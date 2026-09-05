10 Common Tourist Complaints About Nashville
Nashville has become one of America's most popular cities to visit thanks to its lively country music scene, good restaurants, and professional sports teams like the NFL's Tennessee Titans and the NHL's Nashville Predators. In fact, in 2025, Music City took the No. 6 spot on a Tripadvisor list of the top 10 destinations to visit. However, Nashville's popularity comes with some frustrations for tourists. Crowded venues, expensive parking, and nightmare traffic can turn an otherwise pleasant trip into one stressful situation after another.
None of this means the Tennessee capital isn't worth visiting, though. It has a lot to offer, and if you take the time to learn the unwritten rules of visiting Nashville ahead of time, you can avoid many of the city's biggest headaches. Here, we dive into 10 common tourist complaints about Nashville, with tips for dealing with each one. If you've ever dreamed of boot-stomping down Broadway, you're in the right place.
To compile this guide, we primarily used firsthand accounts from travelers on platforms like Reddit, Tripadvisor, and Facebook. We also used blog posts from Traveling Canucks, Nashville To Do, and Fodor's. We also used information from local news outlets, including FOX 17 and The Tennessean.
Broadway can be very crowded and feel unsafe
Broadway, Nashville's famous main drag, is lined with one honky-tonk after another, including beloved celebrity bars owned by country music legends like Luke Bryan, Eric Church, and Blake Shelton. Miranda Lambert's Casa Rosa, a pink Tex-Mex escape, is another popular stop for country fans. The crowds here aren't hard to fathom. Lower Broadway, where the bars and restaurants are concentrated, is relatively small. This roughly five-block stretch gets packed with people, especially on weekends and during big events. In 2023, The Tennessean reported that as many as 230,000 people could pass through Lower Broadway on a busy evening.
Some visitors really don't enjoy the crowds in this part of town. One person on Tripadvisor said they were "very disappointed" in their Lower Broadway experience, and witnessed nothing but "homeless people, drinking, and partying." A Nashville local on Reddit advised that they don't even feel safe going out in this district after dark anymore, calling it "sick and disgusting what Broadway is turning into." Rooftops, in particular, can get crowded, which can be difficult for those with claustrophobic tendencies.
For a less crowded night out, visit other neighborhoods like the Gulch and Printer's Alley. The Gulch is a vibrant area with trendy cocktail spots like 888, modeled after Japan's vinyl record lounges, and the Patterson House. Printer's Alley, meanwhile, is a historic district that is home to eclectic venues including Skull's Rainbow Room and Black Rabbit.
Getting into the Bluebird Cafe can be super challenging
The Bluebird Cafe sits firmly among Nashville's best spots for live music, with icons like Garth Brooks, Keith Urban, and Taylor Swift discovered on its stage. As you might imagine, this humble venue, which opened in 1982, is sacred ground for many country music fans. Known for its "in the round" performances, the Bluebird Cafe is an intimate space with just 90 seats. This leads to an obvious supply-and-demand problem.
The venue's ticketing policies, though, can catch some visitors off guard and lead to stress about whether they'll actually get in. Tickets go live on Monday mornings at 8 a.m. CST for weekend shows (Friday, Saturday, and Sunday), and drop at the same time exactly seven days out for Monday (9 p.m. only), Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday concerts. Monday's 6 p.m. show is a first-come, first-served open mic event. They don't last long, though. One Facebook user wrote, "Tickets sold out within a minute of opening unfortunately."
Thankfully, all hope isn't lost if you miss out on online ticket sales for the Bluebird Cafe. The venue holds some seats for walk-up patrons each day. However, you'll have to be willing to spend a few hours of your day standing in line. On Reddit, one person said there are usually fewer than 10 standby tickets available. They arrived at 2:30 p.m. and were able to get a seat, but recommended arriving even earlier than that. On Facebook, someone also noted that walk-up availability is not guaranteed but is typically available to a lucky few.
Parking downtown is expensive
Driving into downtown Nashville (which is one of Nashville's best shopping neighborhoods) doesn't seem like it should be particularly stressful. After all, this isn't New York City or another of America's worst cities to find parking, and Nashville only has a population of about 720,000. That is, until you actually start looking for somewhere to leave your car. Many visitors are surprised by how expensive parking is in downtown Nashville, specifically. On the official Nashville To Do Facebook page, the site noted that it "can run $40 to $50 or more" to park in proximity to Lower Broadway.
Parking rates can skyrocket even higher on Titans game days or during major events like CMA Fest. Parking passes for Nissan Stadium lots can run as much as $100, and must be pre-purchased. One Reddit user asked for advice about parking for a concert at the facility, with multiple people suggesting Music City Center (MCC) as a reasonably priced option in the Lower Broadway area. On another Reddit thread, someone called MCC "the only central, reasonably affordable spot" to park downtown.
