Nashville has become one of America's most popular cities to visit thanks to its lively country music scene, good restaurants, and professional sports teams like the NFL's Tennessee Titans and the NHL's Nashville Predators. In fact, in 2025, Music City took the No. 6 spot on a Tripadvisor list of the top 10 destinations to visit. However, Nashville's popularity comes with some frustrations for tourists. Crowded venues, expensive parking, and nightmare traffic can turn an otherwise pleasant trip into one stressful situation after another.

None of this means the Tennessee capital isn't worth visiting, though. It has a lot to offer, and if you take the time to learn the unwritten rules of visiting Nashville ahead of time, you can avoid many of the city's biggest headaches. Here, we dive into 10 common tourist complaints about Nashville, with tips for dealing with each one. If you've ever dreamed of boot-stomping down Broadway, you're in the right place.

To compile this guide, we primarily used firsthand accounts from travelers on platforms like Reddit, Tripadvisor, and Facebook. We also used blog posts from Traveling Canucks, Nashville To Do, and Fodor's. We also used information from local news outlets, including FOX 17 and The Tennessean.