a dog or cat means packing far more than just your pet. You'll need water, treats, bowls, waste bags, and other necessities. Keeping everything organized in a traditional carrier can be tough, even if it has integrated storage. That's where the Cleverpup Ultimate Dog Travel Bundle absolutely shines.
Priced at $154 on the website and $150 on Amazon, this set includes a pet carrier backpack, two food containers, an insulated bag, a collapsible silicone scoop, two matching silicone food and water bowls, and a mat to keep things neat. Quality is of paramount importance at Cleverpup HQ, and all of these items adhere to FDA rules for food safety. The backpack itself offers a variety of great features for pet parents. It has interior and exterior zipper pockets, including one pouch specifically for your phone and keys, waterproof pockets for chew toys and other things that might get wet, a leash clip, and much more.
Pair it with the Cleverpup Transit Tote Pup Carrier, which comes in small (16′′ long x 8′′ wide x 11′′ high) and medium (19′′ long x 9′′ wide x 12′′ high) sizes. These softshell carriers are priced at $120 and $130 on the official site. The smaller model is rated for dogs up to 8 pounds, while the mid-sized one can handle pups that weigh up to 20 pounds. One Cleverpup reviewer who loves the product gushed, "I love this doggy carrier. Excellent quality & so many compartments! And it's machine washable? Incredible!"