The Nashville Public Library Garage has historically been another inexpensive option, though one person on Reddit acknowledged that "getting out can be a pain" if you are coming from an upper level. At the time of publication, the library's adjacent parking garage remains closed, but patrons visiting the Main Library can park at two nearby locations for $4.99 for up to two hours. Overall, affordable parking in downtown Music City is so scarce that people safeguard their favorite spots. One Redditor even quipped that they are aware of "two free parking spots on/next to Broadway ... and I'll take them to my grave."
Hotel prices can shock people
Tennessee, unlike notoriously expensive areas like Silicon Valley or South Florida, is known for its low cost of living. Because of this, it's not uncommon for first-time visitors to assume that Nashville hotel rates will be affordable, even near the downtown core. Unfortunately, they are often disappointed once they start researching. One Facebook user was taken aback to discover that it would cost them the equivalent of about $1,550 to use loyalty points for a four-night stay at Bluegreen's downtown Nashville property.
Another disgruntled Facebooker questioned, "Why are the hotels so extremely expensive? Is this normal?" Commenters urged the original poster to look outside downtown, like near the Nashville airport, for cheaper nightly rates. It isn't just tourists who think Nashville hotels are overpriced. A 2019 study found that Nashville had higher hotel rates than Boston, San Francisco, New York City, and other major metros.
Visitor Gina Reynolds told local news outlet FOX 17 that she and her husband ended up booking a room near Percy Priest Lake to save more than $100 a night. Events like CMA Fest can make things even worse for travelers' wallets. In June 2026, FOX 17 reported that downtown Nashville hotel rooms started around $350 and topped out at about $1,000 for high-end properties. Airbnbs, VRBOs, and other short-term home rentals were also exorbitant, with many approaching $700 a night.
It's called Nashvegas for a reason
Although some people believe you should think twice before throwing your bachelorette party in Nashville, that doesn't stop more than 13,000 bride squads a year from celebrating in Music City. Thanks to this influx of engaged ladies and their friends, 21st birthday revelers, pedal bars, party buses, and honky-tonks upon honky-tonks, Nashville has earned the nickname "NashVegas." While the city's party reputation is what draws some travelers, it is a nightmare for others.
On Tripadvisor, one visitor said people older than 25 should stay far away from Broadway at all hours, noting their experience, even in daytime, was "overrun with loud, rude, drunk people. You'd think you were on Bourbon Street during Mardi Gras." Other visitors noted that they didn't receive a friendly welcome from locals. Another Tripadvisor user who booked a pedal tavern ride warned that partiers should "prepare to experience Nashville hostility instead of hospitality" unless they were already three sheets to the wind and simply beyond caring.
In some cases, too much partying can lead to problems. In May 2026, FOX 17 reported that local officials were urging nightclub owners to take precautions after three local bars and clubs closed permanently following violent incidents on or near their premises. One situation even involved a hit-and-run that left someone dead. At the end of the day, it is important to stay aware of your surroundings and stick with others in your group if you are partying in Nashville (or in any major city).
The roads were not designed for modern traffic
Nashville's popularity has led to growth across the metro area. From 2020 to 2024, Tennessee's capital city experienced population growth at double the national average rate. The problem with this rapid expansion is that local transportation infrastructure has struggled to keep up with the number of commuters, travelers, and families who need to get around every day.
A 2026 report issued by the Greater Nashville Regional Council (GNRC) shared some rather astounding statistics. Since 2001, the Nashville Urban area has seen its population increase by 101%, and freeway lane miles increase by 107%. Despite efforts to add lanes for drivers, the number of hours people are delayed on the road annually has skyrocketed by 329%. Another 2026 study, this time by the American Transportation Research Institute, ranked the I-24/I-40 at I-440 East interchange as the nation's seventh-worst truck bottleneck. During rush hour, drivers travel below 20 mph here on average.
The traffic congestion can be stressful for visitors and locals alike. One Redditor lamented, "How is the traffic here so bad round the clock?" A commenter on the same thread said they blamed much of the gridlock on "horribly timed lights and ones timed for old traffic patterns." If you're planning to drive around Nashville anytime soon, give yourself extra time to get from place to place. For example, a restaurant that looks like it should be 15 minutes from your hotel on the map may take much longer to reach.
Tourists have limited public transit options
Although Nashville has become a major tourism destination, its public transit system is far from robust. This plays into the traffic troubles covered in the previous section. In Music City, there is no subway or light-rail option, though voters rejected a 2018 transit plan that would have included light rail. On Reddit, one person noted that "WeGo has improved a lot but they are not always on time."
