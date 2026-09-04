8 Unwritten Rules You Should Know Before Visiting Denver

Every destination takes a bit of research, and although Denver might seem like a typical American city, you should still prepare yourself in order to have a great time here. Avoiding altitude sickness, anticipating the weather, getting around, and learning the rules of respecting the great outdoors are all great things to think about when planning your trip — especially since there's a little something for everyone in the "Mile High City."

In addition to the nearby mountains and foothills, the Denver area offers lots of parks with green space and relaxing nature. Plus, this adventure-loving city has been called the "street art capital" of the U.S., so art lovers will also find lots of cool exhibits and installations to explore after enjoying the outdoors. And, of course, foodies will find all sorts of delicious foods to try throughout the city.

Before you enjoy Denver's charms, you'll want to consider a few unwritten rules that may make your trip even better. We've consulted local Denver-based tourism and news sites and local Reddit threads to compile a diverse list of packing tips, safety measures, tricks for getting around, and more. While this is not a comprehensive list of all things to consider before visiting, these rules are a great jumping off point for your Colorado vacation.