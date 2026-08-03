Canada's Wildly Underrated National Park Is A Beauty With Ethereal Canyon Views, Mountains, And Wildlife
Canada is celebrated for its breathtaking natural beauty, offering visitors an incredible variety of landscapes that stretch from one coast to the other. Across this vast and captivating country, dozens of spectacular national parks showcase everything from rugged mountains to pristine forests and dramatic coastlines. With so many remarkable destinations to choose from, deciding which one to visit can be almost as challenging as trying to cover a significant stretch of the country during your limited PTO days. While iconic parks like Banff and Jasper often steal the spotlight, one wildly underrated park deserves far more attention. Nestled in the Northwest Territories, Nahanni National Park Reserve is a stunning destination with ethereal canyon views, towering peaks, and abundant wildlife, making it one of Canada's most underrated national parks.
In 1978, Nahanni National Park Reserve was named Canada's first UNESCO World Heritage Site. Covering more than 11,500 square miles across the Taiga Cordillera, Taiga Plains, and Boreal Cordillera ecozones, Nahanni's landscape is defined by steep canyon walls, powerful waterfalls, rushing rivers, rugged mountain ranges, and diverse wildlife. Its combination of dramatic terrain and limited visitor numbers offers a quieter alternative to Canada's more heavily visited national parks, while the joint management between the Canadian government and First Nations ensures that the cultural and environmental significance of the park is protected.
Situated around the South Nahanni River in the Dehcho First Nations territory, getting to Nahanni requires some serious planning. The park has zero road access and is primarily accessible by a licensed charter floatplane, with flights departing from Yellowknife and Fort Simpson. Once inside the park, outdoor enthusiasts can explore by canoe or kayak, hike remote backcountry trails, or camp in the wilderness. Before heading into the park, visitors must register any overnight trips with the park officials and pay a fee for backcountry excursions.
Explore the ethereal canyon views and diverse wildlife in Nahanni
One look at photos of Nahanni, and it's easy to see why it's often described as otherworldly. Its dramatic landscapes and untouched wilderness create a sense of isolation that's both striking and mesmerizing. As one of Canada's least-visited national parks, Nahanni offers a rare opportunity to experience nature without the crowds. The park features an impressive canyon system made up of four towering canyons: First, Second, Third, and Fourth.
Although their names may be simple, their sheer magnitude and dramatic beauty are anything but. Thanks to the powerful waters from Virginia Falls (Náįlįcho) — which created the Fourth Canyon — that carved through the landscapes over the years, the canyon walls made of limestone and sandstone create ethereal views one would imagine to see on a postcard. The Gate, located at Third Canyon, boasts a hairpin turn in the river, and as you make your way through a tight gap, you'll be met face-to-face with an impressive limestone wall standing over 1,500 feet high. The nine-mile long Second Canyon flows into Deadman Valley before reaching the First Canyon, where the highest towering canyon in the park can be found.
Don't forget your camera. Nahanni National Park is a haven for wildlife lovers. With over 40 different mammals, and 180 species of birds, visitors may have the opportunity to catch a glimpse of grizzly and black bears, Dall sheep, golden eagles, trumpeter swans, and even wolves. But because of the harsh winter environment in Nahanni, most species will hibernate during the colder months, or migrate to warmer climates. So, for the best time of year to increase your chances of catching a glimpse of wildlife, heading to Nahanni in the summer is recommended.
Outdoor adventures await in Nahanni National Park's mountainous landscapes
With its vast open landscapes and one of Canada's 10 deepest lakes – Great Slave Lake — the Northwest Territories is a paradise for nature lovers drawn to the beauty of remote wilderness. For those seeking even more adventure, Nahanni National Park Reserve offers countless opportunities to explore the outdoors. Thanks to the rugged Mackenzie Mountain Range that sprawls across Nahanni's landscape, mountaineers from across the globe are attracted to the challenge of conquering its many jagged peaks that were formed from the previous ice age. Experts and adrenaline junkies can attempt to tackle the extreme Cirque of the Unclimbables in the Ragged Range, which features a series of jagged peaks: the Lotus Flower Tower, Huey Spire, Bustle Tower, and Terrace Tower.
Paddle through exhilarating whitewater rapids or drift along peaceful rivers by kayak or canoe, immersing yourself in the solitude and breathtaking scenery of the Northwest Territories' expansive backcountry. Kayaking through First Canyon, you'll come across the Paddle Cabin, where many adventurers have signed paddles telling the tale of their epic river excursion. Visitors can also take part in a guided barefoot expedition to discover the Rabbitkettle Hot Springs. Although soaking in the springs is not allowed, those seeking to do so, can make the seven to ten day journey from Virginia Falls to Kraus Hot Springs where soaking is permitted.
Before catching a flight into the remote backcountry of Nahanni, travelers can spend time exploring Yellowknife — the capital of the Northwest Territories and widely recognized as one of Canada's best places to see the northern lights. The city is also home to an off-beat neighborhood filled with log cabins, food, and underrated charm that's worth checking out. For even more pristine nature, check out Wood Buffalo National Park – Canada's largest national park that's an escape for fishing, lakeside camping, and wildlife watching.