9 Cities That Have Changed For Tourists In The Past Decade

Once upon a time, you could climb the Great Pyramids of Giza. Remarkable photos from the early 20th and late 19th centuries show wealthy tourists lounging atop the world's greatest architectural marvel, sipping tea on wicker chairs as the desert sprawls out behind them. Others, later on, see high-heeled, bob-haired women staring out from the same spot. There's barely another soul in sight outside the tour groups, and the same tourists would later be carried down a quiet Nile on dahabiyas, where the rest of Egypt's wonders would be laid out, empty for them to explore.

Visit today, and you're met with a chaotic hive of mass tourism. Climbing the pyramids is (rightly so) banned, and it's virtually impossible to walk more than a few minutes without a barrage of peddlers pulling you to and fro. The Nile, while still peaceful on some stretches, is plagued with unsightly cruise ships, spewing fumes onto the banks and packing tourists in their cabins like wiling sardines. There's good and bad in these changes, but it's taken thousands of years since the first "tourists" arrived in Egypt for it to become the experience it has.

Other places are seeing change in real time. A rising global middle class spanning more than 4 billion people means travel is more accessible than ever, and many destinations, bursting at the seams or shaking off bad reputations, are enacting strict regulations, shifting focus, or limiting visitors to their best-known sites. A visit to some of these cities today could feel drastically different from what it was just a decade ago. Are they all for the better? If you decide not, check out these amazing alternatives to tourist-packed attractions around the world.