12 Harbor Freight Items You Need To Perfectly Organize And Protect Your RV
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From power banks and solar options to kitchen items and ways to theft-proof your RV for extra peace of mind, there's always another tool or gadget that promises to make camping "easier." However, a lot of things also take up a lot of room, which is why RVers get nerdy about optimizing whatever storage capacity we have. If a tool or equipment is just taking up space — it stays home next time.
And not every product is right for every camper. For example, I spend a lot of time on the road, and my vehicle of choice is a camper trailer. Because my unit is fairly small and basic, I don't need a lot of power. However, depending on the size and capabilities of your rig, you might need different wattages for generators. Here, I've rounded up some of the best options for equipment from Harbor Freight. All of the items below are on the utilitarian side, which is on par with Harbor Freight's mission to be "America's #1 Tool Store." And because space-saving in RVs is just as much of a concern as keeping everything secure and running smoothly, you'll discover some smart space-saving products, too. We've also included baseline prices, but be sure to check for sales, such as the company's "Parking Lot Sales" and its Inside Track Club for membership-only deals.
We scoured Harbor Freight's website, especially its RV Essentials, focusing on customer reviews to share the highest quality or most-liked versions of items, especially if there are a range of types to choose from. We've referenced individual brands' practical information to make sure we're sharing great items — but all prices might fluctuate depending on timing and your location. As you plan your next trip, read on for some great ideas for organizing and protecting your RV.
Mechanic's tool set
Any motorist's worst nightmare is getting a flat tire or having a mechanical problem in the middle of a trip. Fortunately, if there are small fixes that you can do yourself, there's a tool set designed especially for that. A mechanics tool kit is a great bit of insurance to have on the road if you're knowledgeable about basic car maintenance. Tighten lug nuts, change your own oil, or simply switch out a headlight using essential tools that can all be kept in one place — and easily stowed when not in use.
The Pittsburgh 225-piece mechanics tool set comes complete with 115 sockets, long-nose pliers, a diagonal cutter, a screwdriver, and more. It's also a pretty solid value at its standard $139.99. The model has, by far, the most reviews on the Harbor Freight website for this type of product. "Good selection of most used sizes," shared a customer in a review on the website. "Carry case has held up good. Quality is pretty decent as well." Another buyer purchased a set to use on his truck and found it worked so well that he bought another to equip his motorhome. Alternatively, you can also pare down to just a 64-piece socket set for just $39.99. And for more general use, Pittsburgh also offers a portable, standard 60-piece tool set or a larger 146-piece tool set, both of which include items like a level, hammer, tape measure, and more, which are ideal for any little jobs that arise.
Quiet gas-powered generator
Generators are one of those love-to-hate, hate-to-love pieces of equipment. Campers have mixed opinions about them because they're known for being loud enough that campgrounds often put limits on the times of day they can be used, but they can also mean the difference between having a cold refrigerator or not. Technology is getting a little bit better in the noise department, although, if you use a gas-powered motor of any kind, it'll still make some noise. That said, for a reliable power source when you need backup electricity stat, a generator might save the day. Harbor Freight carries the Predator brand, which are touted as "super quiet" and range from the 2500 Watt model that starts at $599.99 to the 13,000 Watt Tri-Fuel Portable Generator, which comes with remote start, at $1,299.99.
Harbor Freight provides several sizes and fuel options to choose from. Bob and Karri of the life redesigned YouTube channel purchased a 2000 Watt version, which is on clearance as of the time of this writing, so it may not stick around long. Still the avid RVers count it among their top Harbor Freight gems as they pursue a full-time RV lifestyle. "I will say that not only did it run our rig, but you can also pick up ... two of these," Bob said on YouTube. "They have a connector between two of these to give you a 30 amp plug, so you can run your AC and your whole rig. Saved us." This type of connecting or pairing is often referred to as paralleling, and it can be found on the 2500 Watt, 3500 Watt, and 4200 Watt models to give you higher-capacity output.
Solid rubber wheel chocks
Sometimes protection comes in the form of something as simple as a wheel chock to ensure that your camper stays exactly where you park it. Harbor Freight features the Haul-Master Solid Rubber Wheel Chock for only $7.49 apiece, providing a sturdy bolster for your wheels when parked. I use them every time the camper is in place, whether it's in my driveway or at the campsite. While my camper has other built-in stabilizers that prevent the trailer from just rolling away — and motorhomes will have brakes just like a standard vehicle — it's just a bit of extra peace-of-mind.
The solid rubber version is ideal because it's hefty and not hollow inside. Those wheels aren't going anywhere, unlike some old plastic chocks I used to have, which were open all the way through the center. You may not have as many issues with spiders and other critters taking shelter in there, either.