Others, though, caution that the city's buses can be unsafe. A Facebook user advised a visitor, "homeless typically live on the buses and they are just not used nor recommended." Limited public transit can be a problem for travelers, so it's important to know how you're going to get around before your trip. If you don't want to rent a car, rideshare services can be useful, but often pricey. In fact, taking an Uber or Lyft from the Nashville International Airport into the city can come with some of the highest rideshare fees in the nation.
One Tripadvisor user was astonished to be quoted $63 for an Uber trip from the airport to their accommodations. Some people advised them that traditional taxis can run about $30, which is definitely less costly. At the end of the day, if you're staying near Lower Broadway and don't plan to leave the area around your hotel, taking a rideshare or taxi once from the airport and walking to nearby destinations can be one of the least expensive ways to see Nashville.
There are long waits for popular restaurants
Nashville has been a serious food destination for over a decade — Garden & Gun even named it one of the best food cities in the South in 2017 — which is awesome until you realize how long you'll have to wait for a table at some of the city's most popular dining spots. At bartaco, for example, a Tripadvisor reviewer noted that they loved their meal but ended up waiting nearly two hours to be seated.
The iconic Loveless Cafe is perhaps the best example of lengthy wait times at well-known Nashville restaurants. This spot opened in 1951 and, these days, can serve up to 10,000 biscuits in a single day, a true testament to its lasting popularity. On Tripadvisor, someone warned of a "Huge wait time," and shared that they arrived for lunch only to be told it would be about three hours for a table. Another Tripadvisor diner said they found their experience was "not worth 2 ½ hour wait" time.
"Wouldn't making a reservation help with this?" you might be thinking. You're not wrong, but the issue is that some Nashville restaurants don't offer reservations. Among these are spots including bartaco, L.A. Jackson, the Stillery, and the Smiling Elephant. If you're on a time crunch for a meal, it's wise to call the restaurant beforehand to check wait times or reservation policies.
It can feel overly touristy
If your mental image of Nashville comes from watching movies like "Walk the Line," and you yearn for the days when Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash played at the Ryman Auditorium, you might find yourself somewhat taken aback by modern Nashville's culture. While country music is still a big reason people flock to Music City, things have changed significantly since the 1950s and 1960s when the "Nashville Sound" reigned and Johnny Cash, June Carter Cash, Loretta Lynn, Patsy Cline, and Jim Reeves were practically royalty.
In early 2026, Nashville ranked as one of America's biggest "tourist trap" cities. This was, in part, due to the number of times people shared that it felt inauthentic or overly touristy in online reviews. The city actually fell just below Las Vegas in the rankings, with an overall authenticity score of 3.8 out of 100. On Tripadvisor, one person likened their Nashville visit to going to the Guinness Brewery and wrote, "you pay $35 for a beer, but you can say you were there." Another Tripadvisor user agreed, saying they "found Broadway tacky and a tourist trap."
Still, there is authentic history to be found in Nashville if you know where to look. At the legendary Ryman Auditorium, for example, visitors can walk on the same stage that housed the Grand Ole Opry from 1943 to 1974. The history here is palpable. You can almost picture Johnny and June meeting backstage for the very first time or Hank Williams performing a record-breaking six encores during his Opry debut. The current Grand Ole Opry facility is another must-visit spot for country music fans of all ages, with live music every week.
You may hear more cover songs than original music
Often, people come to Nashville expecting to hear up-and-coming country artists performing songs they haven't heard yet. On Broadway, in particular, though, you're more likely to hear popular covers and classic songs that everyone knows. Getting everyone singing and dancing along is part of what creates the party atmosphere Lower Broadway is known for. One performer shared on Facebook that it's "pretty much a rule for every bar down there that we can only play originals if they are requested."
If original music is what brought you to Nashville, though, you're not out of luck. Another person on Reddit lamented that they wanted "to enjoy ORIGINAL live music in Nashville." Commenters came to their rescue, suggesting spots including the Station Inn, 3rd & Lindsley, Dee's Country Cocktail Lounge, the Cobra, Exit/In, and the Blue Room. All of these venues cater to people who want to hear singer-songwriters performing their own music.
Other than the Bluebird Cafe, which we shared earlier in this guide, one of the most famous places to catch original music in Nashville, though, is the Listening Room Cafe. Founded in 2006, this venue focuses on giving musicians a platform to share original songs with an engaged audience. It is important to note that the Listening Room does not offer refunds, so make sure you can attend if you buy tickets.