12 Harbor Freight Items You Need To Perfectly Organize And Protect Your RV

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From power banks and solar options to kitchen items and ways to theft-proof your RV for extra peace of mind, there's always another tool or gadget that promises to make camping "easier." However, a lot of things also take up a lot of room, which is why RVers get nerdy about optimizing whatever storage capacity we have. If a tool or equipment is just taking up space — it stays home next time.

And not every product is right for every camper. For example, I spend a lot of time on the road, and my vehicle of choice is a camper trailer. Because my unit is fairly small and basic, I don't need a lot of power. However, depending on the size and capabilities of your rig, you might need different wattages for generators. Here, I've rounded up some of the best options for equipment from Harbor Freight. All of the items below are on the utilitarian side, which is on par with Harbor Freight's mission to be "America's #1 Tool Store." And because space-saving in RVs is just as much of a concern as keeping everything secure and running smoothly, you'll discover some smart space-saving products, too. We've also included baseline prices, but be sure to check for sales, such as the company's "Parking Lot Sales" and its Inside Track Club for membership-only deals.

We scoured Harbor Freight's website, especially its RV Essentials, focusing on customer reviews to share the highest quality or most-liked versions of items, especially if there are a range of types to choose from. We've referenced individual brands' practical information to make sure we're sharing great items — but all prices might fluctuate depending on timing and your location. As you plan your next trip, read on for some great ideas for organizing and protecting your RV.