Ratcheting tie-downs
Another simple item that's both great for organizing and protecting your gear is a sturdy tie-down strap. Haul-Master's 400-lb. Capacity Ratcheting Tie-Down Straps are a great all-purpose piece of equipment. Each measures 15 feet and they also come in a 4-pack that's regularly priced at $13.99. Whether you're carrying the whole family's bikes on the rear of the motorhome, have something you want to stow tightly to the top of the unit, or you need to secure your generator to the inside of your storage area, the ratcheting feature allows you to pull them as tightly as you need. One customer noted in their review that they use them to strap bikes to the back of his vehicle, noting that "they are easy to use and keep the bikes in place even on dirt roads." Others note that these are ideal for light loads.
Harbor Freight features several options for ratcheting tie-downs, including the heavy-duty Haul-Master 1,000-lb. capacity version, which is available in a 4-pack for $24.99, or the 20-foot, 1,467-lb. capacity tie-down, which is $11.99 for a single strap. Alternatively, bundle a range of tie-down straps and bungee cords of different sizes with the 42-piece Haul-Master Tie-Down Kit.
Cargo carrier
It can be both a blessing and a curse to have limited storage space in an RV. The more people we try to fit into a space, even if we have a big rig, the more cramped and stuffed things can get. Think of all that food, bedding, towels — everything! If you need extra space, especially for bulkier items like tackle boxes or coolers (which take up a lot of cubic feet inside the living space or in the hold), the addition of a cargo carrier on the rear of the camper can be a great addition for staying organized.
The model pictured above is an aluminum version of Haul-Master's 500-lb. Capicity Cargo Carrier, and additionally, the brand makes a steel option that's also rated for 500 pounds. These are both ideal for carrying coolers, bins, and other bulky items. The aluminum edition runs $119.99, while the steel is half the price at $59.99. Perhaps surprisingly, the steel one also weighs a pound less. The dimensions are slightly different, but the aluminum option has higher sides. Alternatively, if you prefer to have something on top of your vehicle rather than hanging off the back — an option many travel trailers don't have — consider Haul-Master's Roof-Mounted Steel Cargo Carrier, which is rated for smaller loads up to 150 pounds and costs $99.99.
Power station
For those who need extra electricity at the campsite, but don't want to deal with gasoline or the noisiness of a traditional generator to power the whole rig, a lithium ion power station is a great way to stay connected. It also helps to ensure that if you're dry camping somewhere — meaning there are no hookups — you can keep phones and other devices charged. Think rechargeable fans, headlamps, lanterns, and other others we rely on for safety and convenience. Predator, the same manufacturer that produces the Harbor Freight's featured line of generators, also builds efficient power stations. The most popular and cost-effective is the smallest: the 350 Watt Power Station with 294 Wh Capacity is $279.99. Unlike the smaller generators, though, they can't be paralleled.
Other options include the 600 Watt Power Station with 512 Wh Capacity ($449.99), the 1200 Watt Power Station with 1060 Wh Capacity ($749.99), and the 2000 Watt Power Station with 1545 Wh Capacity ($999.99). The smallest can charge six devices simultaneously and recharges in two hours. The largest can power up to 11 items, and it only takes 1.5 hours (at most) to recharge fully. In addition to AC and USB-C input charging, they can also be charged with foldable solar panels — Predator's 200-watt version is $249.99 — which are ideal when you have a site in full sun.
Extra-large carrier bag
It's hard to underestimate the usefulness of a really big bag when camping. Just like the iconic and affordable item from IKEA that's a durable travel essential, Harbor Freight has its own solution: the 19-Gallon XXL Bag. Whether it's for hauling dirty clothes into the laundromat, containing extra bedding in the storage hold, or carrying food or other items between the camper and the picnic table, having a really large bag is a must for a flexible — and collapsible — addition to other tubs and containers. The bag is rated for 55 pounds and runs 99 cents apiece, so it doesn't hurt to have a few.
I rely on these types of bags constantly for holding extra blankets, hauling towels and shower items to the bathroom, and anything else that comes up. Because they're plastic, the bags can be washed or wiped down very easily without worrying that they'll shrink or deform like a cotton canvas tote. And the dual strap sizes make it possible to sling the sack over your shoulder using the longer handles or carry in-hand with the smaller ones. "These hold a ton of stuff, compact and folded up," shared a customer in a product review. "Put a few in your trunk, never know when you will need them."
Magnetic tool holder
One thing RVers can't live without is an efficient way to keep things not only contained but secured in place. The driving part of RVing means things tend to get jostled around. Luckily, there are lots of clever solutions out there to keep things from moving — such as unexpected pool noodle hacks and ways to stop cramming your cabinets and store essentials. A space that's definitely worth taking advantage of for efficiency is the wall space around the kitchen area. There may not be much available, but it's helpful to make use of what you can.
