Canada's Wildly Underrated National Park Is A Beauty With Ethereal Canyon Views, Mountains, And Wildlife

Canada is celebrated for its breathtaking natural beauty, offering visitors an incredible variety of landscapes that stretch from one coast to the other. Across this vast and captivating country, dozens of spectacular national parks showcase everything from rugged mountains to pristine forests and dramatic coastlines. With so many remarkable destinations to choose from, deciding which one to visit can be almost as challenging as trying to cover a significant stretch of the country during your limited PTO days. While iconic parks like Banff and Jasper often steal the spotlight, one wildly underrated park deserves far more attention. Nestled in the Northwest Territories, Nahanni National Park Reserve is a stunning destination with ethereal canyon views, towering peaks, and abundant wildlife, making it one of Canada's most underrated national parks.

In 1978, Nahanni National Park Reserve was named Canada's first UNESCO World Heritage Site. Covering more than 11,500 square miles across the Taiga Cordillera, Taiga Plains, and Boreal Cordillera ecozones, Nahanni's landscape is defined by steep canyon walls, powerful waterfalls, rushing rivers, rugged mountain ranges, and diverse wildlife. Its combination of dramatic terrain and limited visitor numbers offers a quieter alternative to Canada's more heavily visited national parks, while the joint management between the Canadian government and First Nations ensures that the cultural and environmental significance of the park is protected.

Situated around the South Nahanni River in the Dehcho First Nations territory, getting to Nahanni requires some serious planning. The park has zero road access and is primarily accessible by a licensed charter floatplane, with flights departing from Yellowknife and Fort Simpson. Once inside the park, outdoor enthusiasts can explore by canoe or kayak, hike remote backcountry trails, or camp in the wilderness. Before heading into the park, visitors must register any overnight trips with the park officials and pay a fee for backcountry excursions.