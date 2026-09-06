7 Search And Rescue Hotspots To Beware Of In Great Smoky Mountains National Park

In spring 2026, officials in Great Smoky Mountains National Park handled several dozen emergency calls, according to WBIR 10News. "On average, we run 100 to 120 major backcountry search and rescue incidents every year," supervisory preventative search and rescue ranger Joshua Albritton told the news outlet. Add to that roughly 300 EMS calls for incidents in frontcountry areas like roadways, the visitor center, and campgrounds, and the GSMNP resources can be stretched pretty thin. That's why the park, which is along the North Carolina – Tennessee border in the ridges of the mountains, also sometimes receives additional help from the Tennessee Army National Guard and a local nonprofit called BUSAR, which stands for Backcountry Search and Rescue.

In March alone, Great Smoky Mountains search and rescue teams handled 38 search and rescue calls, including five that were resolved before teams dispatched. That means that they still undertook 33 missions, including hospital transfers via helicopter, two hoist extractions, and four technical rope rescues. Albritton named a few "hotspots" around the park that are among the most common deployment areas, typically because they simply see more visitors. And in a park that experiences the highest annual volume of recreational visits in the whole National Park System — to the tune of roughly 12 million visitors per year — that means visitors also encounter crowded trails and a higher likelihood of accidents.

We've tapped ranger Albritton's rundown in the 10News story as a starting point for this roundup of trails and areas in GSMNP to be especially aware of. We've consulted a number of news stories about specific search and rescue deployments, plus official incident report archives published on NPSHistory.com. We've also researched National Park Service press releases and data and considered visitors' experiences posted on social media. Throughout our roundup, we also shared practical information about popular areas and how to safely enjoy them on your next visit.