Harbor Freight's U.S. General 18-inch Magnetic Tool Holder ($4.99) does the trick for keeping metal objects readily available and organized. It works for anything from metal spatulas to scissors. "Nice strong grab for knives," shared a customer in a review. "Way less expensive than anywhere else." Indeed, the only cheaper item of a similar style we could find, as of this writing, was a clearance item at Walmart. Across the board, most similar magnetic utensil holders are priced well over $10.
Trailer tongue box
In the vein of cargo carriers that usually get attached to the hitch at the back of the RV (or your car), a trailer tongue box is another option for those who prefer to tow and have room to spare next to your propane tanks or battery storage area on the tongue. Harbor Freight has two options for this: the Haul-Master 2-3/4 cu. ft. Steel Trailer Tongue Box ($119.99) and the same brand's 2.31 cu. ft. Steel Trailer Tongue Box ($89.99). The primary difference is size, as the former measures 14 and 1/4 inches by 33 and 3/4 inches at its tallest and widest, while the latter is 12 and 1/8 inches by 35 inches at its tallest and widest.
Both models essentially have the same amount of room, making them ideal for storing outdoor- or vehicle-related items like wheel chocks, leveling blocks, tools, and more. The 2-3/4 cu. ft. edition is the most popular with more than 1,800 reviews. "It's sturdy, well built," shared one customer. "The black finish stands out and looks great on my trailer."
Weather-resistant tarp
A must for campers of all styles and proclivities, a tarp is a simple yet potentially game-changing asset for both everyday activities and emergencies. When you need quick cover, such as to protect laundry hanging on the line at the campsite, it's smart to have at least one on hand. Like any shelter, RVs are prone to leaks and other issues, so it pays to be prepared. You can find basic blue tarps for camping from Dollar Tree for under $5, but a particularly sturdy one like a Silver and Black Extreme-Duty Weather-Resistant 12 mil Tarp, can be used again and again without worrying about holes developing right away in heavy winds or if it drags on the ground.
Tarps come in a wide range of sizes, and Harbor Freight's heavy-duty black and silver versions range from 6 x 8 feet ($9.99) to a massive 30 x 40 feet ($149.99). Most RVers will want something in between, such as the 10 x 12-foot option ($19.99) or a little larger. Bob and Karri from the life redesigned YouTube channel purchased a 10 x 17-foot tarp, which they describe as a "perfect size for campers and RVers alike," although the closest dimension Harbor Freight currently carries is 12 x 16 feet ($34.99). "You can drape it over a clothesline and make yourself an emergency shelter," Bob said. "Or, more importantly, put it on the ground so you don't get filthy when you're changing that tire because of that pothole on 95."
Utility box
For smaller items such as extra cotter pins, gloves, tape, and other things you may need to access or even tote around, a utility box is a great option for keeping things organized and easy to reach. The Tactical Ammo/Utility Box ($12.99) is an all-purpose storage container designed with an inset tray on top of the bin's open space, so smaller items nestle in the top, while bulkier objects fit easily in the bottom. "I have three of these and they are great for storing my camera gear, my small electronic devices and anything else you want to keep dry," shared a customer in a product review.
I use a bin in this style for toting around artwork supplies like pencils, pastels, and brushes, which is really helpful on the road because those types of things can get misplaced easily when you're packing and unpacking all the time. I like that the well of the container is a little deeper than a standard tool box, but of course, Harbor Freight has lots of those, too. On that note, if you're looking for something basic to hold a small selection of tools, plus some essential hanging hardware, the Voyager 12 in. Toolbox with Top Tray is only $6.99.
Wheel covers and protectants
RVs tend to sit around for long periods of time without being used. For the casual RVer, tires can even age out from sun exposure and dry rot before the tread wears down from road use. According to Autotech Park, suggestions for protecting your tires include parking in the shade whenever you can, regularly cleaning your tires, using a spray that protects the rubber from UV rays, and avoiding hot pavement. Yet another go-to is wheel covers, which provide an easy, packable solution for keeping the sun off your tires.
Harbor Freight features the HFT Storm-Proof Wheel Covers, which come in a 4-pack for $14.99. That's perfect if you have a double-axle trailer, but you may need additional covers if you drive a Class A motorhome, for example. It never hurts to have a couple of spares, though. "These wheel covers are really nice," shared one customer in a product review. "They fit well, are easy to install and will work great for winter storage in my garage. I would buy them again." And to add to your list of simple cleaning hacks to keep your RV tidy, Harbor Freight also stocks 24-ounce spray bottles of Megiaur's Ultimate All Wheel Cleaner for $11.99 — so when you're ready to pop those covers on, everything is free of grit and grime.