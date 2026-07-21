Famous attractions are popular for a reason. The Acropolis, Machu Picchu, Angkor Wat, the Colosseum, and countless others have earned their places on a never-ending supply of bucket lists, serving as immense pillars holding up the travel landscape.

But in a world that's more connected than ever before, that popularity is now a double-edged sword, and the crowds that dominate each site now play a huge role as to whether your experience is a good one or a bad one. Timed-entry scrambles, packed pathways, pushy vendors, tour groups, and queues for the same photograph can make it difficult to appreciate what made an attraction special in the first place.

But skipping the biggest names doesn't necessarily mean settling for an inferior experience — just like opting for visiting the world's best second cities instead of the crowded capitals. There are dozens, if not hundreds, of brilliant sites around the world that can emulate, and in some cases, surpass the experience of the A-list names. If you feel like a fascinating, one-of-a-kind trip that feels a little less intense, opt for one of these 10 amazing alternatives to tourist-packed attractions around the world.